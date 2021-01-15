know what you mean, but Diogo hardly weakens us. Great options for us/Klopp these days
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Anyone running a sweep on the number of dives from Evertons front 3?
Didn't Lampard indicate midweek he was resting him
Great to see the twitter rumours were inaccurate.
He did
It was to lull them into a false sense of security.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Fucking Burnley ehh!Well if this doesn't gee you's up nothin will.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Keane replaces Godfrey in defence.
Score early and their collective arses will go.
Missus has just seen Gordon and said "what a sour face for somebody so young". That's the Ev
After Keita's silly challenge in the week i didn't expect him to play in this one. Players like Richarlison and Gordon can easily wind people up. He needs to keep calm.
