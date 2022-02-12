Sadly, I just don't think any of this goes away any time soon. Moral fibre right across the globe is declining rapidly. Social media, although having much potential for good, is an absolute cesspit which just keeps on sucking more and more people into the black hole. What we are seeing and hearing in and around football grounds is just one symptom of a seriously messed up, seriously mentally ill society.



People running countries can't even take responsibility for their words and actions, so no wonder vast swathes of the population act likewise. We live in a world where the population have very little power or control over their lives. A society where entitlement and narcissism are high, yet self-esteem is low. A world where sitting behind a keyboard and typing stuff out to hurt people brings a sense of power. A world where going to a football match and mocking tragedy, death, grief, poverty etc gives some social inadequates a feeling of power, even if just momentarily. For a short moment in their sad lives, their input is having an effect. The fact it's a negative, poisonous effect doesn't matter to them. The attention feeds their fragile egos.



Yes, many Liverpool fans mocked Munich back in the last century. I did too. Why did I do so? Well, to be honest, I was a stupid, brainless boy who was yet to learn anything about life. When we are really young we are yet to really understand and learn empathy. We can do a lot of very stupid things we'd never dream of now we've grown up and have a better grasp of what life is about. That doesn't excuse it at all, but it goes a small way towards understanding it.



I'd never dream of mocking Munich or any other human tragedy as an adult. I only did so as a kid because I was a fucking dickhead who knew no better. I actually watched a programme on the Munich air disaster last night. It was based more on the actual accident and why it happened rather than being focused on United as a club. Anyway, I didn't know previously that there was also a cover-up involved in that disaster too. The German authorities scapegoated the pilot of the plane. He was blamed even though it wasn't his fault. It took over a decade for his name to be cleared by another inquiry, yet the German authorities never accepted the new findings.



The poor pilot was blamed and had that to carry on his shoulders for years. Despite no evidence to support it, the German authorities said ice on the wings caused the crash, and blamed the pilot for not de-icing before take-off. I also didn't know that the plane crashed on its third attempt to get off the ground, and the actual cause of the crash was a build-up of slush near the end of the runway slowing down the aircraft speed to the point where it couldn't reach take-off speed. A scapegoat was needed, and an innocent pilot carried the can .



Also, Harry Gregg. What a hero. Going back into the wreckage a number of times to rescue a baby as well as fellow players.



So, education. Will it make a difference to the morons? I don't really know. I managed to grow up and become a far more empathic human being. If I can, so can most. Some are beyond help though. So entrenched that nothing will shift their poisonous mindsets. When I was stupid and ignorant enough to mock Munich I was just a very immature kid. Sadly, I see even middle-aged people mocking Hillsborough and other tragedies these days. It seems life has taught them nothing, despite being well old enough to have suffered loss, tragedy and hardships of their own. Even those who do grow up and realise the error of their previous ways just get replaced by more younger ones trying to out-gobshite their elders.



It's not just the Mancs, and the mocking of Munich was not just us. Fiorentina mock Juventus over Heysel. Everton, Leeds and Man City were merciless with their Munich chanting and banners. I often wonder if Bradford and Rangers have to put up with similar stuff in relation to the respective disasters at their grounds? I don't really know, as I don't really know much about their rivalries. I know the Mancs taunt Leeds over the murders in Turkey and I was at OT when they taunted Ronny Rosenthal over the holocaust gas chambers. Lots seem to feel it acceptable to taunt Spurs of that too. It's all sick in the head, yet I just don't see it changing any time soon. It's a symptom of a truly sick society, and society continues to get more sick as the years go by.



This isn't to say that we shouldn't try. It's not to say that good people shouldn't bother to make a stand. I think I'm just acknowledging the size of the task. I look at massive, global campaigns such as Black Lives Matter. I mean how on earth could any sane human being oppose the basic principles of that? Yet millions upon millions do, and are horribly vocal about it too. If you give a shit in this world you are a 'woke virtue signaler' and greeted with derision. We have a government whose idol's aim was to smash the working class and run many of its greatest industries, towns and cities into the ground. We have a current Prime Minister that sees complaint against establishment cover-up as wallowing in self-pity, while he tells us to ''just move on.'' We have masses of working class people mocking others over establishment injustice, poverty and unemployment despite their own towns and cities also being victim to those very same things, perpetrated by the very same people. So, a deeply divided people seemingly needing to put others down in order to feel ok about themselves.



None of the above bodes well for unity. It's all 'us and them' these days, with few or no boundaries. Our supposed Prime Minister can't even take personal responsibility. He couldn't lie straight in bed. It seems he advocates doing just what the hell you like, regardless of how it affects others. He pushes being a twat as something of a virtue. This is the kind of country and world we live in now. A place where it's open season to take the piss and be as hurtful as you like, then ridicule those with the temerity to fight back whilst calling them 'victims' and 'snowflakes.' We live in a country that has made victim-blaming a social pastime and national sport, so if change is to happen, it will be slow and hard fought for.



Thatcher must be having a party underground, because she's got exactly what she set out to achieve. A fragmented country fighting amongst itself. Communities against communities. The working classes ripping each other to shreds whilst the 5% look on laughing and taking the piss. People who should be standing together on important issues are, instead, taunting each other over tragedies and mocking each others hardships while pretending their own neck of the woods is utopia rather than just another place fucked over and neglected by the piss-takers running the show.



But anyway, apologies for the long post. I'm mainly mulling it over in my head but typing at the same time.



On the subject of education, although knowledge of the what actually happened at Hillsborough and other horrible tragedies is valuable and important, I wonder if the real education many people need is on how to be decent, genuine, empathic human beings. My feeling is that if we get those things right, the rest follows quite naturally anyway.

