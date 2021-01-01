« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #760 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:20:55 pm
If that picture was a Liverpool player on a bitter, they would be demanding that questions were asked at Prime Minister's question time.

Of course, it's the shite, and it's that pigeon-brained little shit, so let's sweep that one under the carpet.

Maybe Pigeon is getting a false rap?

Picture is slightly unclear and it could be Allan, completing his third touch of the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #761 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:27:05 pm
Yeah but after spitgate, Carragher is now Sky's bitch. He'll say anything they tell him to say.

They love 'controvesy' in the title race

Funny how they don't have meltdowns with the City 'strange decisions' all season - like their knobhead who should have got sent off and won them the league when he wasn't sent off at Anfield not too long ago

To be fair from memory they went both barrels for the penalty City got against Wolves.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #762 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:27:05 pm
Yeah but after spitgate, Carragher is now Sky's bitch. He'll say anything they tell him to say.

They love 'controvesy' in the title race

Funny how they don't have meltdowns with the City 'strange decisions' all season - like their knobhead who should have got sent off and won them the league when he wasn't sent off at Anfield not too long ago

Oh please Carra was an asshole even before "Spitgate"

He hasn't changed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #763 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 10:44:32 am
I was in L1 Main Stand and I never thought the Matip challenge was a penalty, never gave it a thought. Was amazed what a talking point it became.
Also, when Trent went down, Gordon was like a bad high jumper hitting his outstretched leg like the high jump bar. He ran onto it and dived.
Was a bad challenge and a foul but he made the absolute most of it.
Had not seen the Divock body check but was more contact there having seen it now.
Their fans had plenty of bad uns there, wall gestures, pointed threats etc as well as their vile chants. Not surprised there was some trouble after.
Good old Div 👍👍

Agreed. Was also in L1 and their fans were a disgrace. Some proper little scruffs that looked coked up to the eyeballs thinking they're absolutely solid shouting across threatening to take anyone outside. Obviously none of it happened. Victims, wall pushing, murderers etc. etc.

Was absolutely wonderful getting to sing 'going down' at them and watching them slink out when Divock put the second in ;D

On the pitch they were totally awful throughout. Gordon & Richarlison are complete embarrassments throwing themselves around and feigning injury. Not re-watched it back yet, but seriously much contact did Trent make with Gordon when he got booked?! Looked like he jumped over him, made absolutely no contact, then threw himself over and rolled out. The Brazilian pigeon was even worse in the 1st half and I absolutely loved it that we didn't stop the game when he was 'injured'. Absolutely nothing wrong with him.

Read on here at HT yesterday the LFC needed to keep 'calm' and not panic. We followed that exactly and didn't lose our cool. Robbo took that chance when it came and set us on the path to victory. Superb 3 points overall putting us back to within a point of top.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #764 on: Today at 01:33:14 pm
- The Kop jeering Pickford when Thiago had a shot deflected and it looped up and dropped close to the crossbar
- the rendition of the Rafa song
- Alisson doing the sarcastic slow motion drop to the floor after making a routine catch.

All brilliant :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #765 on: Today at 01:33:19 pm
I think what this penalty nonsense - because it is fucking nonsense - also fails to recognize is that if you're going to re-ref the game how much else do you add in? Richarlison sending off? Review that pen and send gordon off? Send doucoure off for 2 bits at fabinho? Send Mane off for whatever it was he did to their defender who's name escapes me? Origi penalty? Book little arms the first time he waste's time which should be standard?

That Gordon decision was one of loads that could have gone either way. Just shut the fuck up and appreciate you were beaten by a far, far better team. I really do hope they go down now. I've had a ambivalent interest up to now, nothing beyond 'well it'd be funny', but I'm all in now. Flush the turd.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #766 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm
i didn't see any post game broadcast stuff but if carra thinks that's a pen i personally dont give a shit but i'd like to know if he called out all the other shit that went on, decisions/non decisions that went in everton's favour that would likewise be 'game changing' as they like to call it

if he's only calling shit for one side, then i have a problem and whether it's carra or neville or who the fuck else they've wheeled out, they can do one
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #767 on: Today at 01:35:28 pm
Apparently in the first half, the ball was IN-PLAY for a total of only 28 minutes!  Thats how much time wasting those twats did
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #768 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 01:35:28 pm
Apparently in the first half, the ball was IN-PLAY for a total of only 28 minutes!  Thats how much time wasting those twats did
Our fans should get a refund for that.

Where's the timewasting refund money Bill?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #769 on: Today at 01:39:38 pm
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 01:35:28 pm
Apparently in the first half, the ball was IN-PLAY for a total of only 28 minutes!  Thats how much time wasting those twats did

'32 - Everton completed 32 passes in the first half at Anfield, the fewest by a team in the opening period of a Premier League game since November 2006 (30 by Watford against Portsmouth). Shell.':-

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1518265784812052480

They should refund everyone in attendance. And they have the nerve to moan about being hard done by, and being an underserved result.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #770 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 01:35:28 pm
Apparently in the first half, the ball was IN-PLAY for a total of only 28 minutes!  Thats how much time wasting those twats did

Something the PGMOL should look into, per Everton's request to look into the game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #771 on: Today at 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 01:35:28 pm
Apparently in the first half, the ball was IN-PLAY for a total of only 28 minutes!  Thats how much time wasting those twats did

I was thinking that today, I wonder how they work out possession in terms of the ball being in play.

