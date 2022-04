Since this is the first leg and it's at the Etihad I'm expecting Real Madrid to do what they did at the Parc de Princes and just sit there hoping to get away with a draw or narrow loss. You'd think with the expected back line City will have out there that they would be a bit adventurous using Vini Jr. but I just can't see it. As long as they make ManC work hard and kick them when given a chance then I'd be happy as an LFC fan.