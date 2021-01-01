Over the next two months, Lost Ark's new world and additional endgame content will also be on the books. We're getting some major content updates, including two new classes. The two classes that make their way into the Western version of Lost Ark are the spear and sword-wielding female warrior Glyvell and the male warrior class Destroyer who deals damage with a giant hammer.
The new DPS courses are just the tip of the content iceberg, and Amazon plans to roll out many other endgame events and areas in the coming weeks. In April, I will be able to explore the new continent of South Fern. There are also a number of quality of life updates coming this month, and the most exciting thing for players is the increase in in-game rewards. For this, I need to prepare some more Lost Ark Gold
in case of emergency.
Every time there is an update, I go to IGGM to buy Lost Ark Gold. This has become my habit. Lost Ark players like me trust IGGM very much, don't worry about bans and enjoy the cheapest price. We can also get useful game walkthroughs
there. I also recently got a free 6% Lost Ark Gold at IGGM. This event has been going on for a long time, and I have informed my friends to seize this last chance, and you too!