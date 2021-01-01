I've said before, my best mate is a season ticket holder for them, close mates in work are blues, lads I'll drink with each week, etc, etc, but I still want to see them go down.
People will argue its bad for the city, I don't think so. Its on them and them alone, they've hounded out two of the greatest managers they'll ever have in Carlo and Rafa because of the toxic nature of the fans.
Yesterday they resorted to shithouse tactics, Pickford winking when he fell down clutching the ball, Richarlson and that Gail Platt lookalike.
Truth be told, there is good blues and bad blues, same in every single team around the world, but these days I just don't enjoy the derby so I'm happy to see the back of them.