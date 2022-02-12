« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea  (Read 3931 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,192
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:24 pm
I wonder why some of you even bother if you have such little faith in our team.

With the money they put in and will do in the future they were bound to win it eventually.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,663
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:23:34 pm
No idea why Madrid brought Ancelotti back. Absolute dinosaur.

It was amusing when he hightailed it out of Everton as soon as they came calling though ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #242 on: Today at 08:25:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:24:23 pm
Deary me what an horrific team, how is Ancelotti still managing at this level?

The old saying, you can take the man out of Everton but cant take Everton out of the man.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,555
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #243 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:03 pm
Posted before the match idk what the fuck ancelotti was thinking with the team hes picked - how do you have casimero and camavinga on the bench for away vs city

Did he really knowingly not pick them, I thought they might have been coming back from injuries.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,903
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #244 on: Today at 08:25:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:24:03 pm
Posted before the match idk what the fuck ancelotti was thinking with the team hes picked - how do you have casimero and camavinga on the bench for away vs city

Cocky

Madrid are clear 2nd favs but he didnt think so 15 pts clear in la liga

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #245 on: Today at 08:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:24:12 pm
Real werent prepared. Its as simple as that. Theyre not playing Chelsea again.
They were lucky against Chelsea. Everything benzema hit went in and chelsea were shite for most parts. When they actually played well they were thumping Madrid
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #246 on: Today at 08:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:05 pm
With the money they put in and will do in the future they were bound to win it eventually.

Fucking hell Samie I think we will beat them like if we do meet in the final  ;D

Youve given up before its even been confirmed!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,555
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #247 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:05 pm
With the money they put in and will do in the future they were bound to win it eventually.

We shall see.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:26:31 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 08:21:26 pm
and Valencia I think.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:21:36 pm
Valencia 00 and 01 as well.

Good shout.

Usual disclaimers:

- We have to get to the final first
- Id fancy us to beat City, or for it to go to penalties

But if we lost to them. Meh. Who actually knows any City fans? It wouldnt be a patch on losing to United.

Then at the same time - imagine the tears if we beat them in the final. Dont fear it. We obviously dont have a choice so if we are to win it we have to play them. Might seem a horrible thought but not nearly as horrible as blowing it against Villarreal.

Anyway...one step at a time Martin.
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • ★★★★★★
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #249 on: Today at 08:26:37 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:24:49 pm
2 up after 20 minutes in a semi final against Madrid and it sounds like they're 3 down in injury time at home to Oldham in the cup.

A replay of their first showed the whole front row filming with their phones. Not even a cheer. Must have sold premium tourist tickets.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,192
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:25:54 pm
Fucking hell Samie I think we will beat them like if we do meet in the final  ;D

Youve given up before its even been confirmed!

 :D

This feeling in the back of my head mate.  :(
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #251 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm »
1 game too many for this Madrid squad.

Chelsea ought to have beaten them
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #252 on: Today at 08:26:40 pm »
Jammy c*nts.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:25:32 pm
Did he really knowingly not pick them, I thought they might have been coming back from injuries.  :o

Casimero I think might be but Camavinga started their last game
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,663
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:25:54 pm
Fucking hell Samie I think we will beat them like if we do meet in the final  ;D

Youve given up before its even been confirmed!

It's not Samie anymore. It's Fromola/Caligula.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,903
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:27:18 pm »
Had to pass
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #256 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm »
Braindead play from Mahrez
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,226
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #257 on: Today at 08:27:31 pm »
Marhez you greedy, greedy bastard. That was tie over. In the final.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #258 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Losing a CL final to City would be absolutely horrific

That isnt happening. And if weve got the chance to wipe the smugness off Peps face we arent failing.
Logged
YWNA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,644
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #259 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:05 pm
With the money they put in and will do in the future they were bound to win it eventually.

Not if they are playing us they aren't
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,448
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:27:10 pm
It's not Samie anymore. It's Fromola/Caligula.

 ;D

So thats why hes improved at drafting!
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,968
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #261 on: Today at 08:27:58 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Losing a CL final to City would be absolutely horrific

Don't fear them at all. They are mentality midgets in this tournament.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #262 on: Today at 08:28:05 pm »
Foden has such a young chimp face. Gareth bale must be so proud looking on from the bench.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #263 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Hahahahahaha should be Three!!
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
There really only was going to be one or 2 teams to stop city winning it this year and that's us, and chelsea in a one off game.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Thats mahrez dropped next game
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:28:16 pm »

Alaba needs to be taken off.. he is a massive liability out there..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,192
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:27:10 pm
It's not Samie anymore. It's Fromola/Caligula.

I didn't say the sky was falling mate. I'm not down that bad.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • @tharris113
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Dreadful from Mahrez
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,884
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #269 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm »
Obviously like against us with the line up of city start with its going to be a insane press for 20 mins , why not hit long for the first 25 and by pass it
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,698
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:05 pm
With the money they put in and will do in the future they were bound to win it eventually.

Jesus wept
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Are we the only side that can match them blow for blow at the moment?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:28:44 pm »
Christ this could end up 4 or 5 - nil
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,858
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm »
Do Madrid know how to defend at all?
Logged

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 08:28:16 pm
Alaba needs to be taken off.. he is a massive liability out there..

He has been shocking. Mendy not much better out there though
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:29:02 pm »
I don't care much who goes through, I'd like to beat both of them in the final.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:29:05 pm »
what an idiot, has to square that and it's tie over.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,383
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #277 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Want a job done, better do it ourselves.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,251
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #278 on: Today at 08:29:27 pm »
If he doesnt make changes now this will be over by half time
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,192
Re: Champions League Semi Finals / Man Utd v Chelsea
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:29:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:28:37 pm
Jesus wept

 ;D

It's feeling mate.  >:(
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 