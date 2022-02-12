« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities  (Read 6406 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,538
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm
The difference between both chants is that one of them is correct & the other one isn't. Ferguson obviously remembers the banner at OT calling for his head.

My missus was in the away end at Villa Park, boxing day 1989, when they got beat 3-0 and at half time they where singing Fuck off Fergie and giving him loads as they walked off.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • JFT97
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:07:53 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
Don't the club know the buyers of the tickets in the block it's being sung in? (obviously I am referring to the MUFC ticket office for Lower Anny seats). This surely could be nipped in the bud for the game after next by us all filming them singing. Whichever club the game was played at should be identifying the ticket buyers for each of the seats where the attender can be seen on film singing the chant, and issuing an instant lifelong ban. The club could have a specific email address for the reporting of racist, homophobic and this type of hate crime, where the caller identifies their seat and provides the video evidence from their phones. A group like Spirit of Shankly could table this at their meeting with the club as a framework for action perhaps.
Surely not an absurd suggestion?

People sell their tickets on and if it's an away they probably just stand with friends not in their allocated seats, so you couldn't rely on the club identifying people by the seat they're in.  They shouldn't need to anyway because there's plenty of video evidence.  Like someone said Shrewsbury identified the fans from footage and banned them for 8 years, other clubs just don't want to do that.  Look at the video footage from City a couple of weeks ago and there's clear footage of several people making Hillsborough gestures, lets see if any punishment comes from that in the coming weeks, I doubt there will be.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,887
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm
The difference between both chants is that one of them is correct & the other one isn't. Ferguson obviously remembers the banner at OT calling for his head.

From what I remember "Fergie's right your fans are shite" started after Ferguson criticised the Old Trafford atmosphere. It was probably this one: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jan/02/newsstory.manchesterunited

It gets to them which is why they have to resort to Hillsborough because it's all they've got. Even their poverty stuff just gets thrown back at them now with the Tory shouts.

As you say one is a fair game shout, that's also correct, and the other is just vile and lies. I'm sure "Fergie's right" has been used in reply as well when they've chanted about 'the S*n was right' which is the perfect response.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm »
A lot of very good replies on here. I agree with the vast majority of them. Son of Spion mentioned something first I think, that is why hasn't Carragher called this out on air? Or has he, I don't know? He didn't when we played either of the Mancs.  I don't expect Neville or Tyler or any of the other pundits to say anything meaningful about these disgusting chants or about those singing them, but by god all Red pundits like Carra, Souness, Owen, and others should really be calling this out. Seriously, how many Liverpool pundits are out there? Their silence is deafening.

Every ex-Red player out there should be doing something meaningful about this. They have the platforms that most of us don't. They are live on air. Say the bloody truth on live TV! Call the vile fans out! Make a stand with the rest of us.

Others have spoken about cameras and identifying those who chant this stuff. Why can't (don't) TV companies zoom in on this? This can't be brushed under the carpet like it has been for 33 years. Enough is enough! Reddebs you're 100% right, I'm going to join you in sending emails out to Sky, FA etc. I don't do Twitter but I'm thinking of joining just to ask pundits and those in the football media what they think of these chants mocking dead people and their families. Maybe it won't change anything in their minds but it's bound to change some of their followers thinking? Or at least educate those that don't know or don't care what happened at Hillsborough. I might be pissing against the wind here but I feel and want to do my part.

I wasn't there that day but I did watch it live on RTE as it happened. I don't personally know anyone that was there that day. Nor do I personally know anyone here on RAWK, but I know what you've gone through. Every Liverpool fan/supporter knows what happened that day and the fight for justice in the days/weeks/years that have followed. It's a damn shame that there's a lot of fans of other clubs who are ignorant of it. I don't pretend to know the grief of losing anyone close to me like a lot of you here and in Liverpool do. But I'll never forget what happened.

