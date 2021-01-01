It's not about Hillsborough... followed by the usual twisted nonsense jumping through hoops trying to justify the unjustifiable.



Seems like there is a general silence from the football authorities from those in the media ,with a few honourable exceptions, about what is acceptable for whole ends to sing at Liverpool fans. Always the victims it's never your fault, yeah we've heard it all before, that it is not about Hillsborough. it's just a coincidence that we were the victims of one of the worst post war civil disasters and then the victims of a thirty year cover up where the establishment went along with an invented narrative that turned the blame onto the victims. It's just coincidence that took over thirty years of pain and upset to fight for the truth in the face of the politicians, the judiciary, and the police to prove what we all knew at the time, that it wasn't our fault... but you decide that chant isn't about Hillsborough as you sing it to Liverpool fans, It's not up to you to decide its not about Hillsborough I'm sitting two places away from a season ticket holder who lost their son at Hillsborough, We understand what it's about.



No matter what justification is used, both those singing it and we know that the intention is and at best it is for whole grounds to be able to sing about something they know that the vast majority of Liverpool fans perceive to be about Hillsborough with a built in get out clause.



Murderers! You killed your own fans! or last nights little ditty The Sun was right, you're Murderers! all come with the whataboutery get out clause but are all perceived by us as Hillsborough chants,



See if the whole of Anfield was singing about Munich it would rightly be called out, but the media the football establishment have collective deafness when it comes to these chants, nothing is said yet deep down most know what this is about it doesn't fit with any current narratives.



So what about us. Are we blameless? Of course we aren't, In the seventies We sang about Munich, the older Liverpool fans were disgusted because they had lived through the event, knew the rawness of the feelings but as a young kid I was clueless about that, I wasn't even born in 58 they were just numbers that upset Man Utd fans, it meant nothing to me, just like fighting at the match the older fans disgust made it more attractive, that's young kids for you. What we went through as a fanbase to change all that was a hard lesson that I wouldn't wish on anybody. At the time everyone who went the match got it, not just Liverpool fans the support we got from fans of other clubs will never be forgotten, because it effected us all. We all learnt the hard way.



It's hard to change these kids and both sides can point to video clips of groups of youngsters trying to outdo themselves with sick chants etc, it is tit for tat and no club can claim virtue is on their side, it's a problem that is either changed through direct experience or changing society. But there is a massive difference when these chants about disasters are sung by whole sections of the ground and normally sensible people think it's acceptable and justifiable thing to do so



Yes Liverpool like most teams have our young kiddas who can be as bad as anyone but you don't get the whole ground singing about disasters. Some in the media say it's a fifty/fifty, plague on both your houses situation and we're all as bad as each other but that is not the case. We don't sing about disasters at Anfield, yet we are constantly provoked by supporters who wouldn't say boo to a goose but think that it's some type of that sad expression 'bantz' to sing about a disaster that a fair proportion of our fanbase have direct experience of.



The memorials say 97 but that doesn't include those that have died by suicide, drinking themselves to death as medication, we just lost another victim last week. So do one with your mealy mouthed dressing up of Hillsborough chants as acceptable because they are chants mocking the deaths of fellow football fans and just count yourself lucky you that it wasn't your club that lost people at Hillsborough because the Leppings Lane was structurally unsafe for semi finals with teams with large support and we were just the unlucky ones. It could have been Spurs a few years before or Everton at the League cup final replay. it was a disaster waiting to happen.



So next time you sing your always the victims, don't kid yourself you aren't just as bad as the dickheads making crushed face signs, celebrating the deaths of mainly young football fans and think about how it would effect your family if it was your son or daughter who died as the result of going to an unsafe football ground who's safety was in the hands of an incompetent police commander.

























