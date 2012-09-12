« previous next »
Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April

Anfield14

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:49:12 am
We dont want to be messing about here,  full strength and try to put the tie away.

We rotate and rest for the next leg if we earn it in this one.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:33 am
Lets go at them and get a nice big lead so we can rest in the 2nd leg

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fab
Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade, Elliot, Origi, Firmino, Jota
thegoodfella

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:36:38 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:30:33 am


That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:01:37 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:36:38 am
That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.

I mean keita was brought off for a system change, but I do agree Thiago is a toss up. Personally rather him for Newcastle who are probably gonna park the bus
G Richards

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #44 on: Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
kavah

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:33:37 am
Thanks Jack - what a great programme cover
Two tactical masters get to test each other, and a great set of away fans too, I hope they all have a lovely time in Liverpool (but not too great  ;D )

Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:14:13 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
Yep. That's about it.
Go full strength and full force, first time. Kill the tie off.
I'd have Jota in my starting line up, to be honest. Scores every other game.
Last Edit: Today at 06:30:59 am by the_red_pill
Armand9

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:30:03 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.


i expect a tough tie, this is arguably the most organised low block in european football and you rarely score a bunch against efficient low blocks

they have some good ball players on the counter and as they showed against bayern, they can be deadly

this team is much more than the sum of its parts, cos some of the names on the teamsheet you look at and say 'srsly?'

emery has shown himself to be a great cup manager

i'd love a goal advantage where the tie is as good as over but i dont think that's gonna happen, we'll still need to complete the job over there
him_15

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:18:05 am
Let's go full strength here and finish the tie.
RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:19:09 am
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Jack. I expect Sunday May have been good preparation for this leg. I agree that Konate is likely to deputise for Matip and Hendo clearly plays in midfield. I think it will be Fab and Keita alongside.
Good news about Moreno but they will still take some playing round. Diaz will help with his pace and unpredictability and likely to be with Mane and Salah to start but it would not surprise me to see Divock on after 60 again if we want to build on any lead we have by that stage unless we have already blown them away.
ScubaSteve

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:26:09 am
Think well need at least a 2 goal margin to have any degree of confidence that well progress. Will need an early goal

Great match day programme cover!!!!
-Willo-

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:30:04 am
Everton game was a teaser for what we're going to see, Gerard Moreno is injured too which is a bonus as he is a class striker.

We're so much better than these though lets be honest, I'd be dissapointed if we aren't going to Villarreal with at least a 2 goal cushion.
lamonti

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:19:05 am
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:34:26 pm
Villareal are utter filth, might as well play our reserves. I'd go with:

Adrian

Milner
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Elliott
Jones
Ox

Origi
Firmino
Minamino

4-0.

No Le Tallec???
duvva

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:00:11 am
Thanks once again for a great OP jack, this one is quite difficult to call in terms of which Villarreal will show up. The one struggling for form who were beaten twice by Man Utd or the difficult to break down and dangerous on the break version we saw in the last round.

I suspect well get the latter and may need to show some patience as we did at the weekend. Would be nice to take a two goal cushion over there next week as then theyll have to come out a lot more and that should play into our hands. Expecting a strong team again here with maybe 2-3 changes max from Sunday.
Sharado

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:16:57 am
Think we'll need a lot of patience here. Everton's first half probably the best possible preparation. Expect shithousery, the ball not in play much and time wasting from the off. Stay patient, wait for the right moments and pick them off. The dream here is to put the tie out of sight so we can rest people for the second leg, but I wouldn't count on it.

Into these good ebening c*nts reds!
Paul1611

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:25:20 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:19:05 am
No Le Tallec???

On the bench with Dani Pacheco and Jordan Ibe
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:42:52 am
Id rest Fabinho and play Henderson and Thiago in a double pivot and 4 attacking players

A midfield 3 in our usual shape - esp Fab/Thiago/Henderson isnt going to be our best set up vs how villereal will set up
Id get as many attacking passers and players on the pitch and go at them from the off

Bayern changed in their second leg to this kind of set up and while they didnt play particularly well they did pin Villereal in much more than the first leg and really shouldve won comfortably
kaesarsosei

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:52:04 am
I think we need to be ready for something like the first half of the Everton game. Villareal will play in a similar fashion but they have better players and a much better manager.