Those who don't know, or don't want to know need to be educated. Rival clubs will say they are going to do this but that's not enough. Our club should do something about this. I don't mean to come on here just saying "these people need to do this", "those need to do that" and then just sit on my hands fuming and despairing and doing fuck all. So I'm going to do the same as reddebs, send off emails and post on Twitter to hopefully help educate/change someone's thinking about Hillsborough.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Individuals writing emails or posting on Twitter are likely to be just voices crying in the wilderness.

An organized group that approaches the club in concert will be more effective. Whether physically or online.

Isnt that what Spirit of Shankly or whatever they call themselves is for? Or do they just like hearing themselves talk about the clubs legacy and fighting the powers that be?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Individuals writing emails or posting on Twitter are likely to be just voices crying in the wilderness.

An organized group that approaches the club in concert will be more effective. Whether physically or online.

Isnt that what Spirit of Shankly or whatever they call themselves is for? Or do they just like hearing themselves talk about the clubs legacy and fighting the powers that be?

Or whatever they call themselves  ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Individuals writing emails or posting on Twitter are likely to be just voices crying in the wilderness.

An organized group that approaches the club in concert will be more effective. Whether physically or online.

Isnt that what Spirit of Shankly or whatever they call themselves is for? Or do they just like hearing themselves talk about the clubs legacy and fighting the powers that be?

But isn't that how all movements begin? Voices call out and others join. Isn't that what we're trying to do here? I'll join a group if needs be but we all need to start at our own doorstep.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,568
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm »
Liverpool fans banded together to drive cancerous owners out of the club, and force the truth of Hillsborough down the throats of the conspiracy deniers. It's about time this was sorted. We need important people to start standing up for this club on this vile nonsense.

The mayor of Manchester is a fucking scouser ffs. He's the one who got the ball rolling on Hillsborough in the first place. Has he said anything?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online andrewd3

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • The reds are coming up the hill boy
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm »
Andy Burnham is a good man, no matter what your political persuasion. Anyone got contact details? I'm sure he'd happily, publicly say the right thing.
Logged
they all laugh at us they all mock at us they all say our days are numbered

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 21, 2022, 12:38:46 pm
They were walking down Goodison Road under police escort and singing it. They don't need "Fergie's right your fans are shite" to be sung their way first. They sing it on coaches, on trains, in pubs, in football grounds everywhere. The sick fuckers probably sing it in the bath.

They need to take personal responsibility.

We all stood to give one of theirs a minutes applause and sympathy at Anfield the other night. The gesture was met with Hillsborough songs. This is what we are dealing with here. This shit is on them, not us.

How come they were on Goodison Road? How did they get there ?
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Individuals writing emails or posting on Twitter are likely to be just voices crying in the wilderness.

An organized group that approaches the club in concert will be more effective. Whether physically or online.

Isnt that what Spirit of Shankly or whatever they call themselves is for? Or do they just like hearing themselves talk about the clubs legacy and fighting the powers that be?
Unfortunately, a video was circulated a few years back of Spirit of Shankly members singing the Munich song so they are compromised on this issue.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,568
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm
How come they were on Goodison Road? How did they get there ?

I think it's considered a "safe" route for them to Anfield, as Everton fans tend to suck up to them. There was talk that The Brick was hospitable to them again this match just gone.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • 27 Years...
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm
How come they were on Goodison Road? How did they get there ?
They were walking up from their favourite away pub, The Brick, on County Road.

Traitors to the City of Liverpool put on a warm welcome and a buffet for them when they play against us.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,538
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm »
Quote from: andrewd3 on Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm
Andy Burnham is a good man, no matter what your political persuasion. Anyone got contact details? I'm sure he'd happily, publicly say the right thing.

He issued a statement on FB https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=521470036096765&set=a.337915837785520 and as usual some Manc c*nt brings up Heysel as a defence :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,932
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:46:25 am »
Heres one of the posts I read on Facebook tonight. There are no words to describe how pathetic this person is. She probably fully believes that what she posted is ok.

I reported it to Facebook but my experience is that they will say that it doesnt break any of their rules.


