Author Topic: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities  (Read 1069 times)

Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
It's not about Hillsborough... followed by the usual twisted nonsense jumping through hoops trying to justify the unjustifiable.
 
Seems like there is a general silence from the football authorities from those in the media ,with a few honourable exceptions, about what is acceptable for whole ends to sing at Liverpool fans. Always the victims it's never your fault, yeah we've heard it all before, that it is not about Hillsborough. it's just a coincidence that we were the victims of one of the worst post war civil disasters and then the victims of a thirty year cover up where the establishment went along with an invented narrative that turned the blame onto the victims. It's just  coincidence that took over thirty years of pain and upset to fight for the truth in the face of the politicians, the judiciary, and the police to prove what we all knew at the time, that it wasn't our fault... but you decide that chant isn't about Hillsborough as you sing it to Liverpool fans, It's not up to you to decide its not about Hillsborough  I'm sitting two places away from  a season ticket holder who lost their son at Hillsborough, We understand what it's about.

No matter what justification is used, both those singing it and we know that the intention is and at best it is for whole grounds to be able to sing about something they know that the vast majority of Liverpool fans perceive to be about Hillsborough with a built in get out clause.

Murderers!  You killed your own fans! or last nights little ditty The Sun was right, you're Murderers! all come with the whataboutery get out clause but are all perceived by us as Hillsborough chants,

See if the whole of Anfield was singing about Munich it would rightly be called out, but the media the football establishment have collective deafness when it comes to these chants, nothing is said yet deep down most know what this is about it doesn't fit with any current narratives.

So what about us. Are we blameless? Of course we aren't, In the seventies We sang about Munich, the older Liverpool fans were disgusted because they had lived through the event, knew the rawness of the feelings but as a young kid I was clueless about that, I wasn't even born in 58 they were just numbers that upset Man Utd fans, it meant nothing to me, just like fighting at the match the older fans disgust made it more attractive, that's young kids for you. What we went through as a fanbase to change all that was a hard lesson that I wouldn't wish on anybody. At the time everyone who went the match got it, not just Liverpool fans the support we got from fans of other clubs will never be forgotten, because it effected us all. We all learnt the hard way.

It's hard to change these kids and both sides can point to video clips of groups of youngsters trying to outdo themselves with sick chants etc, it is tit for tat and no club can claim virtue is on their side, it's a problem that is either changed through direct experience or changing society. But there is a massive difference when these chants about disasters are sung by whole sections of the ground and normally sensible people think it's acceptable and justifiable thing to do so

Yes Liverpool like most teams have our young kiddas who can be as bad as anyone but you don't get the whole ground singing about disasters. Some in the media say it's  a fifty/fifty, plague on both your houses situation and we're all as bad as each other but that is not the case. We don't sing about disasters at Anfield, yet we are constantly provoked by supporters who wouldn't say boo to a goose but think that it's some type of that sad expression 'bantz' to sing about a disaster that a fair proportion of our fanbase have direct experience of.

The memorials say 97 but that doesn't include those that have died by suicide, drinking themselves to death as medication, we just lost another victim last week. So do one with your mealy mouthed dressing up of Hillsborough chants as acceptable because they are chants mocking the deaths of fellow football fans and just count yourself lucky you that it wasn't your club that lost people at Hillsborough because the Leppings Lane was structurally unsafe for semi finals  with teams with large support and we were just the unlucky ones. It could have been Spurs a few years before or Everton at the League cup final replay. it was a disaster waiting to happen.

So next time you sing your always the victims, don't kid yourself you aren't just as bad as the dickheads making crushed face signs, celebrating the deaths of mainly young football fans and think about how it would effect your family if it was your son or daughter who died as the result of going to an unsafe football ground who's safety was in the hands of an incompetent police commander.












Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Absolutely spot on, especially the complicit silence of the punditry, media and authorities. I was listening to the Guardian podcast earlier on last nights match, and the "The Sun Was Right, You´re Murderers" chants got a mention. Yet even there, there was the standard mention of "every club has its despicable minority", and "it reflects very poorly on those singing it as individuals". i.e. The standard cop out. If not even the Guardian are willing to call it out for what it is, what hope is there of it ever being dealt with in a more formal way? For me these chants are on a level with racist and homophobic chanting, which earns individuals bans, and clubs fines should they fail to stamp it out. Fat chance of that ever happening here. Yet imagine trying to use "reflects poorly on individuals" and "every club has minorities" excuses for racist and homophobic chanting - it simply wouldn´t wash in this day and age. So why the complicit lack of condemnation here?

We 100% have dickheads in our fanbase. But I am struggling to remember the last time I heard a Munich chant or saw an air-plane gesture, which is the usual retort to Hillsborough chants. Yet there has not been a single game we´ve played against Utd the last 5-10 years that I can remember, in which there hasn´t been very audible chanting of the "The Sun Was Right" from hundreds (if counting away fans), or thousands (if at Old Trafford) by Man Utd. Manchester City at least had the good grace to make a formal apology the other day, and their fan group put out a brilliant statement.

Obviously the "Sun Was Right" chant, and some even more egregious and hideous chants, are the more obvious examples that there should be no question of dishing out official condemnation, fines and bans. Yet you are absolutely right to point out the "Always the victims" and "murderers" chants that get sung by a very large number of teams that come to Anfield (including tragically our Blue neighbours) - from lower league teams with absolutely zero history of rivalry with Liverpool, to the largest clubs in the Premier League where it is broadcast around the world. The idea that the "Always the victims" chant, started by Man Utd fans not long after Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson´s despicable "self-pity city" article in the mid-2000s, was in reference to anything other then Hillsborough is beyond disingenuous. The defence that "actually its about Heysel" not only doesn´t make sense (when have Liverpool´s fans ever claimed to be victims of Heysel?), but also self-defeating, because how can you think its acceptable to be singing about Heysel?!!


The sad thing is, this thread will be pointed at evidence of Scouser´s always playing the victim card. And so the whole sad charade continues.

For me, it needs to be addressed by the club.

Unlike the rent boy chant this doesnt surround a consumers protected characteristic and whilst the football authorities may express its disgust that wont stop the chants imo.

I would have thought Anfield is still a commercial outlet and its customers must act in a certain way so I suspect we would have the power to eject those customers that dont meet that standard (although I am sure there are those better placed here who know consumer law in greater detail).
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Think the football authorities, the press, the club needs to be vocal on this, call it out for what it is won't stop it but needs to be seen as unacceptable and marginalise it at the moment there is a tacit acceptance. Often these things are a process but no process starts if its not called out for what it is. The rent boy stuff made me think about what I considered a harmless chant and made me think about it , didn't help about the nonsense about it being about an ex headhunter when it came about directly after Abramovich when I was going home and away but I thought don't want to make any of our gay fans uncomfortable so happy to stop it but it takes time on these things, we need to start a process where reasonable fans know there's no hiding its a Hillsborough chant
Re: Hillsborough Chants need calling out by the Football Authorities
Well said. Important words.
Fantastic mate. I wrote on here through out the day several times after watching last night trying to describe my confusion on how this gets through, but deleted it because, I didn't really know how it would be received or if my contribution really mattered, but we should all say how we feel on it.

Alan shared a post from Newterp that had me in bits the other day. I really wish those utd fans and other fans would drop their partizan guard to read it, they would be in bits to and would learn something that would change their mind about Hillsborough for ever. I got into a habit of swapping football books with some mates a good few years ago, I had just read David Conns "football the Beautiful game, the soul of football". Which has a great piece on Hillsborough in it. My mate who recived it was a Manc, he said great book and particularly on Hillsborough, and looked at me with wide eyes, the brilliance of the writing before the Hillsborough chapter had encouraged him to read on. If I sent him a book on just Hillsborough he wouldn't have read it because for him it would be Liverpool stuff which he wouldn't have bothered his arse with. but I know to this day that his thoughts have been changed on it because of the way he looked at me. and I bet he has read up a bit since. People just need a way in to understand.

