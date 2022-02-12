Fatso manager
..grow up.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Why, so I can moan at people on the internet? OH YEAH ENJOY YOUR MATURITY and have a fucking runGO KISS LAMPARD SMOOCH SMOOCH SMOOCH
If you say do. I wont get dragged down into the mud. Have a nice day and enjoy the match.
Fair enough your majesty, also enjoy the win x
6-0 to the redsGordon and Allan sent offChristine Lampard to file for divorceFranks weight balloonsHollands pies report record profits.Elen Rivas, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41 gets Married.
What does Dino do for a living?
Hit them with high pace football, score early and make them rock. Keep it clean, keep it fair and treat it like any other game.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]