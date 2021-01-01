Carragher is a complete embarrassment.
He'd be gutted as a defender if the ref was conned into giving a penalty against him for that.
He is insufferable, but the more so when its the Derby. He is a moral coward, because hes trying to run with both hare and hounds. Whether its a result of the knuckle rap following the spitting incident I neither know nor care.
The other cowards to emerge from this are Richarlison, Gordon and in particular, Lampard. Not for setting up his team to do a passable impression of Atletico, though that deservedly failed, but specifically for his post match whinging and underhandedness. Klopp is a truly classy manager; Lampard showed himself to lack class. He and Everton deserve one another.
As for the game, I didnt enjoy it at all until the final whistle. Ive heard a variety of reasons why people want Everton to remain in the Premiership. None of them wash, frankly. Ill be relieved if they are relegated - relieved to not dread having to watch games like this one.
That Telegraph piece was good journalism, btw, as was the Juliet Ferrington piece. The contrast with Skys remorseless pursuit of sensationalism couldnt be starker. One final point; I thought Trent suffered from the same excess of intensity that Stevie used to in his early derbies. His passing was off and he lacked his usual composure.