We're entering the phase over the next 2 weeks where fatigue and squad rotation are going to be key. I'd expect Tsimikas to start either Wed or Saturday for sure. TAA might also get Sat off. It sounds like this is going to be too soon for Firmino but if so then I also expect to see him on Sat. We can assume Diaz will start Wed and I think Mane was off quite early on Sunday so I think he will get the nod ahead of Jota. Konate and Henderson are no-brainers and I'd be very surprised to see Thiago tonight give his recent playtime although its the sort of game that would suit him.


                Alisson

TAA     Konate     VVD     Robbo

  Henderson  Fabinho   Keita

      Salah   Mane    Diaz


I know it would be ideal to "blow them away" and have an easy second leg but I think this is going to be very cagey. I would shake hands on 2-0 right now because IMO Villareal will have to come out more at home which would suit us better. Even 1-0 Wed would not be a bad result.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #58 on: Today at 10:02:31 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:52:04 am

                Alisson

TAA     Konate     VVD     Robbo

  Henderson  Fabinho   Keita

      Salah   Mane    Diaz


I think this will be the 11 as well. Maybe also Jota central, given how much football Mane has played in the last few weeks.
Sinyoro

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #59 on: Today at 10:10:24 am
I see an Arrigo Sacchi tactical plan by us.

We will be patient, suffocating and pick them off when they least expect it.

We are beating them 4-0 and they won't kick a ball tomorrow.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #60 on: Today at 10:21:50 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:52:04 am
I think we need to be ready for something like the first half of the Everton game. Villareal will play in a similar fashion but they have better players and a much better manager.

We're entering the phase over the next 2 weeks where fatigue and squad rotation are going to be key. I'd expect Tsimikas to start either Wed or Saturday for sure. TAA might also get Sat off. It sounds like this is going to be too soon for Firmino but if so then I also expect to see him on Sat. We can assume Diaz will start Wed and I think Mane was off quite early on Sunday so I think he will get the nod ahead of Jota. Konate and Henderson are no-brainers and I'd be very surprised to see Thiago tonight give his recent playtime although its the sort of game that would suit him.


                Alisson

TAA     Konate     VVD     Robbo

  Henderson  Fabinho   Keita

      Salah   Mane    Diaz


I know it would be ideal to "blow them away" and have an easy second leg but I think this is going to be very cagey. I would shake hands on 2-0 right now because IMO Villareal will have to come out more at home which would suit us better. Even 1-0 Wed would not be a bad result.

I like that side.

Mane and Keita came off early so should start.

Be good to maybe give Thiago time off ahead of Saturday too as short turnaround.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #61 on: Today at 10:23:43 am
I can see this being a tight, tough affair. Despite the stature of Villareal and not being a traditional European powerhouse I think theyll be a tough test. They dont seem the type of team you can blow away in the 1st leg.

Id expect a bit of rotation tonight. Hard to guess the team but wouldnt be surprised with the following starting XI:

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VvD
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Keita

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Well defo use the 5 subs as well.

amir87

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:26:24 am
Need to make the most of set pieces as they'll be hard work to break down. Considering the amount of corners we had against Everton we rarely troubled them until the 85th minute which is unlike us.

Max100

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #63 on: Today at 10:28:39 am
Smash them for this game so the tie will be all but over when we go to Spain, so we can hopefully rest players. I think we play best when we're home first - we effectively wrap it up over the 90 minutes.
royhendo

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #64 on: Today at 10:33:36 am
The semi finals of the European Cup set off the butterflies in my belly - I feel like I'm 10 years old again on a promise of the trip to Anfield.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #65 on: Today at 10:36:31 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:42:52 am
Id rest Fabinho and play Henderson and Thiago in a double pivot and 4 attacking players


I thought about this too.

Would you expect this to be a 4-2-4 type formation with 2 central strikers? Or more 4-2-3-1 with the need for a No.10?

I was thinking more 4-2-3-1 but think you probably need Firmino to play No10 for that to work optimally
thaddeus

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #66 on: Today at 10:39:24 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:23:43 am
I can see this being a tight, tough affair. Despite the stature of Villareal and not being a traditional European powerhouse I think theyll be a tough test. They dont seem the type of team you can blow away in the 1st leg.

Id expect a bit of rotation tonight. Hard to guess the team but wouldnt be surprised with the following starting XI:

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VvD
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Keita

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Well defo use the 5 subs as well.
Fully agree.  As you say they're not an established big name but in recent seasons they're one of the most successful clubs in knockout European football.  Their performances and style of play in Europe remind me a lot of us under Rafa.

The Newcastle game scheduled for midday on Saturday is a pain but we'll just need to roll with the punches.  We'll have a second leg to turn it around if it does go wrong but I think we'll need to go near full strength for both the Villarreal games.

