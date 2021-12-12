« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea  (Read 12849 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
I just wish he would play a midfield.
Camavinga would be a start.

Casemiro should be fit for the second leg (he was already on the bench tonight), and we know how that dirty fucker plays. I think that Ancelotti will start with Modric, Kroos and Casemiro in the second leg, and introduce Camavinga and Valverde in the second half ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,891
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
If I had to pick playing Newcastle or Leeds between the two legs of a CL semi-final, I'd always pick Newcastle. Leeds have far more pace and firepower upfront, and are much more likely to create an upset ...

Utter waffle. There's a reason Leeds are where they are in the table. Their pace and firepower up front was absolutely toothless last night against Crystal Palace.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,127
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 10:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:01:32 pm
Hopefully City will be exhausted enough to allow Leeds to snatch a point at the weekend.
if the game had been Wednesday and they had an early kick off then they would have been totally fucked but an extra 24 hours to recover will definitely help them out unfortunately then after the next leg they are home to Newcastle at 4:30 on the Sunday so again given plenty of time to recover and get back from Spain
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,453
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
The extent to which I dont rate Toni Kroos at the moment leads me to believe he will score the winning goal via a barnstorming long range last minute corker in the return leg.

Naaa, dont see it. Just see him 2nd to the ball to Silva / Foden all game.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,127
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Lets hope the game in Madrid goes to extra time and is end to end.
and City get knocked out with either a last minute goal or a long penalty shootout to maximise their mental breakdown
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,820
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
City will be favourites for the 2nd leg but the tie most definitely is alive which is good.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
'Man City v Real Madrid (4-3) | Champions League Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0bg4wvctqfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0bg4wvctqfg</a>

^ or www.yoursoccerdose.com/18509782-manchester-city-vs-real-madrid-champions-league/#3

Benzema so cool for that penalty, and I think it's telling how delighted he looked with it and just went off to celebrate instead of getting the ball back and searching for an equaliser. They'll back themselves 1000% next week.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
If I had to pick playing Newcastle or Leeds between the two legs of a CL semi-final, I'd always pick Newcastle. Leeds have far more pace and firepower upfront, and are much more likely to create an upset ...

How can you watch the games we played against them this season (and the one where City humiliated them) and think that? Newcastle are turd but playing Leeds was like playing a firm of children. I wish we were playing them again.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm »
Just seen the highlights -- just when you think this "club" couldn't get anymore cringy, their stadium announcer belted out "Gol gol gol gol gol gol gol gooooool..." after their second. Beyond embarrassing.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
2-1, Extra time, Real go through on penalties. Tire their legs and break their hearts. #Manifest
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
City will be favourites for the 2nd leg but the tie most definitely is alive which is good.

Bernabeu can be a tricky place, especially in the CL knock-out stages. It will be a psychological battle, as much as footballing. Unlike Atletico, Real will attack from the start. It is a 50/50 at the moment ...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,891
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm
How can you watch the games we played against them this season (and the one where City humiliated them) and think that? Newcastle are turd but playing Leeds was like playing a firm of children. I wish we were playing them again.

It's for the attention, and so he can post "I was right" if City do eventually drop points to anyone. He's been peddling this crap for a while now. He hasn't had his 'I told you so' moment yet.
Leeds are 5th bottom for a reason. They're a terrible side even with the change in manager. They've showed nothing since Marsch has come in that makes you think they will give City a game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:39 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm »
I just wish people would stop quoting him so I don't have to see the bollocks he spouts ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm
How can you watch the games we played against them this season (and the one where City humiliated them) and think that? Newcastle are turd but playing Leeds was like playing a firm of children. I wish we were playing them again.

Leeds have a new manager, and have conceded 4 goals in their last 5 games, with 11 points from 15. They still have Raphinha, James, Rodrigo and Harrison upfront. Like I said, I'd much rather play Newcastle than Leeds with tired legs ...
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,127
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
Leeds have a new manager, and have conceded 4 goals in their last 5 games, with 11 points from 15. They still have Raphinha, James, Rodrigo and Harrison upfront. Like I said, I'd much rather play Newcastle than Leeds with tired legs ...
Newcastle have 12 from 12 and have conceded 1 goal in their last 4 games
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Newcastle have 12 from 12 and have conceded 1 goal in their last 4 games

I know. I'd still prefer defending against Saint-Maximin / Joelinton / Wood / Murphy than against Raphinha / James / Rodrigo / Harisson with tired legs, in the middle of a CL semi-final ...
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,504
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
I know. I'd still prefer defending against Saint-Maximin / Joelinton / Wood / Murphy than against Raphinha / James / Rodrigo / Harisson with tired legs, in the middle of a CL semi-final ...

More importantly, who would you rather attack against?
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm »
Sorry to be a bearer of bad news but even with Real Madrids European cup history they have never overturned a semi final first leg away deficit in the competition and gone through to the final, and theyve been in something like 30 odd of them. 😳
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm
More importantly, who would you rather attack against?

We will score against both defences. That is not even a question. It is important that we don't concede ...
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm »
If Madrid try the same stuff in the 2nd leg they'll be gone sharpish. Madrid from 4-5 years ago could maybe have played run-and-gun with City but not now. If we're honest, based on the chances City created, its a miracle that Madrid are still in it.

