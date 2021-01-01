It's been going on for so long now. I was at Old Trafford for the League Cup game in the 90/91 season and they were singing ''That day in Sheffield, you killed your own fans.'' They were also doing the crushing gestures in league games against us at OT back at that time too. Nothing was ever said about it in the media.
To be honest, I think the media have fuelled the problem through condoning it by their silence. They have the power and the platform to call it out, yet they turn a blind eye and a deaf ear every season. Maybe one reason is because the main culprits are their very own media/establishment darlings?
The United apology, like the Abu Dhabi one, won't make one iota of difference to both clubs' sub-human elements, but it at least acknowledges the problem rather than ignores it like they've been doing since 1989. Much of it is probably to just cover their own arses too, but at least it's a step up from making out it doesn't happen.
The 'Always the victim' abomination was always about Hillsborough. They pretended it wasn't, of course. Initially it was supposed to be about Suarez and how he supposedly never took responsibility for certain accusations levelled at him. That lie was instantly put to bed when Suarez left and they continued to sing it towards fans of LFC. Suarez was/is long gone, but the song remains, and it remains because it was always aimed at our club and fans. Pinning it on Suarez was just a convenient 'get out of jail' card for them.
I'm really not sure how we (people who care about the game) even address this problem. We have a Prime Minister who thrives on creating division and stirring hatred. We had a Tory government and the establishment actively covering up the grotesque truth of Hillsborough. I mean what kind of example is that to the meatheads who follow many football clubs? If government and media condone it through their silence, the morons are going to fill their boots, aren't they? The current sham of a Prime Minister is also on record as basically saying that if you speak out about injustice, you are just wallowing in self-pity. So, is it any wonder that moronic manchildren at football matches join in by singing about victimhood? We live in a society that tells victims to shut up and get on with it, so no wonder single brain-celled cretins at football games delight in taunting others about loss, tragedy, poverty etc. The culture of this country actively encourages this shit.
Maybe the club need to make a stand on this by cutting away allocations to persistent offenders. I mean there should be a duty of care to the supporters in the stadium. There are many people sat at Anfield who have lost a son, a daughter, a mum, a dad, a friend, a colleague etc at Hillsborough. Yet these poor people are expected to sit through the disgusting filth spewed out by brainless scumbags in the away end, week in, week out. Season after season.
Maybe we need to get in the ears of people who can actually highlight what's going on. I mean where the fuck is Carragher and Neville on this? They have opinions on everything else, yet they sit there ignoring the fucking big elephant in the stadium every single time. Grow some backbone. Point it out, Call it out, you spineless twats.
I'd also love these pricks who film themselves singing this shit identified and shamed. If they lose their jobs, so be it. Those twats filmed walking up to Anfield singing about murderers should be quite easy to identify and expose. Post the videos to their workplaces. Expose the scum for what they are. Many of these people are not kids who know no better, they are adults who need to be held responsible. If away ends can't behave, cut their allocation until they do. If they still refuse to act like human beings, ban the fuckers and fill the away end with our own fans. If actions are seen to have consequences, maybe the decent fans at clubs like United, Everton, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi etc will actually make a stand themselves and start to self police.
Really, it's a societal issue which manifests within football, but the least football can do is make a stand. Mind you, football has welcomed murderous owners with open arms, so I won't hold my breath. It's probably going to be on us fans to kick up a stink, isn't it? Film them. Identify them. Shame them in any way we can so they have to take responsibility.