PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83

No666

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #640 on: Today at 07:32:16 am
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:32:16 am »
Yeah - that was the point made by Luke Edwards this morning, Roy.
oldman

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #641 on: Today at 07:36:05 am
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:36:05 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:21:47 am


I grew up in friendlier times, when we had the best two teams in the country. For some reason they have been so bitter for years now, and the toxicity makes this a real chore to play them.



who could forget the Wembley finals in the 80's
For the 86 one I was in the Everton end - wonderful times
loads of piss taking but no bile
and their support a after Hillsborough will never be forgotten by us
I can't believe how some of them  are now
Circa1892

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #642 on: Today at 07:36:40 am
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:21:21 am
Telegraph accurately summing up Gordon's antics:

Spoiler
Anthony Gordon might not recognise himself as a cheat. He may even dispute the accusation and protest that he is merely doing what so many others have done; guilty of nothing more than gamesmanship, but it is more than that.

If he needs clarification, he can always pick up a dictionary  or search online  and read the definition of the word to realise that what he is doing when he dives, if he was pretending he was fouled he is cheating.

According to the Concise Collins English Dictionary the word cheat is defined as this 1, to deceive or practise deceit  esp. for ones own gain; trick or swindle [someone] 2, to obtain unfair advantage  by trickery, as in a game of cards

That is what Gordon appears to have done against Liverpool, trying to obtain a penalty in front of the Kop, as Everton fight for their Premier League lives in an increasingly dire looking relegation battle.

Desperate times, call for desperate measures, perhaps. Everton needed to use every trick in the book to try and upset a vastly superior opponent and Gordon will have known that Burnleys win over Wolves had sent the club he not only plays for, but also supported as a boy, into the relegation zone.

Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick in Liverpools cool, composed facade. He could be a fantastic talent for club and country but he has picked up some really bad habits - and they were all too obvious.

The game had not really got going when it happened, but Gordons behaviour wound everybody up. He has nothing to be proud of about that.

Picking the ball up inside the area, he shifted his body weight to move away from Andrew Robertson and then spotted Naby Keita arriving to make a challenge.

Gordon shifted the ball past him but then, with the Liverpool player sticking out a leg, the youngster planted both feet on the ground and dived into his opponent, simulating contact before completing a double roll, screaming in pain as he held his knee.

Referee Stuart Atwell was in the perfect place to wave away the penalty appeals and did something we need more officials to do -  he stopped the game and booked Gordon for faking a dive and faking a foul.

There was a time when the English claimed they were naive in this version of the games dark arts. At best, it was always a rather rose-tinted view, That quaint idea English players do not try to cheat to gain an advantage is ridiculous. Players like Gordon appear to be no different.

Those who have seen him play this season will know how easily he goes down, how clever he is at winning free kicks. He is a fine young player, with a big future ahead of him if he fulfils his undoubted talent, his reputation has spread and it is not a tag a 21-year-old should have.
[close]



Good to see it called out like that. Grealish and Kane cheat and base a lot of their game on initiating contact - but theyre both good players and also good at that. Gordon isnt even good at diving.

Also all this about him being a talent and the man of the match. Hes shit? Hes a classic young kick and run player who has pace and nothing else - like those Danish lads in the early-00s, Rommedahl and the Chelsea one. Rapid but nothing to go with it. Once he loses half a yard of pace (which will probably come with increased game time etc) he has nothing. Wont even excel in the Championship.

They say hes the best young player in the league. Hes not even the best winger called Gordon on Merseyside.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #643 on: Today at 07:43:25 am
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:43:25 am »
+ Frank Lampard:

"It was a penalty, you don't get them at Anfield."

"If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony."

+ Jurgen Klopp:

Klopp claimed Gordon was lucky not to be dismissed for two acts of simulation.

He continued: "It was clearly no penalty. He's really good (Gordon) but he's lucky not to get a second yellow. The first was not a penalty and the second wasn't."

-Willo-

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #644 on: Today at 07:45:41 am
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:45:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:23:05 am
Hes not very bright.

Just a bizarre character with average ability.

He really is a weirdo isn't he, the shouting at his players after any single thing he's done is one of the strangest things I've ever seen in football, its almost like a tic at this point.

