« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April  (Read 2774 times)

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • * * * * *
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:49:12 am »
We dont want to be messing about here,  full strength and try to put the tie away.

We rotate and rest for the next leg if we earn it in this one.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:33 am »
Lets go at them and get a nice big lead so we can rest in the 2nd leg

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fab
Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade, Elliot, Origi, Firmino, Jota
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,095
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:36:38 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:30:33 am


That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:01:37 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 02:36:38 am
That's the team I have in mind as well, with only one possible change, Keita for Thiago as he was subbed off early against Everton.

Gotta keep rotating our key players.

I mean keita was brought off for a system change, but I do agree Thiago is a toss up. Personally rather him for Newcastle who are probably gonna park the bus
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:38:40 am »
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:33:37 am »
Thanks Jack - what a great programme cover
Two tactical masters get to test each other, and a great set of away fans too, I hope they all have a lovely time in Liverpool (but not too great  ;D )

Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,230
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:14:13 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz
Yep. That's about it.
Go full strength and full force, first time. Kill the tie off.
I'd have Jota in my starting line up, to be honest. Scores every other game.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:30:03 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:38:40 am
On the one hand I expect a win for us by a couple of goals, maybe more. On the other hand, they beat Juventus and Bayern and we cant assume anything. We have to fight and earn it.

Its a CL semi final, cant wait. Massive game.


i expect a tough tie, this is arguably the most organised low block in european football and you rarely score a bunch against efficient low blocks

they have some good ball players on the counter and as they showed against bayern, they can be deadly

this team is much more than the sum of its parts, cos some of the names on the teamsheet you look at and say 'srsly?'

emery has shown himself to be a great cup manager

i'd love a goal advantage where the tie is as good as over but i dont think that's gonna happen, we'll still need to complete the job over there
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:18:05 am »
Let's go full strength here and finish the tie.
Logged
Believer

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,257
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:19:09 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Jack. I expect Sunday May have been good preparation for this leg. I agree that Konate is likely to deputise for Matip and Hendo clearly plays in midfield. I think it will be Fab and Keita alongside.
Good news about Moreno but they will still take some playing round. Diaz will help with his pace and unpredictability and likely to be with Mane and Salah to start but it would not surprise me to see Divock on after 60 again if we want to build on any lead we have by that stage unless we have already blown them away.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:26:09 am »
Think well need at least a 2 goal margin to have any degree of confidence that well progress. Will need an early goal

Great match day programme cover!!!!
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:30:04 am »
Everton game was a teaser for what we're going to see, Gerard Moreno is injured too which is a bonus as he is a class striker.

We're so much better than these though lets be honest, I'd be dissapointed if we aren't going to Villarreal with at least a 2 goal cushion.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,371
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:19:05 am »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:34:26 pm
Villareal are utter filth, might as well play our reserves. I'd go with:

Adrian

Milner
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Elliott
Jones
Ox

Origi
Firmino
Minamino

4-0.

No Le Tallec???
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:00:11 am »
Thanks once again for a great OP jack, this one is quite difficult to call in terms of which Villarreal will show up. The one struggling for form who were beaten twice by Man Utd or the difficult to break down and dangerous on the break version we saw in the last round.

I suspect well get the latter and may need to show some patience as we did at the weekend. Would be nice to take a two goal cushion over there next week as then theyll have to come out a lot more and that should play into our hands. Expecting a strong team again here with maybe 2-3 changes max from Sunday.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,535
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:16:57 am »
Think we'll need a lot of patience here. Everton's first half probably the best possible preparation. Expect shithousery, the ball not in play much and time wasting from the off. Stay patient, wait for the right moments and pick them off. The dream here is to put the tie out of sight so we can rest people for the second leg, but I wouldn't count on it.

Into these good ebening c*nts reds!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:25:20 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:19:05 am
No Le Tallec???

On the bench with Dani Pacheco and Jordan Ibe
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,239
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs Villarreal (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 27th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:42:52 am »
Id rest Fabinho and play Henderson and Thiago in a double pivot and 4 attacking players

A midfield 3 in our usual shape - esp Fab/Thiago/Henderson isnt going to be our best set up vs how villereal will set up
Id get as many attacking passers and players on the pitch and go at them from the off
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:35 am by JackWard33 »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 