Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April

Elzar

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #160 on: Today at 11:50:28 am
Think we will go at them early, they will do what they have done best and defend in shape and look to get their chances on the counter. Would be tempted to go Jota over Diaz, as his aerial threat and finishing will allow Alexander Arnold a target.
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #161 on: Today at 11:56:42 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:41:05 am
It's mad that a Semi final of a champions league feels like a normal occurrence for us now. This is our normal. This is the minimum bar we have set ourselves as we keep jumping over it.

Teams can play and exist for over a century and not get as far in a competition as many times as we have in the past 5 years.

I hate that we have to have one eye on Newcastle on Saturday because you want Liverpool playing in the Semi final of the European cup to be your sole existence right now.

I dont want to be talking about 'rotation' or 'coming away with a draw being a good result'.

Anfield - 8pm - Under the lights - European Cup Semi final. 180 minutes away from our 3rd European cup final appearance under Klopp. Our 4th European final appearance under Klopp.

Wine for my men, we ride at dawn

You younguns haven't lived, this is the 21st European Cup/CL semi final game and the 11th time we've been in the semis in my lifetime ;D

Said this before, I'm made up that the younger generations are getting to see what us Arl arses have seen. My kids are 11 and 13, they've seen us play in I think 8 finals, winning 3 of them, win the league and challenge most years now, its great to see.
newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #162 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:57:49 am
Yeremi Pino Is also out for Villarreal another big blow for them

everyone likes a good pino noir
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #163 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:57:49 am
Yeremi Pino Is also out for Villarreal another big blow for them

No way is that a real player.
Red_Potato

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #164 on: Today at 12:32:50 pm
It's just a gut feeling, but since the turn of the year I've been more comfortable watching us play away from home. Probably to do with the home side having to venture out and play a bit more. Inter and Benfica are 2 good examples.
I think it'll be tight tonight  and we'll blow them away in the second leg.
rocco

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #165 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:49 pm
No way is that a real player.

Yes , 19 year old attacking winger

Big loss imo for them .
Qston

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:56:42 am
You younguns haven't lived, this is the 21st European Cup/CL semi final game and the 11th time we've been in the semis in my lifetime ;D

Said this before, I'm made up that the younger generations are getting to see what us Arl arses have seen. My kids are 11 and 13, they've seen us play in I think 8 finals, winning 3 of them, win the league and challenge most years now, its great to see.

I know what you mean mate. I have been saying to my nephew (12) to really enjoy this. It hasn`t been 'normal' for too long. We're old enough to know that this level of success tends to be cyclical so I just want to encourage youngsters to soak it all up and enjoy the ride.

Normal service has been resumed  ;)
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:00:28 pm
Think any win to nil goals conceded is a good result tonight, but then again there's not much difference between a 1-0 and a 2-1 these crazy days, is there? I still think getting rid of away goals is the wrong decision even with all the exciting games in the knockouts again. At least we don't have to worry about away goals tonight, but when we're playing next week away you'd love them to count.

1-0 as I said is a good result, even a 0-0 is far from a disaster, but if we can win by more than one it puts all the pressure on them to come out and attack next week. An absolute drea, scenario is winning by more than two clear goals, but as well all know in this competition it's never over at that stage.
Capon Debaser

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:56:42 am
You younguns haven't lived, this is the 21st European Cup/CL semi final game and the 11th time we've been in the semis in my lifetime ;D

Said this before, I'm made up that the younger generations are getting to see what us Arl arses have seen. My kids are 11 and 13, they've seen us play in I think 8 finals, winning 3 of them, win the league and challenge most years now, its great to see.
Fucking hell Grampa, why dont you tell us the story of when you first saw a Banana you old bastard ;D
