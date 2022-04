Strange what happened to that club.



In 1985 and 1986 they were one of the best teams to ever come out of Britain, and easily the best team in Europe. They would have won the European Cup with skates on.



Now, they are an ogre. Foul and unlovable, with a heart turned black with bitterness.



Like the picture of Dorian Gray, as one footballing face of Liverpool becomes more handsome, the other becomes more ugly.



Perhaps Everton is the price the city must pay to have LFC.



Parents in Coventry, Bristol, Stoke, and Blackpool, will have to hide their children when they come to town.



I certainly agree that they had a very good side then. The only good Everton side in my living memory. The "best side in Europe" though? They won nothing in 1986. Liverpool did the League and Cup double whilst Oxford United won more than Everton.Also, I don't know why so many people take it for granted that being able to enter the European Cup means they automatically win it. AC Milan were nailed on in '05. As were Bayern Munich in '99. Neither lifted the trophy. Let's not add fuel to BS propaganda by assuming just because they entered they'd win it. Life and football doesn't work like that.