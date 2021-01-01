« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO  (Read 9886 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
Our hardarses can handle this shower.

I want:

Kell

Gomez Konate VVD Kostas

Millie   Ox    Hendo  Curtis

Harvey  Divvy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:58:34 am »
Quote from: lapapa on Yesterday at 05:03:50 am
Am I the only one in this thread who doesn't want to see them relegated? I look forward to the derby every year and it'll suck if they aren't there next season. I enjoy the banter (some of them are delusional and to be fair, it's from BOTH sides).

Still, I hope we trash them this weekend but they go on to win a few matches after and survive relegation, while we get the pregnant unicorn.  :scarf

Scouse born and bred.

Love the City more than the Reds.

Family meant I always wanted the best for the Blues.

Until VVD.  And that fuck trying to break Thiago's leg.

Let them eat shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:34:00 am »
I'm hoping that since they need the points to try and avoid relegation that they might be slower to try and injure our players since getting anything against us with only 10 men obviously wouldn't be ideal, so I'm hoping we are 2-0 up before HT, in theory giving them enough time to make a comeback and we only get the rest of the goals late on so that they don't have long enough to spit their collective dummy and switch to kicking at our players like usual.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:34:25 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:34:00 am
I'm hoping that since they need the points to try and avoid relegation that they might be slower to try and injure our players since getting anything against us with only 10 men obviously wouldn't be ideal, so I'm hoping we are 2-0 up before HT, in theory giving them enough time to make a comeback and we only get the rest of the goals late on so that they don't have long enough to spit their collective dummy and switch to kicking at our players like usual.
A rational mind would consider that to be good advice, they have a better chance with 11 on the pitch. However the Bitters will be frothing at the mouth after being wound up by Lampard and Ferguson. I'd be shocked if we don't see at least one red card incident especially if they're losing. Most of those players won't stick around if Everton get relegated, so their mind set isn't long term. It will be not to be embarrassed at Anfield.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:05:24 am »
Surely Big Div comes on for a lap of honour
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:17:01 am »
Quote from: Zlen on April 20, 2022, 03:47:54 pm



Moaning Dürer

artists like Albrecht Dürer would moan to anyone whod listen about the cost of blue, which would often by exchanging hands be further diluted and of inferior quality - much like drugs are these days. Imagine that, blue being at the same time expensive and of shit quality. Things history can teach us.


Thanks for the great OP Zlen.. Loved it..

I have a feeling there won't be any "Renaissance" for the BS this season under Frankie..

As for the "Quadruple", I don't much care for it.. I want to win the "Quintuple", where we win 4 trophies and Everton get relegated..  :wave

 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:23:25 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:30:40 pm
For me:

Trent Konate VVD Tsimikas
     Fab Hendo Milner
   Salah  Jota  Mane

If Firmino is truly fit, he replaces one of Salah or Mane. Would potentially like to rest Trent and Fab as well but doubt we're going to see that much rotation to be honest.   

pretty much it. replace milner with curtis or harvey i think as we need a bit more attacking thrust if they park the bus. Critical hendo gets in the refs ear early reminding of the past few fixtures. Milner to come in for hendo once his legs gone. and hopefully end the pigeons career once and for all. that c*nt deserves it
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:34:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:52:07 am


I'd be delighted to be proved wrong.

Everytime I see Holgate I get reminded of Bobby being pushed over the advertising boards by the fucking coward..  :no
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:21:55 am »
The Blues are a shit team with a lot of injury issues, so despite being a derby, we should win comfortably.
Expecting a few changes but very confident of a nice comfortable 3-0.
Cant wait
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:36:06 am »
Salah said this was going to be Fun ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:40:40 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:34:00 am
I'm hoping that since they need the points to try and avoid relegation that they might be slower to try and injure our players since getting anything against us with only 10 men obviously wouldn't be ideal, so I'm hoping we are 2-0 up before HT, in theory giving them enough time to make a comeback and we only get the rest of the goals late on so that they don't have long enough to spit their collective dummy and switch to kicking at our players like usual.