We were out on a work trip, Lad from Manchester I knew. utd fan got talking. Usual stuff really, who was the best player out of so and so, our backgrounds in supporting our clubs, ect ect pub talk, bit of taking the piss. Souness or Keane, we didn't care for each others club which was mutual but underneath it all I thought it was cordial, then out the blue he says "murderers" and grins at me!!. I wont go into the dressing down I gave him, but, he was so apologetic and kept a low profile with me after that, hardly spoke to be honest and that was out of embarrassment on his part not mine. I like to think he has given it a second thought, not that it would normally need a second thought, but to some its banter and oneupsmanship. its fair game. but it really isn't. And outside of football, even if you dont like someone, you arn't going to go to town on their dead are you? in grounds and online you have safety in numbers or anonymity. Individuals wont take responsibility for the behaviourof the wider group on their own, they don't want responsibility falling upon who THEY personally are.

I dont have a solution other than those who do it should be held personably accountable to it in grounds or online the same way other shite  has to be done. bans. cameras in grounds looking for them, then letters to their houses calling them out. Liverpool i'm sure have said something, maybe we have to go public and say that we arnt going to stand for it, and we know your seat number. in groups they will just do it, name individual names and they wont claim to be any part of it and it will probably shock the individual that they are.

Well written. It seems we're going to have to inform the club of our anger about this continuing silence about these chants, chants which have the power to distress survivors. Tony Barrett needs to get involved. Presumably we still have direct contact with him.
They arrested and charged that guy who put a model of Grenfell on his bonfire,but they do bugger all to the scumbags we've had to put up with for a 3rd of a century.

Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 08:58:13 pm
Man U apologise.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61169805

They'll work on educating their fans.

What a load of horseshit.
Great post Albie. It's disturbing and it's vile.
And it's concerning that some of those gobshites could serve you in a shop somewhere. You exchange courtesies unknowingly that this person and everyone he surrounds himself with would gleefully rip the heart out of anyone that's suffered. Callous, evil.
And nobody wants to grasp this and take it on as a disgraceful societal issue. No action, just shallow condemnations.
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 08:58:13 pm
Man U apologise.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61169805

Took them long enough, City had apologised within 45 minutes of their fans disrupting the minute's silence.

The issue is, this happens every game against United and has for years. Why are the apologies and promises to educate only coming now?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:00:25 pm

They can fuck off.
Better an acknowledgement that chanting is out of order than the usual ignoring of it, not saying United are great over this but if we tell them just to fuck off how can we break some of their sensible fans from the idea this is just banter
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:11:48 pm
Took them long enough, City had apologised within 45 minutes of their fans disrupting the minute's silence.

The issue is, this happens every game against United and has for years. Why are the apologies and promises to educate only coming now?

Selective deafness that has lasted 33yrs
Racism and homophobia isn't tolerated within football, so why do disgusting chants about Hillsborough go unpunished?
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 09:18:11 pm
Better an acknowledgement that chanting is out of order than the usual ignoring of it, not saying United are great over this but if we tell them just to fuck off how can we break some of their sensible fans from the idea this is just banter

Like I said,it's been decades of their whole stadium singing and gestures and they said very little and did zilch.
Well said 92A.

And it is the same as racism, and homophobic chanting. Its wrong, and there should be no reason why its not treated the same, its cruel hatred directed at other people...and for what?

In my opinion the apology came, only because someone (one of the fuckers incting it) captured not "a small minority" but a sizeable chunk of the away crowd doing it, and posted it online...which in itself says something on percieved acceptance..if they had succeded in removing it without trace (even though it was audible at the ground and on telly), they would have waited it out..  and nothing said..

