Think any win to nil goals conceded is a good result tonight, but then again there's not much difference between a 1-0 and a 2-1 these crazy days, is there? I still think getting rid of away goals is the wrong decision even with all the exciting games in the knockouts again. At least we don't have to worry about away goals tonight, but when we're playing next week away you'd love them to count.



1-0 as I said is a good result, even a 0-0 is far from a disaster, but if we can win by more than one it puts all the pressure on them to come out and attack next week. An absolute drea, scenario is winning by more than two clear goals, but as well all know in this competition it's never over at that stage.