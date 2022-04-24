« previous next »
Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities

storkfoot

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #160 on: April 24, 2022, 11:12:56 am
ToneLa

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #161 on: April 24, 2022, 11:59:39 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 23, 2022, 09:33:13 pm
Mocking tragedies is no different from racism. If you get lifetime ban for racism, you should get also a lifetime ban for singing terrible disgusting songs about tragedies.

Agreed

It's prejudice it's bullying, which is picking on or making fun of serious things that nobody chose

No choice = you have to be nasty to make fun of it

They can't support their teams effectively and take it out on our survivors
Son of Spion

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #162 on: April 24, 2022, 12:49:43 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 23, 2022, 09:27:22 pm
Maybe it's time to educate United fans then about their own history with regards to tragedy at football matches. I bet the vast majority of their fans don't know about this.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ayresome-park-tragedy-claimed-lives-17545312

As I've said before, They have an incredible lack of self awareness.

http://tdifh.blogspot.com/2012/01/12-january-1980-ayresome-park-collapse.html
There was also the tragic case of Paul Nixon. A Palace fan killed trying to protect women and children from being attacked by a coach load of United 'fans'. Stabbed, smashed over the head with a brick, then crushed under the wheels of the coach as the driver tried to move the bus as the windows were being smashed. A breeze block was also dropped on another Palace fans head in the same incident.

As you said, the sheer lack of self-awareness is incredible. Many of them need educating on their own horrible history before spewing their poisonous bile at anyone else.

Thing is, Ayresome Park, Paul Nixon and United's horrific history of violence have all conveniently been swept under the carpet by a media hellbent on protecting them. There are millions of United fans who don't even have the first clue about their own fan history, yet many of them merrily and joyously sing about Hillsborough.

You can't even point out these incidents as proof of their sheer ignorance and hypocrisy though, because you just get accused of using them to point score.




Koplass

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #163 on: April 24, 2022, 02:31:39 pm
Quote from: stockdam on April 21, 2022, 06:17:14 pm
I doubt that it will stop for a long time. It stems from the fact that a lot of their fans (not the majority) think that scousers are a lower class of person and it's ok to chant bile at them. Unfortunately the weak amongst their fanbase will sing along because it's cool to annoy the scousers.

You're right in that it's a deeper seated issue than just football rivalry. They're able to dehumanise Scousers because in their minds (and the minds of people up and down the country) Scousers represent the under class. Most of the stereotypes about the city are based around poverty, benefits and criminality and the British public have endured decades of propaganda focused on 'scroungers' and 'doleites'. That's why the Mancs always seem far more bitter than we are (even when they were winning everything). This isn't just about a city rivalry or sporting competition, for them Liverpool represents the lowest rung of social status - the poor, the unemployed, the uneducated, the lazy, the criminal. And because of that, their 'banter' goes way beyond the football realm and crosses over into hateful bile.

The issue is Mancunians, like most English people, aren't politically literate enough to understand that they're being duped by the ruling class to hate people who are essentially harmless. When you compare the negative effect to the economy that benefit claimants have vs. tax evading multi-millionaires, it isn't even close. But this isn't about logic and reason, this is about cognitive dissonance, bias and tribalism. They sing a song in support of a newspaper that is notoriously right-wing, sexist, xenophobic and libellous, and don't feel embarrassed in doing so.

We can force them into not singing about Hillsborough at Anfield by reducing their ticket allocation but that won't change their opinions on the people of Liverpool. Nothing they believe is rooted in truth, either about Scousers (Liverpool is far from having the worst unemployment, state support or crime rates in the country) or about the poor (they're not feckless, stupid and loutish) or about Hillsborough (it's not even up for debate). As long as we live in a country that votes Tory every four years, where your Average Joe gets his opinion from the Daily Mail and where football rivalry is deemed more important than human empathy, they'll be singing this at Old Trafford forever.
ToneLa

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #164 on: April 24, 2022, 02:58:29 pm
people are conditioned to hate the poor

"Liverpool is viewed as poor cash rules everything around me"

- the rest of the country (with, naturally, exceptions)
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #165 on: April 25, 2022, 10:04:47 am
Been offline for a few days, but made up to see a thread like this. I've emailed the club before about chants and think we need to keep the pressure up on them to act because it is getting ridiculous now and needs stopping before it gets worse.

Heard a couple of victims chants yesterday and heard that there were plenty of gestures coming from their end too. I also saw on another forum that there's footage and that the Police are investigating, has anyone heard anything about that.
rob1966

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #166 on: April 25, 2022, 10:07:27 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 25, 2022, 10:04:47 am
Been offline for a few days, but made up to see a thread like this. I've emailed the club before about chants and think we need to keep the pressure up on them to act because it is getting ridiculous now and needs stopping before it gets worse.

Heard a couple of victims chants yesterday and heard that there were plenty of gestures coming from their end too. I also saw on another forum that there's footage and that the Police are investigating, has anyone heard anything about that.

I think it was in the post match thread that the investigation was mentioned. There were hundreds doing the wall pushing gesture yesterday.