Enough of this crap.. and that goes for any fans, including ours if it occurs..
But that was a lot of united fans, a lot of them. And united "educating their fans"? how... thats bull.
Ban them, remove season ticket allocations, name them...like it is for racist abuse, thats the lesson that would work. Mocking peoples dead, and blaming their own  people and families on those deaths, when it is well known, and proven to be a lie..its hard to say worse things to anyone..

Despicable behaviour..
The footage should be spread far and wide...and viewable by anyone who wants to see it...no hiding

edit:I hope I haven't come across as presumptous here, only commenting a wet week.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:20:30 pm
Like I said,it's been decades of their whole stadium singing and gestures and they said very little and did zilch.
No argument from me but if we start with fuck off because we are sick of nothing being done, we alienate entire fanbases and everything goes back to tribalism. The City press release didn't to my knowledge end up on their website and looked like it was put out to the BBC to deflect half the nation seeing their fans boo a minutes silence, but you can either tell City to fuck off or use it to start a conversation, will you support teaching about Hillsborough in schools will you support the Hillsborough law, If not why not, you also see the fantastic reaction the of the Man City Fans who collect for food banks  who issued  great statement with total sincerity.


This has gone on too long, now it is at least being acknowledged we need to start putting pressure on all clubs including our own to start seriously addressing the matter, if we throw apologies back in peoples faces it shuts down the arguments instead of at least giving us a voice
Do not give them any ticket allocation next season or, at the very least, warn all away fans that significant numbers of their fans singing these songs will result in a very reduced ticket allocation in future.

This needs to come from the club and the FSA.
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 10:22:51 pm
No argument from me but if we start with fuck off because we are sick of nothing being done, we alienate entire fanbases and everything goes back to tribalism. The City press release didn't to my knowledge end up on their website and looked like it was put out to the BBC to deflect half the nation seeing their fans boo a minutes silence, but you can either tell City to fuck off or use it to start a conversation, will you support teaching about Hillsborough in schools will you support the Hillsborough law, If not why not, you also see the fantastic reaction the of the Man City Fans who collect for food banks  who issued  great statement with total sincerity.


This has gone on too long, now it is at least being acknowledged we need to start putting pressure on all clubs including our own to start seriously addressing the matter, if we throw apologies back in peoples faces it shuts down the arguments instead of at least giving us a voice


The same City fans worship a despot,they'd get more credit off me if they all chipped in for and then paddled 6500 coffins to the UAE.

Yes there are decent Mancs who follow both sides,it's just that they are and always will be too few in number to influence how they act.

United only put out a belated statement because they were embarrassed by how every Red in Anfield acted on 7 minutes.

I realise that I'm probably in the minority but it's too little,way,way,way,way (how many deaf managers have they had since Sir shitty kecks),way too late.
Think it would be good in these articles if they used video footage or quotes of what was actually sung. Readers seeing "unacceptable chants" doesn't make what they sung sound that bad. Put it into context using quotes and explanations of what this refers to and why this is wrong. Feels as though the media takes the standpoint that they can't quote the songs because they are too offensive, which defeats the purpose of the article which is to inform and educate.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:57:23 pm

The same City fans worship a despot,they'd get more credit off me if they all chipped in for and then paddled 6500 coffins to the UAE.

Yes there are decent Mancs who follow both sides,it's just that they are and always will be too few in number to influence how they act.

United only put out a belated statement because they were embarrassed by how every Red in Anfield acted on 7 minutes.

I realise that I'm probably in the minority but it's too little,way,way,way,way (how many deaf managers have they had since Sir shitty kecks),way too late.


Them City fans from the food banks have my total respect, as do the Manchester United fans that know the score about Hillsborough and many fans from other teams who break from a narrow tribal view and argue with some of their own fans about what happened that day and break down some of the myths. They are worth their weight in gold but if we start from what divides us from them isn't going to help them or us change anyones minds about what went on at Hillsborough
