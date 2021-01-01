Thanks once again for a great OP jack, this one is quite difficult to call in terms of which Villarreal will show up. The one struggling for form who were beaten twice by Man Utd or the difficult to break down and dangerous on the break version we saw in the last round.



I suspect well get the latter and may need to show some patience as we did at the weekend. Would be nice to take a two goal cushion over there next week as then theyll have to come out a lot more and that should play into our hands. Expecting a strong team again here with maybe 2-3 changes max from Sunday.