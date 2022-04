re-watching the highlights to the last time we met Villarreal in a semi-final it hits home just how wrong i was about Emre Can



I really thought he was going to become that guy for us. Showed a lot of promise in that Europa League run and second half of the 15/16 season generally.



Glad that i can finally watch the highlights of that cup run without feeling sad about the defeat in the final now that we've got some trophies to show for our efforts over the years. Swear that loss to Sevilla felt considerably worse than the 2018 CL finale