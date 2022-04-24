I doubt that it will stop for a long time. It stems from the fact that a lot of their fans (not the majority) think that scousers are a lower class of person and it's ok to chant bile at them. Unfortunately the weak amongst their fanbase will sing along because it's cool to annoy the scousers.



You're right in that it's a deeper seated issue than just football rivalry. They're able to dehumanise Scousers because in their minds (and the minds of people up and down the country) Scousers represent the under class. Most of the stereotypes about the city are based around poverty, benefits and criminality and the British public have endured decades of propaganda focused on 'scroungers' and 'doleites'. That's why the Mancs always seem far more bitter than we are (even when they were winning everything). This isn't just about a city rivalry or sporting competition, for them Liverpool represents the lowest rung of social status - the poor, the unemployed, the uneducated, the lazy, the criminal. And because of that, their 'banter' goes way beyond the football realm and crosses over into hateful bile.The issue is Mancunians, like most English people, aren't politically literate enough to understand that they're being duped by the ruling class to hate people who are essentially harmless. When you compare the negative effect to the economy that benefit claimants have vs. tax evading multi-millionaires, it isn't even close. But this isn't about logic and reason, this is about cognitive dissonance, bias and tribalism. They sing a song in support of a newspaper that is notoriously right-wing, sexist, xenophobic and libellous, and don't feel embarrassed in doing so.We can force them into not singing about Hillsborough at Anfield by reducing their ticket allocation but that won't change their opinions on the people of Liverpool. Nothing they believe is rooted in truth, either about Scousers (Liverpool is far from having the worst unemployment, state support or crime rates in the country) or about the poor (they're not feckless, stupid and loutish) or about Hillsborough (it's not even up for debate). As long as we live in a country that votes Tory every four years, where your Average Joe gets his opinion from the Daily Mail and where football rivalry is deemed more important than human empathy, they'll be singing this at Old Trafford forever.