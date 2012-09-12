Fully agree. As you say they're not an established big name but in recent seasons they're one of the most successful clubs in knockout European football. Their performances and style of play in Europe remind me a lot of us under Rafa.



The Newcastle game scheduled for midday on Saturday is a pain but we'll just need to roll with the punches. We'll have a second leg to turn it around if it does go wrong but I think we'll need to go near full strength for both the Villarreal games.



I think your team is pretty much spot on but Hendo to come in ahead of Jones. Naby maybe dropping out instead of Thiago but you'd think we'll need to rest Thiago at some point.





Villareal have conceded only 31 goals in 33 La Liga games. They conceded only 11 goals in 13 CL games so far this season. Including only 2 in the KO rounds versus Bayern and Juve.We shouldn't build them up into something they aren't. Equally we shouldn't think we'll just blow them away in the 1st leg. It's a possibility given our quality but there's not much evidence that Villareal are a side that concedes goals that easily. Their defensive record is good this season and even better when you just look at results since the turn of the year.In terms of team selection, I think it's almost impossible to go close to strongest XI for 3 games on the run when playing Wed- Sat lunchtime- Tuesday. It's 3 games in less than a week. It might be OK for a GK or a CB to play all 3 games. I don't think it'll be possible for all of TAA, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz to play all 3. In fact I'd expect most of them to only start 2 of the 3 games or be subbed early in one or both of the CL games.Klopp has some choices here. The 5 sub rule does give us some flexibility as long as we are happy for certain players to play 60-70 minutes. That's likely to make a massive difference on whether a player can start 2 games on the run within 72 hours. One option is to go as strong tonight as possible and rotate heavily at Newcastle, leaving the option to go strong again in 2nd leg.The other option is to mix and match a bit. Particaurly at full back, midfield and attack. Attack isn't too much issue. I think midfield is a but more. In terms of who plays No.6 in the 3 games and the fact that we've really relied on 4 players in midfield in recent weeks. I don't see how we continue to rotate between 4 players for the 3 games. I think there's got to be a least 1 position in 1 game where we'll need to start a Jones/Milner/Elliott/AOC. I think it could be tomorrow night given it might be the game where there's more room for error (given Villareal's expected tactics and the fact there is a 2nd leg).