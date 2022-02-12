« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83  (Read 25279 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:56:13 pm »
Richarleson is the biggest embarrassment in football right now. Diouf level bellend.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,536
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:02:04 pm »
Remember Everton never get penalties at Anfield according to fat frank the useless waste of fucking space who doesn't even know the history of the club he's managing. The c*nts have done nothing but dive and cheat for the past decade.

Two of the dodgiest penalties you'll ever see, just happens to be Everton...at Anfield.



Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Even Graeme Le Saux called Richie-boy out on this one...

  :tosser

How can he go home and look his kids in the eye

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 06:50:53 pm
Right in front of the linesman it wasn't just Everton who were embarrassing surely he has to recommend a red for Richarlison and yellow for Doucoure.
Agreed. It's a straight red and a definite yellow for the bitter who then comes in and pushes an injured player on the ground.

Very poor from the officials.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 07:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Even Graeme Le Saux called Richie-boy out on this one...

  :tosser
I'm sorry, but if I went down like a sack of shite like he does there, I'd be thoroughly embarrassed.

What a vile creature he is.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm
Agreed. It's a straight red and a definite yellow for the bitter who then comes in and pushes an injured player on the ground.

Very poor from the officials.
Not forgetting Doucoure was already on a yellow for an earlier cynical hack on Fabinho. Fucker should have been gone but the official was already too heavily invested in the initial dive from Richarlison.  :(
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,147
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Even Graeme Le Saux called Richie-boy out on this one...

  :tosser
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EGlQ3u4Ca-A&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EGlQ3u4Ca-A&amp;feature=share</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline marmite sw

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm »
football pundits all the same they will do anything and say anything for so called good tv ... its there job they work for who ever they are with ... they would not be in the job if they were one sided just like reporters for papers and news they sensationalise eveything .... i dont get why people get so upset its words pointless useless words .... we won thats the main thing 3 points and next game ...
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Even Graeme Le Saux called Richie-boy out on this one...

  :tosser

The replay showed that Fabinhos hand glanced Richarlisons chin yet he held his eyes as if Tyson Frury had punched him. It was blatant cheating and he should be fined for it. It goes on far too often and VAR should include instances where the player has deliberately tried to con the referee.

Richarlison is also fond of waving the imaginary card..which I thought was now worth a yellow back from the referee.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,147
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:14:55 pm
I'm sorry, but if I went down like a sack of shite like he does there, I'd be thoroughly embarrassed.

What a vile creature he is.
its genuinely baffling how the reaction is instant. Hes not even had to think aboot it. Its l8ke someones thrown acid in his face. Its mental that a grown man can react like that to someone caressing his face


Imagine him in a proper fight. Haha what sorta show would he put on if he got chinned? Itd be like watching a Scene from Some Mothers Do Av Em. Sets falling down. People covered in paint. People driving through window panes. Absolute Carnage
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm »
Nice article from Jonathan Liew: Everton execute cynical Anfield plan perfectly but still comfortably lose!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/24/everton-execute-cynical-anfield-plan-perfectly-but-still-comfortably-lose
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
its genuinely baffling how the reaction is instant. Hes not even had to think aboot it. Its l8ke someones thrown acid in his face. Its mental that a grown man can react like that to someone caressing his face


Imagine him in a proper fight. Haha what sorta show would he put on if he got chinned? Itd be like watching a Scene from Some Mothers Do Av Em. Sets falling down. People covered in paint. People driving through window panes. Absolute Carnage
It's either coached into his game or an integral part of his personal approach to the game. As you said, his reaction is so instant that it's instinctive. His mindset is not about beating his man and emerging with the ball in order to create. It's about being a cheat. Similar to how Gordon's instinct sees him going to ground every five minutes rather than looking to beat his man and trying to score.

For me, both are cowards. Especially so with the outrageous feigning.

My motto is if you wouldn't go down in the pub and roll around on the floor when someone brushes past you, don't embarrass yourself on the football field by doing it there. If you do, you just look like a 24 carat arsehole.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,147
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 08:34:57 pm »
Thats one thing i noticed yesterday an all. Richie La gets the ball from Thiago and carries it forward to just beyond the half way line. He feeds Dacoure whos still got a bit to do , running about quarter of the pitch before getting the shot off. Meanwhle Richie La just stops dead in his tracks. Done his job like. Off for a well earned rest. Bizarre
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,610
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
Thiago tweeted this "The Kop Feelings!"



Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Nice article from Jonathan Liew: Everton execute cynical Anfield plan perfectly but still comfortably lose!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/24/everton-execute-cynical-anfield-plan-perfectly-but-still-comfortably-lose
Brilliantly funny.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Even Graeme Le Saux called Richie-boy out on this one...