Logged
#JFT97

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • 27 Years...
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:50:45 am »
Sadly, I just don't think any of this goes away any time soon. Moral fibre right across the globe is declining rapidly. Social media, although having much potential for good, is an absolute cesspit which just keeps on sucking more and more people into the black hole. What we are seeing and hearing in and around football grounds is just one symptom of a seriously messed up, seriously mentally ill society.

People running countries can't even take responsibility for their words and actions, so no wonder vast swathes of the population act likewise. We live in a world where the population have very little power or control over their lives. A society where entitlement and narcissism are high, yet self-esteem is low. A world where sitting behind a keyboard and typing stuff out to hurt people brings a sense of power. A world where going to a football match and mocking tragedy, death, grief, poverty etc gives some social inadequates a feeling of power, even if just momentarily. For a short moment in their sad lives, their input is having an effect. The fact it's a negative, poisonous effect doesn't matter to them. The attention feeds their fragile egos.

Yes, many Liverpool fans mocked Munich back in the last century. I did too. Why did I do so? Well, to be honest, I was a stupid, brainless boy who was yet to learn anything about life. When we are really young we are yet to really understand and learn empathy. We can do a lot of very stupid things we'd never dream of now we've grown up and have a better grasp of what life is about. That doesn't excuse it at all, but it goes a small way towards understanding it.

I'd never dream of mocking Munich or any other human tragedy as an adult. I only did so as a kid because I was a fucking dickhead who knew no better. I actually watched a programme on the Munich air disaster last night. It was based more on the actual accident and why it happened rather than being focused on United as a club. Anyway, I didn't know previously that there was also a cover-up involved in that disaster too. The German authorities scapegoated the pilot of the plane. He was blamed even though it wasn't his fault. It took over a decade for his name to be cleared by another inquiry, yet the German authorities never accepted the new findings.

The poor pilot was blamed and had that to carry on his shoulders for years. Despite no evidence to support it, the German authorities said ice on the wings caused the crash, and blamed the pilot for not de-icing before take-off. I also didn't know that the plane crashed on its third attempt to get off the ground, and the actual cause of the crash was a build-up of slush near the end of the runway slowing down the aircraft speed to the point where it couldn't reach take-off speed. A scapegoat was needed, and an innocent pilot carried the can .

Also, Harry Gregg. What a hero. Going back into the wreckage a number of times to rescue a baby as well as fellow players.

So, education. Will it make a difference to the morons? I don't really know. I managed to grow up and become a far more empathic human being. If I can, so can most. Some are beyond help though. So entrenched that nothing will shift their poisonous mindsets. When I was stupid and ignorant enough to mock Munich I was just a very immature kid. Sadly, I see even middle-aged people mocking Hillsborough and other tragedies these days. It seems life has taught them nothing, despite being well old enough to have suffered loss, tragedy and hardships of their own. Even those who do grow up and realise the error of their previous ways just get replaced by more younger ones trying to out-gobshite their elders.

It's not just the Mancs, and the mocking of Munich was not just us. Fiorentina mock Juventus over Heysel. Everton, Leeds and Man City were merciless with their Munich chanting and banners. I often wonder if Bradford and Rangers have to put up with similar stuff in relation to the respective disasters at their grounds? I don't really know, as I don't really know much about their rivalries. I know the Mancs taunt Leeds over the murders in Turkey and I was at OT when they taunted Ronny Rosenthal over the holocaust gas chambers. Lots seem to feel it acceptable to taunt Spurs of that too. It's all sick in the head, yet I just don't see it changing any time soon. It's a symptom of a truly sick society, and society continues to get more sick as the years go by.

This isn't to say that we shouldn't try. It's not to say that good people shouldn't bother to make a stand. I think I'm just acknowledging the size of the task. I look at massive, global campaigns such as Black Lives Matter. I mean how on earth could any sane human being oppose the basic principles of that? Yet millions upon millions do, and are horribly vocal about it too. If you give a shit in this world you are a 'woke virtue signaler' and greeted with derision. We have a government whose idol's aim was to smash the working class and run many of its greatest industries, towns and cities into the ground. We have a current Prime Minister that sees complaint against establishment cover-up as wallowing in self-pity, while he tells us to ''just move on.'' We have masses of working class people mocking others over establishment injustice, poverty and unemployment despite their own towns and cities also being victim to those very same things, perpetrated by the very same people. So, a deeply divided people seemingly needing to put others down in order to feel ok about themselves.

