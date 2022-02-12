I think playing at home first adds to the need for a bit of caution in this tie. Playing away first suits us because it gives us a chance to be the team on the counter from the first minute, and we have the ability to open up decent leads to take to Anfield as we did against Inter and Benfica. Villarreal will pick their moments to try to hurt us tomorrow but they have a coach who knows how to frustrate and ensure they're still well in it for the return leg. It's going to be a tough graft especially if we can't nick an early one.



We have more than enough to beat this team but there's no way we'll make big changes and rightly so. They are very dangerous and, regardless, it's a european cup semi final. You can't fuck about with it too much. A lazy but not that wild comparison would be to Rafa's Liverpool side in 2005. Miles off it in the league but a manager with winning experience in Europe who knows what he's doing. Juventus were miles better than us. Chelsea were about 30 odd points better than us over the course of a season. But over two legs in Europe anything can happen.



We are rightly favourites but talk of resting players tomorrow or using the 2nd leg as a chance to rotate isn't on the money IMO. Konate will probably come in, Henderson too and we can rotate one of Diaz/Jota/Firmino without much drop off but the rest picks itself. Go at it tomorrow night with the same intensity as if it were Bayern and then think about where it leaves the squad for Newcastle. 6 European cups in our storied history. They aren't easy to win.



Great OP by the way.



Also, just to bang on about it, what a fucking season we're having. The last couple of weeks have already been mayhem and there's more to come. Massive wins against our 3 biggest rivals (currently) across 2 competitions and then, bang, straight back into a european cup semi. Usually the nerves kick in about 3 weeks before. We haven't had time to think about it until now.