  :tosser

There really should be a video review of shit like this. I thought it was bad from where I was stood, but fuck me, this is premeditated cheating.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 08:54:48 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Yesterday at 06:43:42 pm
Reminds me of the Beckham incident with Simeone in 98. So, straight red.

Was far more aggressive than that. Beckhams was pretty tame really.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,168
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
If people haven't seen, Paddy Power has real fun with Everton (100% LFC supporter, convinced)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4T3461MpXQ&list=PLYOgyc1EgDbmNmqxQjyMIR0cBxDIk6q_1&index=1
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • black sheep scouse
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Nice article from Jonathan Liew: Everton execute cynical Anfield plan perfectly but still comfortably lose!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/24/everton-execute-cynical-anfield-plan-perfectly-but-still-comfortably-lose

Nice!  last paragraph an editorial, i reckon.
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,147
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1518580717315313664

FRMVHXc-Xs-AA250-V" border="0

 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm »
Sorry about a Twitter link and the sound. Watch the 2nd clip and you can see what Gordon is up to here and it is clearly taken from Vardys Little Red Book of How to Win a Penalty.

Watch how Gordon steps to his left so that he can then step across Matip and then decelerate. Matip has nowhere to go with his feet and his momentum pushes Gordon over. You can argue that it is contact by Matip but not all contact is a foul. If Gordon holds his line and doesnt go looking for a penalty then there would have been no contact. Its therefore cheating as Gordon deliberately caused the collision and has done this same side-step before.


https://twitter.com/anthonygordon/status/1518293256072839169/video/1


You can see the side-step tactic clearly here against Newcastle.



https://twitter.com/lfcowen96/status/1518299410844852225?s=21&t=t1HXdWbc3n_R9_DMHuwHxw
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,469
  • id rather be fishing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on April 24, 2022, 07:04:53 pm
The lad also cleared the ball with a header and then went down. He's just insufferable.
that should have been 10 mins on the sidleines ,with no sub, whilst being assessed for a head injury.. that'll stop the cheating fuck.. he should have had a red for the attack on hendom and a couple of yellows for the shoulder barges after the ball had gone against Joel. But the whole narrative is "defiant toffees battle against the mighty red machine" not "cheating twats ignored by ref and allowed to get away with allsorts"
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 03:00:51 pm
I know the time wasting and all that shit was annoying, but it was really the only hand they had to play. They put up much more of a fight than United's pathetic display......good practice for us in terms of CL games coming up atleast!


can't speak for anyone else but i dont begrudge them the way they played, they are utter shite and if they tried to play football we would've slaughtered them.

what i do take issue with is coming into a game where you openly declare we are going to shithouse our way through the next 90 mins and then whine like fannies for what you did or didnt get in those 90 mins of shithousery where you tried every trick in the book and still couldn't fashion a result - it's basically a nice try no cigar motherfucker

and if we're really going into the ref/VAR performance and we assume for the sake of argument everton get this supposed pen they're blubbing about (btw they still have to score it) and then look at other decisions seeing as we're adjusting what actually happened to what the ref should've done, then everton end up with two men sent off

yeah, before the game if you offer me a pen to them for two of theirs sent off, im taking that all day long, i wonder how many everton fans would?
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,229
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm »
The aftermath of this game has seen a lot of media coverage today, with most (rightly) showing no sympathy for this lot and there antics (some outlets even having a go at Lampard (again- rightly so!) ), with their pundits and ex-players spitting fewm and venom all over the place!

What a day, what a day! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Sorry about a Twitter link and the sound. Watch the 2nd clip and you can see what Gordon is up to here and it is clearly taken from Vardys Little Red Book of How to Win a Penalty.

Watch how Gordon steps to his left so that he can then step across Matip and then decelerate. Matip has nowhere to go with his feet and his momentum pushes Gordon over. You can argue that it is contact by Matip but not all contact is a foul. If Gordon holds his line and doesnt go looking for a penalty then there would have been no contact. Its therefore cheating as Gordon deliberately caused the collision and has done this same side-step before.


https://twitter.com/anthonygordon/status/1518293256072839169/video/1


You can see the side-step tactic clearly here against Newcastle.



https://twitter.com/lfcowen96/status/1518299410844852225?s=21&t=t1HXdWbc3n_R9_DMHuwHxw

Bluenose Dan James on roller skates
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #825 on: Today at 12:20:02 am »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Nice article from Jonathan Liew: Everton execute cynical Anfield plan perfectly but still comfortably lose!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/apr/24/everton-execute-cynical-anfield-plan-perfectly-but-still-comfortably-lose

"Richarlison seemed to spend most of the game lying on the ground like a cow preparing for a rainstorm."
 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,119
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #826 on: Today at 02:16:54 am »
These bitter nutbars have written in to query Gordon not getting a pen? Yet, after the show he put on diving about 3 times early and then pulling out the full totally fictional 3 rollover ankle clutching wailer dive over nabys leg there for which he got the yellow.