None of the above bodes well for unity. It's all 'us and them' these days, with few or no boundaries. Our supposed Prime Minister can't even take personal responsibility. He couldn't lie straight in bed. It seems he advocates doing just what the hell you like, regardless of how it affects others. He pushes being a twat as something of a virtue. This is the kind of country and world we live in now. A place where it's open season to take the piss and be as hurtful as you like, then ridicule those with the temerity to fight back whilst calling them 'victims' and 'snowflakes.' We live in a country that has made victim-blaming a social pastime and national sport, so if change is to happen, it will be slow and hard fought for.

Thatcher must be having a party underground, because she's got exactly what she set out to achieve. A fragmented country fighting amongst itself. Communities against communities. The working classes ripping each other to shreds whilst the 5% look on laughing and taking the piss. People who should be standing together on important issues are, instead, taunting each other over tragedies and mocking each others hardships while pretending their own neck of the woods is utopia rather than just another place fucked over and neglected by the piss-takers running the show.

But anyway, apologies for the long post. I'm mainly mulling it over in my head but typing at the same time.

On the subject of education, although knowledge of the what actually happened at Hillsborough and other horrible tragedies is valuable and important, I wonder if the real education many people need is on how to be decent, genuine, empathic human beings. My feeling is that if we get those things right, the rest follows quite naturally anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:42 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:16:56 am »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,378
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:24:36 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
Unfortunately, a video was circulated a few years back of Spirit of Shankly members singing the Munich song so they are compromised on this issue.

A gang of idiots well over a decade ago, something which was condemned by them at the time too.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • kopite
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:40:38 am »
Saw this on Facebook...
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 964
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Some great posts and thoughts. I agree with the idea that a line gets crossed (Basically the murderers chant or Munich for my thinking) where human personal tragedy is clearly sung about. For now I would guess calling scousers poor or Manchester full of shit isnt going to cause a ban or prosecution?  (Not saying thats good, but can it be prosecuted?)So (just in my eyes lets say) a line isnt so hard to define or draw and then just act. Make the line clear and consequences clear and do something. Video then name and shame. So singing The sun is right... is clear, as is Munich. Start there, publish it is unacceptable and why and act to cut it out.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:38:39 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:16:56 am
A good read this..

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-everton-merseyside-derby-hillsborough-b2063088.html
[/quote

Is that the heysel article he wrote. Wanker. He knows exactly what he is doing with that.

Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:51:53 am »
Would like to see the club be a lot more pro active on this to be honest. Hatred of all kinds needs to be routed out of the game.

I'd also like to see the likes of Jamie "ive and opinion on everything" Carragher get off his comfort seat at Sky and comment on this in match day commentary. Same for any ex Liverpool pro's who work in the media.

The carry on of fans from both Manchester clubs this week has been absolutely disgusting.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
Sick to death of the lack of action over this. If ever addressed by supporters or the media it's always 'yeah but both clubs...'. It is a total false equivalency, any inappropriate chants by Liverpool supporters is very much minimal in comparison to the toxic spoon fed establishment propaganda that makes up the Tory fanbases of Man Utd supporters and co.

Just like the disenfranchised ignorant folk who voted Brexit and vote Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the establishment can sit back and laugh as fucking idiots are doing their job for them by sucking up their lies that this was primarily the fault of largely working class people from a deindustrialised town and not the corruption and privilege of simpering halfwits in the authorities. Divide and conquer, split the working class and reap the rewards and stay in control.

For all Gary Neville loves to portray himself as the working class hero rebelling against the government, that soft lad is suspiciously quiet here. Put your money where your mouth is Neville lad and show your true colours.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:44 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm
The difference between both chants is that one of them is correct & the other one isn't. Ferguson obviously remembers the banner at OT calling for his head.


