Agreed. Kicking the fuck out of the opponent is the easy way out. Much harder to spend years working on your game to outclass them but this country loves the 'underdog'



I think the game was a bit different back then. Souness was some boy on a pitch in his day. Keanes chop on Haland was 20 years ago. Hed be getting more than a red card for it these days. The reason guys like Souness and Keane are respected as hard men is because they both could play the game. They were both technically good footballers. Souness had a little more finesse probably. Kicking players was a part of the game from whenever I started watching soccer in the mid 80s. Its only in recent times its going out of the game.IF VVD gets a chance to leave an elbow in on Pickford tomorrow from a corner kick, Id hope hed take his chance. That probably makes me old fashioned, but its part of the game in my head still.