Imagine playing in front of the loon, fuck that.
Dull Tools

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #645 on: Today at 07:45:48 am
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:45:48 am »
Has anyone got a clip of the foul on Origi in the box in the second half. He played a quick one two and then one of their players stepped right in from of him.

Funny how no one mentions the decisons that didn't go for us.

God knows how Richarlson stays on the pitch.

Hope they enjoy Luton at home next year.

Edit - here it is https://mobile.twitter.com/PoorREFvsLFC/status/1518479948738187264
RedKenWah

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #646 on: Today at 07:47:41 am
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Whilst Atwell did have a shocking game ref wise, what I would say is the real important call of booking Gordon for diving was great. He could easily have been that official who would have loved to have given a penalty at the Kop end against us as a means of saying a big F U Ill do what I want sort of moment. However he was positioned well in that instance and he correctly booked him for a blatant dive so fair dos. Also Gordon has then been highlighted as someone who cant be trusted during that game and as such other potential penalties in that game he was always on the back foot ref wise, not that there was any other penalty shouts (Joel Matip one deffo wasnt one)

For Everton, they deserve what they get for not only this whole season but for seasons before and their decision making that their owners/management have made in the years before its all accumulated to this moment whereby they could very well be relegated and I think that wont be the last of it either. In some ways a real shame as Everton V Liverpool games are always one to look out for but on the other hand their decision making have cost them.

For us, got the result, had to go into 3rd gear for it in the end and keeps us on the front foot title chasing wise. Just managing the team one game at a time, just need to keep it going
Gladbach73

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #647 on: Today at 07:53:23 am
« Reply #647 on: Today at 07:53:23 am »
Those poor cuddly Blues, once again trashing Anfield.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #648 on: Today at 08:09:33 am
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:21:21 am
Telegraph accurately summing up Gordon's antics:

Spoiler
Anthony Gordon might not recognise himself as a cheat. He may even dispute the accusation and protest that he is merely doing what so many others have done; guilty of nothing more than gamesmanship, but it is more than that.

If he needs clarification, he can always pick up a dictionary  or search online  and read the definition of the word to realise that what he is doing when he dives, if he was pretending he was fouled he is cheating.

According to the Concise Collins English Dictionary the word cheat is defined as this 1, to deceive or practise deceit  esp. for ones own gain; trick or swindle [someone] 2, to obtain unfair advantage  by trickery, as in a game of cards

That is what Gordon appears to have done against Liverpool, trying to obtain a penalty in front of the Kop, as Everton fight for their Premier League lives in an increasingly dire looking relegation battle.

Desperate times, call for desperate measures, perhaps. Everton needed to use every trick in the book to try and upset a vastly superior opponent and Gordon will have known that Burnleys win over Wolves had sent the club he not only plays for, but also supported as a boy, into the relegation zone.

Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick in Liverpools cool, composed facade. He could be a fantastic talent for club and country but he has picked up some really bad habits - and they were all too obvious.

The game had not really got going when it happened, but Gordons behaviour wound everybody up. He has nothing to be proud of about that.

Picking the ball up inside the area, he shifted his body weight to move away from Andrew Robertson and then spotted Naby Keita arriving to make a challenge.

Gordon shifted the ball past him but then, with the Liverpool player sticking out a leg, the youngster planted both feet on the ground and dived into his opponent, simulating contact before completing a double roll, screaming in pain as he held his knee.

Referee Stuart Atwell was in the perfect place to wave away the penalty appeals and did something we need more officials to do -  he stopped the game and booked Gordon for faking a dive and faking a foul.

There was a time when the English claimed they were naive in this version of the games dark arts. At best, it was always a rather rose-tinted view, That quaint idea English players do not try to cheat to gain an advantage is ridiculous. Players like Gordon appear to be no different.

