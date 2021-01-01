« previous next »
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm
LOL you're making my point for me.  :)

Ballerzema...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm
Ballerzema...
don't make me come over there .... !
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
don't make me come over there .... !

 ;D
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm
yep.  plus, right now I'd say RM are a classic example of a 1-man team.  take Benzema out and they're dead.  so if he can't play or loses form ....

To be fair, take De Bruyne out, and Man City are a pretty average team, despite the fortune spent on them ...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:47:30 pm
To be fair, take De Bruyne out, and Man City are a pretty average team, despite the fortune spent on them ...
I don't disagree, but who comes off RM's bench* if Benz gets crocked? City could sustain losing KdB a bit easier I think.


* not knocking their bench, I simply don't know who would replace Benz.  they seem to rarely sub him and he is 83 y.o.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 03:01:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
I don't disagree, but who comes off RM's bench* if Benz gets crocked? City could sustain losing KdB a bit easier I think.


* not knocking their bench, I simply don't know who would replace Benz.  they seem to rarely sub him and he is 83 y.o.

Jovic and Mariano are Real's backup strikers, but they are both injured, so I suppose that is why Benzema is playing so much ...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:46:54 am
Plus one pen? So what the mean is 1.45 XG for Madrid.
Basically. Caley takes out Penalties/Own goal XG so you can see what happened from actual shots and not boosted by Penalties. Penalty XG is like .75 or .8
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm »
the fact that Xg models are based on varying algorithms, based on the subjective whims of the guys running them, makes me really want to ignore them.

so I do.

waste of pixels imo.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
the fact that Xg models are based on varying algorithms, based on the subjective whims of the guys running them, makes me really want to ignore them.

so I do.

waste of pixels imo.

You need to use my model, I EXPECT Liverpool to score 5 goals tonight, the same as any other game

Quote
expected

adjective: expected
regarded as likely; anticipated.

The clue is in the definition of the word, you can't expect something after the event, fucking cheating aftertiming bastards ;D
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 06:23:54 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm
You need to use my model, I EXPECT Liverpool to score 5 goals tonight, the same as any other game

The clue is in the definition of the word, you can't expect something after the event, fucking cheating aftertiming bastards ;D
your post is not a waste of pixels.  :)
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
the fact that Xg models are based on varying algorithms, based on the subjective whims of the guys running them, makes me really want to ignore them.

so I do.

waste of pixels imo.

Subjective whims .. christ

Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 07:55:54 pm »
God. The crew on Paramount need to just stfu.

Not here to hear you lot!  :no
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm
Subjective whims .. christ
so if not that. what are they?
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
so if not that. what are they?

Math? The only subjective part should be what is flagged a "clear chance" by Opta which will up the xG in most models as that's whose providing the data.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:29:51 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
the fact that Xg models are based on varying algorithms, based on the subjective whims of the guys running them, makes me really want to ignore them.

so I do.

waste of pixels imo.

To be fair, thats the right thing to do if you dont understand them. The problem with xG is the widespread misuse. 

Single game xG is pretty meaningless on its own. Why?

Variance...

But also, consider a team going 2-0 up from two low xG chances. They then contain the game and the end result is a low xG which gives the impression the team was lucky.

E.g. Our xG tonight goes nowhere near describing our dominance.


Its only useful over a decent sample size. Single game xG is essentially meaningless.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:32:17 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm
You need to use my model, I EXPECT Liverpool to score 5 goals tonight, the same as any other game

The clue is in the definition of the word, you can't expect something after the event, fucking cheating aftertiming bastards ;D

Expected has a different definition in stats. If heads is 0 and tails is 1, the expected value of a coin toss is 0.5 which is meaningless. As is single game xG essentially.
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 03:44:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:29:51 am
To be fair, thats the right thing to do if you dont understand them. The problem with xG is the widespread misuse. 

Single game xG is pretty meaningless on its own. Why?

Variance...

But also, consider a team going 2-0 up from two low xG chances. They then contain the game and the end result is a low xG which gives the impression the team was lucky.

E.g. Our xG tonight goes nowhere near describing our dominance.


Its only useful over a decent sample size. Single game xG is essentially meaningless.
It evaluate a team u should not use 1 game.
To evaluate  a game, it useful. City and Real both outperformed what was expect XG with elite finishing. Liverpool played better 2nd Leg vs Inter but was unlucky with the finishing.
Holding a team too .1 xg is pretty dominant and I believe it a 0 XG from open play. That one shot from free kick set piece.
