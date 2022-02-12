Absolutely love it every time we face a time wasting side and eventually break them down and score.
All of a sudden the effect of all the time wasted feels in our favour, them having robbed themselves time needed to equalize.
Pickford lying there winking turns from
to
in that moment.
I think some people call it karma.
I've been thinking I hope they avoid relegation, that the derby twice every season would be missed if they go down. Then we play them and I remember why I hope to avoid them time and time again.
Poor, poor side.