Those who have seen him play this season will know how easily he goes down, how clever he is at winning free kicks. He is a fine young player, with a big future ahead of him if he fulfils his undoubted talent, his reputation has spread and it is not a tag a 21-year-old should have.
[close]



'Gordon was Evertons best player at Anfield, a constant prick'

Harsh from The Telegraph.
AlphaDelta

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #649 on: Today at 08:21:31 am
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
I've said before, my best mate is a season ticket holder for them, close mates in work are blues, lads I'll drink with each week, etc, etc, but I still want to see them go down.
People will argue its bad for the city, I don't think so. Its on them and them alone, they've hounded out two of the greatest managers they'll ever have in Carlo and Rafa because of the toxic nature of the fans.

Yesterday they resorted to shithouse tactics, Pickford winking when he fell down clutching the ball, Richarlson and that Gail Platt lookalike.

Truth be told, there is good blues and bad blues, same in every single team around the world, but these days I just don't enjoy the derby so I'm happy to see the back of them.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #650 on: Today at 08:21:39 am
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together". 
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #651 on: Today at 08:44:42 am
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:44:42 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:21:39 am
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together".
This. And at least twice Salah was grabbed from behind too. It's obvious from my TV screen and near the linesman.

p/s: For fuck sake Salah, is it really that hard for him to complain or moaning a bit, make a scene when he is being fouled or something? I am not asking for him to playacting, cheating or resort to any form of shithousery. Just fucking make a complain to the ref at least, Mo!!
Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:57:16 am
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:57:16 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:21:39 am
Carragher was back to his annoying best on comms yesterday, about three times he repeated the line "Liverpool were very lucky there" after Gordon went down after minimal contact from Matip. Also claiming that's a foul outside the box.

Later on I think Salah ran into the penalty area and was body checked by Keane (not a penalty either, but if the Gordon one is a penalty then so was this) but Carragher said "it's just a coming together".
Carragher is exceedingly annoying on comms, his voice is whiny and his commentary is so biased and sound bitey. I'd rather not listen at all, if that option appears. For a supposed Liverpool fan, he never sounds particularly happy when we score.

It was Divock who got body checked.

 
Persephone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #653 on: Today at 09:00:06 am
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
Can you blame them though? What else have they got?
I'm sorry what? Yes I can blame them for making a mockery of 97 lives lost and thousands others traumatized. Filthy scum.
Capon Debaser

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #654 on: Today at 09:00:09 am
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:00:09 am »
Had to laugh at Carragher going on about 'This Liverpool will have to beat teams like this to win the title' etc

Yeah, like this is a new thing.

Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #655 on: Today at 09:04:03 am
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:04:03 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:57:16 am
Carragher is exceedingly annoying on comms, his voice is whiny and his commentary is so biased and sound bitey. I'd rather not listen at all, if that option appears. For a supposed Liverpool fan, he never sounds particularly happy when we score.

It was Divock who got body checked.
Argh yes, that's the one.
RayPhilAlan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #656 on: Today at 09:04:34 am
« Reply #656 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Sounds like UK viewers had some bizarre commentary to put up with? Jim Beglin on the world feed was certainly calling Everton's anti-football antics for what they were.
There was a moment when Richarlison fouled Thiago. "Just as well it was that way round," Beglin says, "or we'd be waiting 3 minutes for the game to restart."
The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #657 on: Today at 09:04:49 am
« Reply #657 on: Today at 09:04:49 am »
Carra did have a mare on commentary yesterday.
Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #658 on: Today at 09:18:42 am
« Reply #658 on: Today at 09:18:42 am »
Gordons been around for less than a year, and hes already got a shocking reputation.

What a sweet ending to the game. What a year if we add a few more trophies and they go down :lmao
wige

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #659 on: Today at 09:27:42 am
« Reply #659 on: Today at 09:27:42 am »
Think our players deserve a load of credit from yesterday. If I'd been on that pitch during the first 45 I'd have stamped on Richarlison repeatedly so he had something legitimate to stay on the floor for. I completely lost my head during the first half that was Chelsea 2014 all over again and the ref completely lost control of the game. Needed to punish the time wasting early and did nothing about it.

By the end, one of most enjoyable games of the season. Ali collapsing on the ground was fucking legendary.
Sharado

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #660 on: Today at 09:28:17 am
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:28:17 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:29:23 am

Gordon is gonna keep doing that and hell suffer for it.

