

Had a day to reflect on yesterday's game. Can't be arsed to comment on the penalty incidents as too much debate lends credence to the fantasy that there was any kind of controversy.



Like many here I've been largely ambivalent towards Everton since they ceased to be a true rival on the field and until recently I might have preferred to see the likes of Burnley or Watford go down. But the maiming of Virgil and Thiago last season and the increasingly rabid element within their fanbase mean I'll be glad to see them in the EFL for a long stint. I wouldn't want to use an ounce of our own luck to achieve that but I thought Robbo put it succinctly when he said that you get what you deserve over 38 games.



We all know that every fanbase has its contingent of scrotes including ours but that wasn't a handful of Everton fans doing the wall-pusher gesture yesterday, it was hundreds. I don't know and I don't care to know whether they are engaging in "bantz" about Hillsborough or Heysel. Disrespecting the dead or using either tragedy to taunt opponents is about as low as you can get and pretending they give a sh*t about the 39 is frankly an insult to their memory. Of course there are many many more decent Blues but their representatives at Anfield yesterday disgraced themselves. I'd like to think if our fans were still singing about Munich or making airplane gestures, the club or Jurgen would make a statement.





