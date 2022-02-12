« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:07:08 pm
Fatso manager..grow up.

Lip up fatty, ah lip up fatty, for the reggae
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #201 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:07:08 pm
Fatso manager..grow up.

Why, so I can moan at people on the internet?  ;D OH YEAH ENJOY YOUR MATURITY and have a fucking run
GO KISS LAMPARD SMOOCH SMOOCH SMOOCH
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:26:45 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:07:08 pm
Fatso manager..grow up.

Yeah

I much prefer Fat fucking c*nt :wave
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:28:56 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:24:32 pm
Why, so I can moan at people on the internet?  ;D OH YEAH ENJOY YOUR MATURITY and have a fucking run
GO KISS LAMPARD SMOOCH SMOOCH SMOOCH

If you say do. I wont get dragged down into the mud. Have a nice day and enjoy the match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #204 on: Today at 12:30:05 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:28:56 pm
If you say do. I wont get dragged down into the mud. Have a nice day and enjoy the match.

Fair enough your majesty, also enjoy the win x
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #205 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm
6-0 to the reds
Gordon and Allan sent off
Christine Lampard to file for divorce
Franks weight balloons
Hollands pies report record profits.
Elen Rivas, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41 gets Married.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #206 on: Today at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:30:05 pm
Fair enough your majesty, also enjoy the win x

Majesty? Ok thats me done with this nonsense.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #207 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm
brb investing in Ginsters

I love that comparing someone to a royal was the final straw. On reflection, fair

Have a good day x
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:38:08 pm
6-0 to the reds
Gordon and Allan sent off
Christine Lampard to file for divorce
Franks weight balloons
Hollands pies report record profits.
Elen Rivas, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41 gets Married.



What does Dino do for a living?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:51:37 pm
What does Dino do for a living?
Hes Freds dinosaur isnt he?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm
Hit them with high pace football, score early and make them rock.  Keep it clean, keep it fair and treat it like any other game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:15 pm
Hit them with high pace football, score early and make them rock.  Keep it clean, keep it fair and treat it like any other game.

But remember,  pace goals don't count.
Can't hit them with pace, sorry.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:51:37 pm
What does Dino do for a living?
Hes an international luxury watch dealer, mate
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #213 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:51:37 pm
What does Dino do for a living?

I heard he lives in Denver.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Reply #214 on: Today at 01:13:27 pm
My best memory, it's Harry Kewell's goal. I don't remember which year it was but what a great goal. Outrageous!