100%. I don't think I've ever known a player so interested in 'diving' being one of his key assets. He's REALLY said mask off this is who I am. FWIW - if he doesn't dive first half I think that Matip one is given. And it won't be the last time that happens in his career.
Sharado

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #661 on: Today at 09:29:54 am
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:57:16 am
Carragher is exceedingly annoying on comms, his voice is whiny and his commentary is so biased and sound bitey. I'd rather not listen at all, if that option appears. For a supposed Liverpool fan, he never sounds particularly happy when we score.

He *literally* suggested Divock Origi deserves a statue when we scored.

Like any commentators annoy me a bit after a while, and there's other criticism you can throw at Carragher I'm sure, but I'm not sure I'm having that one.
Sharado

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #662 on: Today at 09:34:31 am
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:34:31 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:18:15 am
You just knew that Pickford wink would come to bite them in the ass, how haven't they learnt this yet.

Yep. I had 2 thoughts at that moment.

1 - Frank's copying Jose's textbook from 2014 to the letter here. But this isn't Liverpool 2014. It's Liverpool 2022. And this isn't peak Jose Mourinho, it's Frank Lampard - we'll probably be alright.

2 - there is no way that Jordan 'I do not have a functioning brain' pickford does that and it doesn't come back to haunt him.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #663 on: Today at 09:34:38 am
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:34:38 am »
Might be a dumb question. But that Gordon kid, is he considered as worse than Harry Kane?

I mean, even Harry Kane also is not doing it "too" obviously.

p/s: I am not saying diving is a great art of gamesmanship, it's purely evil. I mean "the way" to do it in the less c*ntish way.

That was too much yesterday, in my own opinion. Too much for 21-year-old. He's still a kid. What a prick!
M4tt

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #664 on: Today at 09:35:17 am
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:35:17 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan
Sounds like UK viewers had some bizarre commentary to put up with? Jim Beglin on the world feed was certainly calling Everton's anti-football antics for what they were.
There was a moment when Richarlison fouled Thiago. "Just as well it was that way round," Beglin says, "or we'd be waiting 3 minutes for the game to restart."

That's because Sky believe that they own the football, and that something bad for the brand is bad for them. So they never call out that kind of stuff unless it's a foreigner playing against one of their darling teams.
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:38:15 am »
+ Credit, Wikipedia.

Having represented his country at U18 and U19 level, Gordon made his debut for the England U20s during a 20 victory over Wales at St. George's Park on 13 October 2020.

On 5 November 2021, Gordon received his first call up for the England U21s and scored twice on his debut, a 3-1 victory over Czech Republic at Turf Moor in 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification on 11 November 2021.

Gordon is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland and Scotland due to having both Irish and Scottish grandparents.

=================

That's not a shit player, I think. Personally I think he has a talent to further his career.
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:39:55 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 09:04:34 am
Sounds like UK viewers had some bizarre commentary to put up with? Jim Beglin on the world feed was certainly calling Everton's anti-football antics for what they were.
There was a moment when Richarlison fouled Thiago. "Just as well it was that way round," Beglin says, "or we'd be waiting 3 minutes for the game to restart."

We had Carragher and Tyler pretty much agreeing it was a foul on Gordon every time he went down. Tyler even suggested the one he got booked for was a pen :D And then when we went back to the 'experts' in the studio, it was agreed that the Matip one was a 'stonewaller'.

I suspect they want the narrative, as Knight was also seemingly trying to peddle last night but thankfully stepped away from the laptop, that we were lucky with the referee and thats evened out other decisions which have gone against us this season.
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:44:53 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:38:15 am
+ Credit, Wikipedia.

Having represented his country at U18 and U19 level, Gordon made his debut for the England U20s during a 20 victory over Wales at St. George's Park on 13 October 2020.

On 5 November 2021, Gordon received his first call up for the England U21s and scored twice on his debut, a 3-1 victory over Czech Republic at Turf Moor in 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification on 11 November 2021.

Gordon is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland and Scotland due to having both Irish and Scottish grandparents.

=================

That's not a shit player, I think. Personally I think he has a talent to further his career.

He's not a shit player, but I'm not sure using youth call up as evidence is particularly relevant.

