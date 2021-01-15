« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO  (Read 17419 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:38:18 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 03:36:57 pm
know what you mean, but Diogo hardly weakens us. Great options for us/Klopp these days
oh absolutely which is why I said that's the only thing you could really argue about. I love the lineup, particularly the midfield three
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »
So it's Allan Richarlison and the kids that we want to stay away from. Can't allow these to derail our season with thuggery when they start losing
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm »
Blow them away 3-0 at HT then rest on the ball in the 2nd half before the CL
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,495
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:39:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:37:11 pm
Anyone running a sweep on the number of dives from Evertons front 3?

I think Richarlison has already started diving.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm »
We surely have the best forward options in world football? Gutted Diaz not starting, but then that means Jota , Salah and Mané are!
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,859
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #285 on: Today at 03:41:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:35:03 pm
Didn't Lampard indicate midweek he was resting him

He did
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,121
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #286 on: Today at 03:41:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:35:42 pm
Great to see the twitter rumours were inaccurate.

It was to lull them into a false sense of security.  8)
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #287 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:41:10 pm
He did

For Bristol City away in September ?
Logged

Online M4tt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #288 on: Today at 03:45:51 pm »
Just do the job, Liverpool.

That's a strong team. I think it's gonna be similar to the derby we played at the end of the season in 2016 where coutinho ran the show.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,657
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #289 on: Today at 03:49:13 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #290 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
That's pretty much our strongest team, so clearly looking to blow them away. Please please no injuries and a goal for Virgil. I kinda wish Milly was playing, I'd love to see the tackle he puts in on The Pigeon
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,495
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #291 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:41:19 pm
It was to lull them into a false sense of security.  8)

That is what the tweeter will be claiming as well.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #292 on: Today at 03:57:27 pm »
brilliant line up but keita and thiago starting 2 games in a week seems like a dream. The physio's know something we dont.

Worry about the officiating. Those thugs love to end our season in this game. Small time mentality if we cant win then we wont let you either. Fucking inbred c*nts
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #293 on: Today at 03:57:58 pm »
Smash em early and get thiago off at 60 minutes would be the dream. Origi on at some point just for the boos please.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,894
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:59:18 pm »
Fucking Burnley ehh!

Well if this doesn't gee you's up nothin will.    :P
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:00:14 pm »
Are they a bottom 3 club ?
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm »
For once,  a derby with serious consequences for both sides.
Not the way they may have  imagined it mind.. 
Logged

Online Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • Militant Fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
cant believe theu are in the relegation zone and actually need some kind of positive result.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm »
Any win will do thank you but i want to smash them by 5 or more and send them dazed and confused on their way to lower divisions.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:07:30 pm »
Fat frank not sounding too confident
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,027
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm »
Do us proud, Anfield.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:09:52 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:59:18 pm
Fucking Burnley ehh!

Well if this doesn't gee you's up nothin will.    :P

 ;D
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,817
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Lets twat them into the next division.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,435
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:12:35 pm »
Let's wreck their afternoon, leave them in the bottom 3 and decimate their goal difference.

No holds barred!
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:13:23 pm »
Michael Keane replaces Godfrey.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Keane replaces Godfrey in defence.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #306 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
A competent refereeing performance and we should win this comfortably.

Everyone coming through unscathed by their players would be a huge relief.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,859
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #307 on: Today at 04:15:44 pm »
Love the way Klopp goes into the centre circle and just stares at the opposition warming up
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #308 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm »
Missus has just seen Gordon and said "what a sour face for somebody so young". That's the Ev  ;D
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #309 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:13:41 pm
Keane replaces Godfrey in defence.
yep this gets better and better
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #310 on: Today at 04:17:21 pm »
After Keita's silly challenge in the week i didn't expect him to play in this one. Players like Richarlison and Gordon can easily wind people up. He needs to keep calm.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #311 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Frank is looking like an old shoe that's been left out in the rain ;D

How long till the Kop serenades them with "You're going down"?
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #312 on: Today at 04:17:40 pm »
Score early and their collective arses will go.

Thiago to put on another masterclass I reckon, perfect for a team trying to run around like headless chickens.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,370
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #313 on: Today at 04:18:05 pm »
Lampard's pre-match interview not exactly radiating positivity
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,370
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #314 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:17:40 pm
Score early and their collective arses will go.

Yep. Been saying this all week. Even more so now that they are in the bottom three
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • An absolute p***k
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #315 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm »
Anfield's going to be right up for it! Let's destroy their goal difference beyond repair and really put them in the shit after Burnley's result.

Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #316 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 04:16:01 pm
Missus has just seen Gordon and said "what a sour face for somebody so young". That's the Ev  ;D

These were my thoughts



Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #317 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 04:17:21 pm
After Keita's silly challenge in the week i didn't expect him to play in this one. Players like Richarlison and Gordon can easily wind people up. He needs to keep calm.
That will be Evertons game plan. Try and wind up the likes of Keita and Mané plus fall over at every opportunity.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,259
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #318 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm »
Come on redmen, get into the shite, I want to see a brutal bumming that they never recover from
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #319 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm »
Standard lineup. Let's destroy them. Movement by the front 3 gonna be key, looking forward to Thiago running the show too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Up
« previous next »
 