Because if its including when the ball is dead, then the actual on field possession for Everton would have been about 3%
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #772 on: Today at 01:51:57 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:35:15 pm
i didn't see any post game broadcast stuff but if carra thinks that's a pen i personally dont give a shit but i'd like to know if he called out all the other shit that went on, decisions/non decisions that went in everton's favour that would likewise be 'game changing' as they like to call it

if he's only calling shit for one side, then i have a problem and whether it's carra or neville or who the fuck else they've wheeled out, they can do one

He did call out Gordon in the first half for going down easy and for Richarlison's antics. It was though he knew he'd have upset the blues so went the other way at least after the game by being all in on how Gordon should have had a pen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #773 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm
Even if they got a penalty (and scored) I guarentee we still run out winners. They are shite.

Bit like the one they cried about against City. They still have to score it and who's to say they hang on for a point anyway?

Lampard might end up with more complaints then actual points  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #774 on: Today at 02:26:44 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:13:17 pm
did they comment on this? on pigeon boys kickout?



What's to complain about? Outstanding Crane technique, Mr. Miyagi would wholly approve...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #775 on: Today at 02:29:02 pm
I hope the PGMOL turn round and say the referee saw so much simulation in the first half he was conditioned to assume anything by Everton was also simulation.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #776 on: Today at 02:32:48 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:29:02 pm
I hope the PGMOL turn round and say the referee saw so much simulation in the first half he was conditioned to assume anything by Everton was also simulation.

That would be the worst thing they could do, considering it sounds like they made a mistake, which they didn't. It wasn't a bloody penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #777 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:35:15 pm
i didn't see any post game broadcast stuff but if carra thinks that's a pen i personally dont give a shit but i'd like to know if he called out all the other shit that went on, decisions/non decisions that went in everton's favour that would likewise be 'game changing' as they like to call it

if he's only calling shit for one side, then i have a problem and whether it's carra or neville or who the fuck else they've wheeled out, they can do one

When Divock was bodychecked by Keane in the area Carragher stated 'there's nothing in that it's just a coming together'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #778 on: Today at 02:54:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Carragher is a complete embarrassment.

He'd be gutted as a defender if the ref was conned into giving a penalty against him for that.

He is insufferable, but the more so when its the Derby. He is a moral coward, because hes trying to run with both hare and hounds. Whether its a result of the knuckle rap following the spitting incident I neither know nor care.

The other cowards to emerge from this are Richarlison, Gordon and in particular, Lampard. Not for setting up his team to do a passable impression of Atletico, though that deservedly failed, but specifically for his post match whinging and underhandedness. Klopp is a truly classy manager; Lampard showed himself to lack class. He and Everton deserve one another.

As for the game, I didnt enjoy it at all until the final whistle. Ive heard a variety of reasons why people want Everton to remain in the Premiership. None of them wash, frankly. Ill be relieved if they are relegated - relieved to not dread having to watch games like this one.

That Telegraph piece was good journalism, btw, as was the Juliet Ferrington piece. The contrast with Skys remorseless pursuit of sensationalism couldnt be starker. One final point; I thought Trent suffered from the same excess of intensity that Stevie used to in his early derbies. His passing was off and he lacked his usual composure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #779 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:54:37 pm

As for the game, I didnt enjoy it at all until the final whistle. Ive heard a variety of reasons why people want Everton to remain in the Premiership. None of them wash, frankly. Ill be relieved if they are relegated - relieved to not dread having to watch games like this one.


Neither did I.

They need to be relegated, I never want to watch a game like yesterdays ever again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #780 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm
I know the time wasting and all that shit was annoying, but it was really the only hand they had to play. They put up much more of a fight than United's pathetic display......good practice for us in terms of CL games coming up atleast!


Lovely worked goal for the first and the 2nd, we were pretty rubbish for the 1st half but noticeable turned up the tempo in the 2nd and it paid off. The subs were great because it disoriented them...Diaz's touch was filth....big DIV is just a special guy...and that exaggerated fall by Alisson was just excellent stuff.

Their diving was a bit embarrassing as was sky's insistence on trying to make the post-match all about Everton's resistance and their penalty shout (i thought it wouldn't even be mentioned much considering the amount of times Salah/Mane been treated like that without so much as a mention. That a pen now yeah?)

Great match. Hard fought win

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #781 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm
« Reply #781 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm »

Had a day to reflect on yesterday's game. Can't be arsed to comment on the penalty incidents as too much debate lends credence to the fantasy that there was any kind of controversy.

Like many here I've been largely ambivalent towards Everton since they ceased to be a true rival on the field and until recently I might have preferred to see the likes of Burnley or Watford go down. But the maiming of Virgil and Thiago last season and the increasingly rabid element within their fanbase mean I'll be glad to see them in the EFL for a long stint. I wouldn't want to use an ounce of our own luck to achieve that but I thought Robbo put it succinctly when he said that you get what you deserve over 38 games.

We all know that every fanbase has its contingent of scrotes including ours but that wasn't a handful of Everton fans doing the wall-pusher gesture yesterday, it was hundreds. I don't know and I don't care to know whether they are engaging in "bantz" about Hillsborough or Heysel. Disrespecting the dead or using either tragedy to taunt opponents is about as low as you can get and pretending they give a sh*t about the 39 is frankly an insult to their memory.  Of course there are many many more decent Blues but their representatives at Anfield yesterday disgraced themselves. I'd like to think if our fans were still singing about Munich or making airplane gestures, the club or Jurgen would make a statement. 


