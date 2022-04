You responded and agreed with a poster saying ‘and while all of you’ thus tarring us all with the same brush. Quite ironic really!



Andy knows, as you do I am sure, that most do not judge entire fanbases.



Fair point. I lazily read Andy's post and didn't pick up on the "all" part.I stand by my point that we as a forum - and I include myself in that, particularly after the Leicester games - are too often damning of every other club's fanbases. The majority will be sound but it's always the worst of every club that stick in your mind. Even after the Cardiff game, where their fans were excellent, we had some people on here calling them all sorts because of not-a-lot! It's certainly not a case of all of us doing it but it is pretty rare to see anyone defend the decent majority of fans when someone on here has a go.