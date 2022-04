It's funny in that you look at where Villarreal are in the table and then their stats, they aren't really the 7th best team in La Liga. Probably the 3rd or 4th based on xG and goal difference. So they aren't total slouches but then again La Liga isn't what it used to be. We should be able to play our game, get a lead and be confident of advancing.



Don't think it really matters who Klopp puts out there. They know what needs to be done, we can have almost blind faith in that at this point with this group. Can't wait!!!