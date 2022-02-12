« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #560 on: Today at 09:56:37 pm
Absolute disgrace that VAR gave a penalty against us today. A total conspiracy from the refs and PGMOL. They hate us and want us to lose. Never a foul by Matip, no matter what Lampard said. They just took whatever opportunity they could to screw us over. Undoubtedly wheels were greased by dirty City money.

Let the reader understand.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #561 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm
Never misses an opportunity to further the pro-City agenda :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #562 on: Today at 10:02:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:56:29 pm
I get the 13.5% red from Aldi for about £4.99

I'll grab some of that next time im in Tesco

If you like deep, strong flavours, you won't regret it mate!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #563 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:51 pm
If you like deep, strong flavours, you won't regret it mate!

I do
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #564 on: Today at 10:08:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:03:50 pm
I do

Good oh! And if you like chocolate, even better. :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #565 on: Today at 10:12:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:08:46 pm
Good oh! And if you like chocolate, even better. :)

I do and I will ;D

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #566 on: Today at 10:14:15 pm
said at half time that diaz and origi  needed to come in and boy did they make a difference. Diaz just causes havoc when he is on the pitch.

Roberston is such a leader.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #567 on: Today at 10:14:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:56:37 pm
Absolute disgrace that VAR gave a penalty against us today. A total conspiracy from the refs and PGMOL. They hate us and want us to lose. Never a foul by Matip, no matter what Lampard said. They just took whatever opportunity they could to screw us over. Undoubtedly wheels were greased by dirty City money.

Let the reader understand.

Why are you obsessed to the point where you are trying to use a dive as an argument. I wonder what is your excuse for City penalty against Wolves especially since video reply showed it's clearly not a handball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #568 on: Today at 10:15:36 pm
Absolutely love it every time we face a time wasting side and eventually break them down and score.

All of a sudden the effect of all the time wasted feels in our favour, them having robbed themselves time needed to equalize.

Pickford lying there winking turns from  >:( to  ;D in that moment.

I think some people call it karma.

I've been thinking I hope they avoid relegation, that the derby twice every season would be missed if they go down. Then we play them and I remember why I hope to avoid them time and time again.

Poor, poor side.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #569 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm
Grab your partner by the hand...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUJmadLkob0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUJmadLkob0</a>
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #570 on: Today at 10:23:34 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:14:38 pm
Why are you obsessed to the point where you are trying to use a dive as an argument. I wonder what is your excuse for City penalty against Wolves especially since video reply showed it's clearly not a handball.

It was a terrible decision? 

If youre calling a huge conspiracy against us you really need to explain why Man Citys dirty money didnt ensure a penalty against us today. Because whilst in reality neither of the pushes in Gordons back were pens, weve all seen them given. And if youre being paid to make Liverpool lose to City you take the chance you get.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #571 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm
There was a song from the Kop in the last few minutes that I couldnt make out, but fairly sure not heard before. Dont suppose anyone who was there can remember it? Cant even recall the tune, so Im not much help sorry! Sounded like a good piss take though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #572 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:59:46 pm
Never misses an opportunity to further the pro-City agenda :D

City are cheats and I hope they get their comeuppance like Chelsea currently are.

That said, when you claim its pro city propaganda to point out the absurdity of thinking theres a city led conspiracy to ensure refs give decisions against Liverpool you should be taking a look at yourself.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #573 on: Today at 10:26:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:14:38 pm
Why are you obsessed to the point where you are trying to use a dive as an argument. I wonder what is your excuse for City penalty against Wolves especially since video reply showed it's clearly not a handball.

At best hes so entrenched in his there are no dodgy decisions ever position that he feels the need to even use a dive in a Merseyside derby win as some sort of evidence instead of celebrating the win. At worst.? Well his first post on RAWK was slagging off the team after wed just beaten Man City 3-0 in the CL.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #574 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm
You'll never play at Anfield ever again
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #575 on: Today at 10:28:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:25:34 pm
City are cheats and I hope they get their comeuppance like Chelsea currently are.

That said, when you claim its pro city propaganda to point out the absurdity of thinking theres a city led conspiracy to ensure refs give decisions against Liverpool you should be taking a look at yourself.

Who was talking about conspiracies? I dont think anyones said a word about it today (despite the referee being abysmal), and then youve oddly chirped up again about Gordons dive being evidence, almost as if its been a case of they even themselves out but I cant understand why a red would do that right after the game, particularly weird is referencing Lampard saying it was a pen as if that makes it gospel :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #576 on: Today at 10:28:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:26:32 pm
At best hes so entrenched in his there are no dodgy decisions ever position that he feels the need to even use a dive in a Merseyside derby win as some sort of evidence instead of celebrating the win. At worst.? Well his first post on RAWK was slagging off the team after wed just beaten Man City 3-0 in the CL.

Welcome to RAWK, where those who dont buy mental conspiracy theories are entrenched in their position.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #577 on: Today at 10:29:03 pm
Its always great to beat an anti-football side in, erm, a game of football
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #578 on: Today at 10:29:29 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:23:58 pm
There was a song from the Kop in the last few minutes that I couldnt make out, but fairly sure not heard before. Dont suppose anyone who was there can remember it? Cant even recall the tune, so Im not much help sorry! Sounded like a good piss take though.
Last trip to Anfield?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Everton Robbo 62 Origi (man, myth, legend) 83
Reply #579 on: Today at 10:30:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:28:43 pm
Welcome to RAWK, where those who dont buy mental conspiracy theories are entrenched in their position.

You genuinely seem to hate RAWK (and forums in general) so lord knows why you continue using it/them!