I agree Mick.

It's why the calls for us not to sing it are horse shit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:35:17 pm

I agree Mick.

It's why the calls for us not to sing it are horse shit.

Been arguing with a United fan on Facebook today about this. He posted a Daily Mirror article from 4 years ago when we lost 2-1 at OT & a video of a handful of Liverpool fans were chanting Munich outside the ground after being taunted by United supporters. Strange how the same paper had very little to say about their scummy behaviour on Tuesday night. I shut him up anyway by asking him how many of the 50,000 Liverpool fans were chanting 'Munich' on Tuesday. They, or City, have no excuses. It must have pissed them off hearing that applause for Ronaldo after 7 minutes. Fucking hypocritical scumbags.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,378
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:44:57 pm
Been arguing with a United fan on Facebook today about this. He posted a Daily Mirror article from 4 years ago when we lost 2-1 at OT & a video of a handful of Liverpool fans were chanting Munich outside the ground after being taunted by United supporters. Strange how the same paper had very little to say about their scummy behaviour on Tuesday night. I shut him up anyway by asking him how many of the 50,000 Liverpool fans were chanting 'Munich' on Tuesday. They, or City, have no excuses. It must have pissed them off hearing that applause for Ronaldo after 7 minutes. Fucking hypocritical scumbags.

Always the same at their ground. Majority of the c*nts singing Hillsborough slurs and not a peep about it. Never once heard a Munich chant in Anfield in the last 20 years I've been going to games.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,498
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:27:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:15:24 pm
He issued a statement on FB https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=521470036096765&set=a.337915837785520 and as usual some Manc c*nt brings up Heysel as a defence :wanker

Maybe it's time to educate United fans then about their own history with regards to tragedy at football matches. I bet the vast majority of their fans don't know about this.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ayresome-park-tragedy-claimed-lives-17545312

As I've said before, They have an incredible lack of self awareness.

http://tdifh.blogspot.com/2012/01/12-january-1980-ayresome-park-collapse.html
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:50 pm by Oldmanmick »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
Mocking tragedies is no different from racism. If you get lifetime ban for racism, you should get also a lifetime ban for singing terrible disgusting songs about tragedies.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:35:18 pm »
It was a shame the old classic '4-0 to the murderers' chant never got sung against them.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,860
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:43:41 pm »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
  • JFT 97
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:27:22 pm
Maybe it's time to educate United fans then about their own history with regards to tragedy at football matches. I bet the vast majority of their fans don't know about this.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ayresome-park-tragedy-claimed-lives-17545312

As I've said before, They have an incredible lack of self awareness.

http://tdifh.blogspot.com/2012/01/12-january-1980-ayresome-park-collapse.html

Man United had a similar crushing incident at Hillsborough in an FA cup tie a couple of decades before 1989. They then had a crush on the terraces at Lens in 2017.

They have no excuses. Their chants are based in vitriol, not moral indignation.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,378
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 09:35:18 pm
It was a shame the old classic '4-0 to the murderers' chant never got sung against them.

There was more outrage to those chants as opposed to the chants that prompted it, which tells its own story.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:45:45 pm
Man United had a similar crushing incident at Hillsborough in an FA cup tie a couple of decades before 1989. They then had a crush on the terraces at Lens in 2017.

They have no excuses. Their chants are based in vitriol, not moral indignation.

Funny how the worse their team become, & the better we become, the louder & more audible their vile chants become. It's all they have really.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
  • JFT 97
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:32:28 pm
Funny how the worse their team become, & the better we become, the louder & more audible their vile chants become. It's all they have really.

Sadly I think that is the crux of the issue.

Would City fans have disrupted a minute's silence against a team who cause them no threat on the pitch. United fans wouldn't have even thought of Hillsborough if they were beating us comfortably, as they did in the 90's.

As a club we need to draw a line in the sand and force the authorities to act.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 