If Madrid try the same stuff in the 2nd leg they'll be gone sharpish. Madrid from 4-5 years ago could maybe have played run-and-gun with City but not now. If we're honest, based on the chances City created, its a miracle that Madrid are still in it.



I think Ancellotti is going to have to give them some home truths about where they are and who they are facing if they want to go through, but i wouldn't be relying on a Madrid crowd being their 12th man and pushing them over the line. They will need to not concede within the first 30 mins and slowly try and get a foothold in the game and allow their midfield to try and get control.



Having said that, i'm not hopeful. They have individual players who can produce moments of brilliance but as a team they are miles off City.