Of course hes not going to get anything for the rest of the game no matter what happens. Hes trying to eat the referees lunch there with that level of total horseshit, that was such a bad faith embarrassment of a total con job. that was very poor, sportmanship, acting, all of it. Trying really hard to embarrass the ref in front of the whole world is not really genius.

they/he think he can do that and then he wants a more 50-50 looking sudden total bone failure collapse job later in the game? from the same ref he just tried to get demoted? and then they complain in writing.


Naaaa 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,528
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #827 on: Today at 02:28:35 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:16:54 am
These bitter nutbars have written in to query Gordon not getting a pen? Yet, after the show he put on diving about 3 times early and then pulling out the full totally fictional 3 rollover ankle clutching wailer dive over nabys leg there for which he got the yellow.

Of course hes not going to get anything for the rest of the game no matter what happens. Hes trying to eat the referees lunch there with that level of total horseshit, that was such a bad faith embarrassment of a total con job. that was very poor, sportmanship, acting, all of it. Trying really hard to embarrass the ref in front of the whole world is not really genius.

they/he think he can do that and then he wants a more 50-50 looking sudden total bone failure collapse job later in the game? from the same ref he just tried to get demoted? and then they complain in writing.


Naaaa
They aren't doing themselves any favours with this.

Imagine you're a referee and some arsey little shit is blatantly trying to con you in front of 53,000 people and a global audience. Imagine then, that his club write in to ask why you didn't fall for the con. I mean come on, it's insulting. From then on, chances are you are going to have at least an unconscious bias, if not a conscious bias against him and his theatrics in future games.

He and Tory boy would have been better off keeping their heads down after the shame of Sunday.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #828 on: Today at 03:14:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
It's either coached into his game or an integral part of his personal approach to the game. As you said, his reaction is so instant that it's instinctive. His mindset is not about beating his man and emerging with the ball in order to create. It's about being a cheat. Similar to how Gordon's instinct sees him going to ground every five minutes rather than looking to beat his man and trying to score.

For me, both are cowards. Especially so with the outrageous feigning.

My motto is if you wouldn't go down in the pub and roll around on the floor when someone brushes past you, don't embarrass yourself on the football field by doing it there. If you do, you just look like a 24 carat arsehole.

Aspects of Richarlison's and Gordon's play don't help them,  but they are among the few that don't hide on the pitch,  have the mentality to take risks,  to commit on the pitch.  To go alongside the ability.  Doucoure,  now Mykolenko too.

More of a general take...
Edit: well that dragged on,  obligatory long post warning.

The rest is why they're in the relegation zone,  that's where you see the cowards,  the sicknotes,  the oldies,  the not-good-enoughs. Keane and Iwobi completely lack the aggression,  personality for the game,  much less a relegation battle.  If Iwobi had Gordon's mentality to impose himself on a game,  he would still be at Arsenal. 

It's very educational to watch management in action,  whether in improving a club: Klopp,  Moyes,  Potter,  Howe (even before Bruno's recent impact,  think Joelinton's reinvention as a centre mid was  a very creative solution) or the lack of it : not having a core with strong mentalities,  not filtering out the toxic ones,  letting things lag.

Whether they stay up or not,  the few players who are young enough not to be caught up in their quicksand of incompetence and anger need to move for their careers. Gordon's 21 in his first proper season at this level,  not too late to break some bad habits,  get coached properly on his final ball.  You could see the growth from the season's start under Benitez,  there was a structure developing to his decision making for the final ball,  then he got sacked.  Similar to Branthwaite, I recall a press conference about him getting more games as he understood their ideas in defence better after an injury delayed start,  that didn't continue.  At their ages,  you need continuity in accurate coaching,  consistent games,  then the results will come -  clean sheets,  assists,  goals. 

They don't have too many players we / someone who's good at at spotting opportunities like Moyes could pick up,  I would look at Sarr from Watford as well,  but the substance of any well run operation isn't in getting caught up in the emotion -  club rivalry,  Salah's contract bla bla,  it's in always looking for value,  being good enough to spot it before the results inflate the value and crucially price. 

« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:40 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #829 on: Today at 04:55:40 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm
If people haven't seen, Paddy Power has real fun with Everton (100% LFC supporter, convinced)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4T3461MpXQ&list=PLYOgyc1EgDbmNmqxQjyMIR0cBxDIk6q_1&index=1

ha ha ha
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 