He's a decent player, nothing more.

https://fbref.com/en/players/2bd83368/scout/11160/Anthony-Gordon-Scouting-Report

Those are dreadful. A goal or assist every 310 minutes in the league. No wonder you're staring relegation in the face when you're most lauded, impressive attacker has that sort of output.  He's the classic over-rated English player playing for his hometown club, particularly if they're an attacker. The reality is that he's really not particularly good, people on here last night saying they'd have a look at him if they go down was hilarious.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:53 am
He's not a shit player, but I'm not sure using youth call up as evidence is particularly relevant.

He's a decent player, nothing more.

https://fbref.com/en/players/2bd83368/scout/11160/Anthony-Gordon-Scouting-Report

Those are dreadful. A goal or assist every 310 minutes in the league. No wonder you're staring relegation in the face when you're most lauded, impressive attacker has that sort of output.  He's the classic over-rated English player playing for his hometown club, particularly if they're an attacker. The reality is that he's really not particularly good, people on here last night saying they'd have a look at him if they go down was hilarious.

Remember when Sean Longstaff was the bees knees?
Online Andypandimonium

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
Hadn't really bought into the Everton are going down chat until yesterday. God, what an awful bunch they are. Me and my son put in more effort for the game than they did. Time wasting from minute one; only tactic was to occasionally run towards the box and flop as soon as anyone approached them; and to generally do all they could to avoid a football game. They would have taken 0-0 without a ball being kicked. Spineless cowards the lot of them, including the group of 50 somethings wanting to fight young lads after the game. I would now be happy to see anti-football Burnley survive at their expense, they were that bad. Norwich gave us a better game than that lot yesterday. And we like to poke fun at Arsenal getting constantly dismantled at Anfield, but they come and try to play football and that's what we pay our hard earned to see. Just don't do it very well. Whatever that was yesterday was a crime against football and I won't be paying money to watch them again any time soon.

On the bright side, three points for the good guys; great to see Andy score against them (they watched him when he was at Dundee United and didn't follow-up - thank goodness they didn't!); and big Div coming off the bench to stick a dagger through their collective hearts once again. Onwards we march!

 :scarf :scarf :champ :scarf :scarf
Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:49:04 am
Remember when Sean Longstaff was the bees knees?

Aye

Always tends to be in positions England have either been historically, or are currently, a little weak. We get it loads with goalkeepers.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:29:23 am
Fair play to Juliet Ferrington on 5 Live post match - she called Lampard on the gamesmanship and he had to admit they had no choice because we were so good. This was after hed claimed both Gordon incidents were penalties.

Glad to hear that there's some journalists worthy of the name.

The amount of bullshit certain managers come out with as a way of setting the agenda that goes completely unchallenged is a joke.

I often think Everton would be better shutting down the football side and rebranding as a PR agency. They are genius. For as long as I've been watching footy, virtually every defeat by us has had a story. Usually a hard luck one, but a story all the same.
A disallowed goal for them, a goal that should have been disallowed for us. Pens either given or not given, are the common reasons why they have lost in certain games. It's been going on for decades.

Yesterday, yet again the likes of Sky indulged their moaning and let Lampard lead with the "you don't get them at Anfield" and not one of their team of experts had the wit to point out that they've had 2 of "them" at Anfield in the last few seasons. They'd be far better asking why a club that has spent so much money is in the position it's in and had to resort to those cowardly tactics.

Final point on those tactics. They can be as defensive as they want, that's absolutely fine, but they went beyond what is allowed under the laws. Timewasting, diving, feigning injury to break up play and feigning injury to try and get our players booked are all punishable within the existing LOTG and it's up to the refs to enforce those laws. Commentators and pundits constantly fail to draw a distinction between the legal and illegal, usually preferring to dress it up under some empty cliche like "masterclass".

Online rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #672 on: Today at 10:18:08 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:38:15 am
+ Credit, Wikipedia.

Having represented his country at U18 and U19 level, Gordon made his debut for the England U20s during a 20 victory over Wales at St. George's Park on 13 October 2020.

On 5 November 2021, Gordon received his first call up for the England U21s and scored twice on his debut, a 3-1 victory over Czech Republic at Turf Moor in 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification on 11 November 2021.

