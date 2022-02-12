Couldn't care less about the VVD or Thiago stuff. It's football, stuff happens.
Them getting relegated will be funny as fuck. Majority of match goers in school were bloooes, same with my workplaces over the years. I'm thoroughly enjoying watching the life getting sucked out of them, the false hopes getting dashed with each passing shit performance.
I will be cheering on us, and every team Manchester City and Ev play like they are my own this season.
Back to the game, I reckon we are gonna batter them. Lampards teams always start out quick but patter out, get an early goal and their heads will go. They are crap. Can see us scoring a few.