I think Ancellotti is going to have to give them some home truths about where they are and who they are facing if they want to go through, but i wouldn't be relying on a Madrid crowd being their 12th man and pushing them over the line. They will need to not concede within the first 30 mins and slowly try and get a foothold in the game and allow their midfield to try and get control.

Having said that, i'm not hopeful. They have individual players who can produce moments of brilliance but as a team they are miles off City.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm
Sorry to be a bearer of bad news but even with Real Madrids European cup history they have never overturned a semi final first leg away deficit in the competition and gone through to the final, and theyve been in something like 30 odd of them. 😳

I hate the fuckers with a passion, but after the 2018 final, one would have thought that LFC fans have learned not to underestimate Real Madrid ...
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
If Madrid try the same stuff in the 2nd leg they'll be gone sharpish. Madrid from 4-5 years ago could maybe have played run-and-gun with City but not now. If we're honest, based on the chances City created, its a miracle that Madrid are still in it.

I think Ancellotti is going to have to give them some home truths about where they are and who they are facing if they want to go through, but i wouldn't be relying on a Madrid crowd being their 12th man and pushing them over the line. They will need to not concede within the first 30 mins and slowly try and get a foothold in the game and allow their midfield to try and get control.

Having said that, i'm not hopeful. They have individual players who can produce moments of brilliance but as a team they are miles off City.

Agreed. City will be kicking themselves after tonight. But now it's a headache for them and you never know ....
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #943 on: Today at 12:05:33 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
If Madrid try the same stuff in the 2nd leg they'll be gone sharpish. Madrid from 4-5 years ago could maybe have played run-and-gun with City but not now. If we're honest, based on the chances City created, its a miracle that Madrid are still in it.

I think Ancellotti is going to have to give them some home truths about where they are and who they are facing if they want to go through, but i wouldn't be relying on a Madrid crowd being their 12th man and pushing them over the line. They will need to not concede within the first 30 mins and slowly try and get a foothold in the game and allow their midfield to try and get control.

Having said that, i'm not hopeful. They have individual players who can produce moments of brilliance but as a team they are miles off City.

They are a 13-times Champions of Europe, facing the smaller club from Manchester, 0-times Champions of Europe. They haven't eliminated the other two oil clubs this season by being realistic and scared of the oil money ...
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #944 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm
Agreed. City will be kicking themselves after tonight. But now it's a headache for them and you never know ....

If the away goals rule was still there you'd be more hopeful of them maybe getting a goal and then trying to cling on for dear life but, as things stand, I think City will be very confident about the 2nd leg. It helps that the schedule has favoured them and fucked us over.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #945 on: Today at 12:09:00 am »
Only seen the BT highlights but 7-4 would gave been a fair score.  Real have to see tonight as a good result with City failing to convert the chances they created. On a knife edge this one, but most importantly City have a lot of work to do next week.  Hopefully we will be watching this with interest with our final place secured.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,891
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #946 on: Today at 12:11:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:33 am
They are a 13-times Champions of Europe, facing the smaller club from Manchester, 0-times Champions of Europe. They haven't eliminated the other two oil clubs this season by being realistic and scared of the oil money ...

And in 2020, they were "13-times Champions of Europe, facing the smaller club from Manchester, 0-times Champions of Europe."
How did that work out?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #947 on: Today at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:33 am
They are a 13-times Champions of Europe, facing the smaller club from Manchester, 0-times Champions of Europe. They haven't eliminated the other two oil clubs this season by being realistic and scared of the oil money ...

Mate, c'mon. What does their 13 titles have to do with this tie? Christ, most of them came prior to all leagues taking part. PSG are a complete mess and extremely top heavy, and Chelsea are unpredictable as fuck (although the fuckers will no doubt turn up again for the cup final). City are a completely different beast, although equally as repugnant as PSG i grant you.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #948 on: Today at 12:19:01 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:12 am
And in 2020, they were "13-times Champions of Europe, facing the smaller club from Manchester, 0-times Champions of Europe."
How did that work out?

Have Man City won the CL that season? They were eliminated by Lyon. Stop wetting your bed over this European midgets. They will be eliminated by Real Madrid, and we will have a proper European Cup final in Paris ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #949 on: Today at 12:21:46 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:13:07 am
Mate, c'mon. What does their 13 titles have to do with this tie? Christ, most of them came prior to all leagues taking part. PSG are a complete mess and extremely top heavy, and Chelsea are unpredictable as fuck (although the fuckers will no doubt turn up again for the cup final). City are a completely different beast, although equally as repugnant as PSG i grant you.

It is called European pedigree. As a LFC fan, you should know what it is ...
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #950 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
If we get to the final, were playing city. Madrid are nowhere near their level.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #951 on: Today at 12:54:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:45:27 am
If we get to the final, were playing city. Madrid are nowhere near their level.

Yeah, we know, Man City are the best team in the World ...
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,357
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #952 on: Today at 12:55:25 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm
Villarreal's last game was the 19th.
LEt's stuff them.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #953 on: Today at 12:55:31 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:30:48 pm
Karim Benzema, 34 years old, four UEFA Champions League titles. Let that sink in.

 8)   8)


UEFA should have him engraved on the trophy (and Origi on the reverse)

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,774
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #954 on: Today at 12:58:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Newcastle have 12 from 12 and have conceded 1 goal in their last 4 games


If you look at the PL form table since the end of the year, we are top, City are 3rd, just behind Newcastle
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 