I think your team is pretty much spot on but Hendo to come in ahead of Jones.  Naby maybe dropping out instead of Thiago but you'd think we'll need to rest Thiago at some point.
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #67 on: Today at 10:42:41 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:36:31 am
I thought about this too.

Would you expect this to be a 4-2-4 type formation with 2 central strikers? Or more 4-2-3-1 with the need for a No.10?

I was thinking more 4-2-3-1 but think you probably need Firmino to play No10 for that to work optimally

Think Firmino as a 10 if fit but weve rarely done that  Salah and Diaz wide with Jota and mane through the middle should work well

They just sit so stupidly deep with our pace at the back we can play incredibly high vs them - however you do it you want bodies high up the pitch 
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #68 on: Today at 11:00:17 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:39:24 am
Fully agree.  As you say they're not an established big name but in recent seasons they're one of the most successful clubs in knockout European football.  Their performances and style of play in Europe remind me a lot of us under Rafa.

The Newcastle game scheduled for midday on Saturday is a pain but we'll just need to roll with the punches.  We'll have a second leg to turn it around if it does go wrong but I think we'll need to go near full strength for both the Villarreal games.

I think your team is pretty much spot on but Hendo to come in ahead of Jones.  Naby maybe dropping out instead of Thiago but you'd think we'll need to rest Thiago at some point.


Villareal have conceded only 31 goals in 33 La Liga games. They conceded only 11 goals in 13 CL games so far this season. Including only 2 in the KO rounds versus Bayern and Juve.

We shouldn't build them up into something they aren't. Equally we shouldn't think we'll just blow them away in the 1st leg. It's a possibility given our quality but there's not much evidence that Villareal are a side that concedes goals that easily. Their defensive record is good this season and even better when you just look at results since the turn of the year.

In terms of team selection, I think it's almost impossible to go close to strongest XI for 3 games on the run when playing Wed- Sat lunchtime- Tuesday. It's 3 games in less than a week. It might be OK for a GK or a CB to play all 3 games. I don't think it'll be possible for all of TAA, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz to play all 3. In fact I'd expect most of them to only start 2 of the 3 games or be subbed early in one or both of the CL games.

Klopp has some choices here. The 5 sub rule does give us some flexibility as long as we are happy for certain players to play 60-70 minutes. That's likely to make a massive difference on whether a player can start 2 games on the run within 72 hours. One option is to go as strong tonight as possible and rotate heavily at Newcastle, leaving the option to go strong again in 2nd leg.

The other option is to mix and match a bit. Particaurly at full back, midfield and attack. Attack isn't too much issue. I think midfield is a but more. In terms of who plays No.6 in the 3 games and the fact that we've really relied on 4 players in midfield in recent weeks. I don't see how we continue to rotate between 4 players for the 3 games. I think there's got to be a least 1 position in 1 game where we'll need to start a Jones/Milner/Elliott/AOC. I think it could be tomorrow night given it might be the game where there's more room for error (given Villareal's expected tactics and the fact there is a 2nd leg).
grenny158

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #69 on: Today at 11:04:28 am
Despite Villareal taking out both Juve and Bayern, and completely dominating Munich in the first leg (they really should have scored 3 or 4), I don't really rate them and I think we will crush them tomorrow night. If we play the offside trap well (as we usually do), it will nullify their attacking threat.

I also think we have been poor in our last two CL home games against Inter and Benfica - certainly played to a standard well below what we are capable of and I just get the sense that Klopp will remedy this tomorrow night.

I predict a 4-0 win.
Magix

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #70 on: Today at 11:06:24 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:41 am
Think Firmino as a 10 if fit but weve rarely done that  Salah and Diaz wide with Jota and mane through the middle should work well

They just sit so stupidly deep with our pace at the back we can play incredibly high vs them - however you do it you want bodies high up the pitch 

Gomez, VVD, Konate and Robbo at the back with Thiago and Fab in the two?
Brain Potter

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #71 on: Today at 11:10:22 am
Any type of win would do for me. Even a 1 goal cushion Id take now. Hopefully more than that but Id be confident going there only needing a draw
redbyrdz

Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
Reply #72 on: Today at 11:16:46 am
Against everton we broke the defensive block not with Thiago, but by overloading the attack temporarily with four strikers. They couldn't cope with the extra amount of movement in the box. But then their midfield posed no risk (they only tureatened on the counter through Gordon). I also don't think that tactic would work for a full game, as the defense would get used to the amount of attackers.