Fucking horrible from them, as an Everton shirt with 97 on the back and a wreath was laid at the memorial before the game.
storkfoot

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #167 on: April 25, 2022, 10:22:17 am
There is CCTV all over the ground. It should be fairly easy to identify those low lifes, and there was easily a couple of hundred of them, who were pushing at imaginary Hillsborough fences. Personally, that gesture winds me up more than any chant as it is done by fellow scousers.
rob1966

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #168 on: April 25, 2022, 10:36:10 am
Quote from: storkfoot on April 25, 2022, 10:22:17 am
There is CCTV all over the ground. It should be fairly easy to identify those low lifes, and there was easily a couple of hundred of them, who were pushing at imaginary Hillsborough fences. Personally, that gesture winds me up more than any chant as it is done by fellow scousers.

We were in the Main at their end and when they were taunted with "going down" the response was the wall pushing gestures and they were all looking right up at us, you could clearly see their faces and its obvious which seats they were in, so its not hard at all.
Son of Spion

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #169 on: April 25, 2022, 01:42:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 25, 2022, 10:36:10 am
We were in the Main at their end and when they were taunted with "going down" the response was the wall pushing gestures and they were all looking right up at us, you could clearly see their faces and its obvious which seats they were in, so its not hard at all.
Pictures of their faces need putting out and they need to be named and shamed.

Away fans need to know that there is no hiding place at Anfield for those indulging in this vile filth.

Let's see some of them shamed and losing their jobs. It will start to make others think before they act in future.

It's never been easier than it is today to identify these subhumans.
DangerScouse

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #170 on: April 25, 2022, 09:35:02 pm
the 92A

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #171 on: April 25, 2022, 10:23:07 pm
David Conn again produces journalism of the highest quality on Hillsborough
liversaint

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #172 on: April 25, 2022, 10:56:09 pm
Quote from: the 92A on April 20, 2022, 05:46:32 pm
It's not about Hillsborough... followed by the usual twisted nonsense jumping through hoops trying to justify the unjustifiable


Great stuff Albie, very well put.
KillieRed

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #173 on: April 26, 2022, 09:15:53 am
Quote from: the 92A on April 25, 2022, 10:23:07 pm
David Conn again produces journalism of the highest quality on Hillsborough

Absolutely. Stomach churning though. I actually actively avoid all writing on the subject, I only clicked on this piece because I knew the quality of the writing & the writer. I cant face reading about the day anymore, and I only watched it on tv. Imagine how the families feel.
Yorkykopite

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #174 on: April 26, 2022, 09:28:43 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 25, 2022, 09:35:02 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/25/rehashing-failed-police-claims-about-hillsborough-is-not-free-speech-it-is-cruel-and-wrong?CMP=share_btn_tw

The key line in an excellent article is about the "preservation of hard won truths". Goldberg did not care about that, which was surprising. Those truths were won in court. Goldberg may not care about Liverpool supporters dying at a football match, he may not care about the families, but you'd have thought he would care about the integrity of the legal process. To put it at its crudest level it feeds and houses him.
Realgman

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #175 on: April 26, 2022, 07:40:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2022, 09:28:43 am
The key line in an excellent article is about the "preservation of hard won truths". Goldberg did not care about that, which was surprising. Those truths were won in court. Goldberg may not care about Liverpool supporters dying at a football match, he may not care about the families, but you'd have thought he would care about the integrity of the legal process. To put it at its crudest level it feeds and houses him.

well said that
SvenJohansen

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #176 on: April 26, 2022, 09:14:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 25, 2022, 01:42:41 pm
Pictures of their faces need putting out and they need to be named and shamed.

Away fans need to know that there is no hiding place at Anfield for those indulging in this vile filth.

Let's see some of them shamed and losing their jobs. It will start to make others think before they act in future.

It's never been easier than it is today to identify these subhumans.

100% agree with this. Name and shame is the way to do it.  Spread it all over social media.
Thepooloflife

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm
Yeah, it's gone on too long now........name & shame and full force of law - should be classed as a hate crime.
mikeb58

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:29:46 pm
Age of this prick...vile c*nt.
Son of Spion

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #179 on: Today at 12:37:33 am
^
Hopefully that vile scumbag gets named.

And some suggest it's just the younger element.  ::)
stevieG786

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #180 on: Today at 12:41:08 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:29:46 pm
Age of this prick...vile c*nt.

What games this? And whats he actually trying to say? Looks a bellend mind
reddebs

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #181 on: Today at 06:56:37 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:41:08 am
What games this? And whats he actually trying to say? Looks a bellend mind

I'd hazard a guess it's the derby game last week and he's imitating the crush at Hillsborough.
Red_Mist

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #182 on: Today at 07:11:30 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:41:08 am
What games this? And whats he actually trying to say? Looks a bellend mind
Hes saying 9 and 7.97.

A supposedly adult human being.
mikeb58

Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Reply #183 on: Today at 07:35:13 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:11:30 am
Hes saying 9 and 7.97.

A supposedly adult human being.

Yes, a disgusting '97 ' gesture, got this pic from FB, all the comments call him out for what he is, one comment says he's a City fan, but not sure that can be confirmed, unless something knows the c*nt.