Gordon is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland and Scotland due to having both Irish and Scottish grandparents.

=================

That's not a shit player, I think. Personally I think he has a talent to further his career.

He's not shit but he's not that good either. He is very quick and they targeted the space that was left when Trent went forwards for him to run into, but other than running fast and throwing himself to the floor, he didn't actually do anything with the ball. The one time he actually tried to head towards goal he hit a very poor shot across Ali and miles wide. I certainly didn't come away from the game thinking he was anything worth a thought.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #673 on: Today at 10:31:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:55 am
We had Carragher and Tyler pretty much agreeing it was a foul on Gordon every time he went down. Tyler even suggested the one he got booked for was a pen :D And then when we went back to the 'experts' in the studio, it was agreed that the Matip one was a 'stonewaller'.

I suspect they want the narrative, as Knight was also seemingly trying to peddle last night but thankfully stepped away from the laptop, that we were lucky with the referee and thats evened out other decisions which have gone against us this season.

Do you enjoy reading other people's posts in as disingenuous fashion as possible? You won't bother to engage honestly so i'm wasting my time but for other people's benefit...

I don't think any of the 'incidents' on Gordon were fouls. One (from Keita), was a clear dive. The one from Trent was a coming together, and the one from Matip wasn't a penalty either, although if you've not 'seen them given' you've not watched much football. But if the referee had wanted us to drop points, or VAR had wanted us to drop points, it wouldn't have been impossible for them to turn the Matip challenge on Gordon into a penalty. If you slow it down and show endless replays with VAR you can turn any sort of contact into a foul (which is one of the reasons I dislike VAR). I wasn't making any sort of point about 'evening out decisions', I was applying the 'everyone hates us and wants us to lose narrative' to the game last night and asking why, if that's true, the ref/ VAR didn't take the opportunity they were given to screw us over with an unjust penalty against us. A penalty that plenty of commentators would have said, 'a bit soft but Matip's clumsy'.

Online storkfoot

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #674 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Re Gordon, does anyone recall when Conor Gallagher was on loan at West Brom? Allardyce was the manager. He dived and feigned injury all the time. Funnily enough, at Palace and with Vierra as manager he doesnt do that.

I suspect Anthony Gordons cheating comes from all the managers he has played under at Everton.
Online tubby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #675 on: Today at 10:35:20 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 10:33:29 am
I suspect Anthony Gordons cheating comes from all the managers he has played under at Everton.

He was doing it under Rafa too.  Some players are just born divers, don't think they're coached to do it to that extent.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #676 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
The hype around Gordon is great. They'll be proclaiming him as their great new hope for the next 5 years, all of which time he'll be looking good at running fast with the ball but offering nothing by way of production.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #677 on: Today at 10:39:51 am »
Garstonite on Twitter yesterday was tweeting bookies asking for odds on Gordon being Championship player of the season for 22/23. :D
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #678 on: Today at 10:42:07 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 10:33:29 am
Re Gordon, does anyone recall when Conor Gallagher was on loan at West Brom? Allardyce was the manager. He dived and feigned injury all the time. Funnily enough, at Palace and with Vierra as manager he doesnt do that.

I suspect Anthony Gordons cheating comes from all the managers he has played under at Everton.

This is also the case. It comes down to coaching and influence (he's also got Richarlison as a team mate/role model). There's a rotten culture at that club where shithousery (or cheating as it used to be called) is systemic. Rafa as well has probably encouraged it - although he name-checked him as improving him massively as a player -  and Ancelotti's teams have always dived relentlessly. Lampard has also gone full Mourinho.

The two games we played WBA last season they went down whenever we went near them (we had all the ball, they had all the free kicks as Klopp said). That comes from the manager. Teams are a reflection of their manager and their personality.

Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
« Reply #679 on: Today at 10:43:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:35:20 am
He was doing it under Rafa too.  Some players are just born divers, don't think they're coached to do it to that extent.

The extent to which he does it is more than just coaching. He's gone full Richarlison.

Any lad, particularly from somewhere like Liverpool, with an ounce of pride would be embarrassed to act like that.