Problem is, we saw it in the Utd game on Tuesday, Atkinson let so much shit go it was untrue, that they will feel they can get away with a lot of shit. That sideshow bob wannabee came on and just started volleying people and after a yellow, the ref pointed to his watch as if to say, there is only a couple of minutes to go, rather than give the little twat a second yellow. They don't even need to do something worthy of a red, you can easily break an ankle and not get sent off for it, if you time it right, Fat Frank knows all about that after what he did to Xabi. c*nt also had no qualms about doing this 4 years later

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
The most toxic set of fans in the league, the fans who thrived on being The Dogs of War, Funes Mori beating the badge after doing Origis ankle, Pickford taking out VvD and Richarlson trying to snap Thiagos leg in two, not to mention the fans howling for the league to be taken off us because we set fire to the Liver Building.

I want us to smash them, I want them to get relegated and I want them to sit in their living rooms and bedrooms around Colwyn Bay and Rhyl, contemplating that they are light years behind us on all fronts.

Geeeeeertcha! 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:53:55 am »
Everton may as well rest players for games that they could get something out of. This is as nailed on a defeat for them as any game they have left. If Lampard was offered 3-0 now he would snatch your arm off. Their worst nightmare is a hammering after Richarlison or Mina is sent off in the first half - that would condemn them to relegation.
Also it would be lovely if this was our last dance with these for a few years.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:15:23 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:58:34 am
Scouse born and bred.

Love the City more than the Reds.

Family meant I always wanted the best for the Blues.

Until VVD.  And that fuck trying to break Thiago's leg.

Let them eat shit.

I'm not from the City but this was exactly my position. I never really minded the Ev at all, to me not in the same bracket as United at all, but after the Goodison Derby last season I hope they liquidate. Which could well happen if they got relegated.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:52:13 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:53:55 am
Everton may as well rest players for games that they could get something out of. This is as nailed on a defeat for them as any game they have left. If Lampard was offered 3-0 now he would snatch your arm off. Their worst nightmare is a hammering after Richarlison or Mina is sent off in the first half - that would condemn them to relegation.
Also it would be lovely if this was our last dance with these for a few years.

Lampard wont risk playing Mina
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:26:18 am »
I reckon he'll keep the same team then rotate for Villarreal as it's at home.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Four days on and still shuddering slightly at what could easily have happened to Trent's knee with that Fernandes 'challenge' - I look into this game more in dread of potential injuries than anything to do with the scoreline as we'll absolutely batter them!
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:26:18 am
I reckon he'll keep the same team then rotate for Villarreal as it's at home.

Can't see anything but full strength versus Villarreal in an attempt to get a good lead built up to take over there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
I wont be happy until Everton are in the Zingari League
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm »
Rel-e-gate good times, come on!!

No sidewindin' bushwackin' hornswogglin' cracker croaker is gonna rowll my bishen cutter.

3-0!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:23:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
Our hardarses can handle this shower.

I want:

Kell

Gomez Konate VVD Kostas

Millie   Ox    Hendo  Curtis

Harvey  Divvy

I know its only in jest but there really is an odd idea about who our hardarses are. Kelleher over Alisson? Tsimikas over Robbo? Ox over Fab? Harvey over Sadio? Origi over Mo? Odd.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm »
I hope we paste them and they go down. I was fairly upbeat about them being born and raised in Liverpool with loads of Bluenose mates. However being attacked on the Glwadys Street when Rush scored 4 changed my mind. I have been going home and away since 1967 and that is the only time I was ever hit at a football match. Been legged a few times of course and had the Carabinieri point guns at me, but being punched down the stairs going for a half time piss was a first and hopefully last.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm »
Like many of a certain vintage I remember having blue mates... even my Brother in law god bless him who I thought the world of.
That all changed when the feral wankers started showing their true colours with the Hillsborough chants, the fake wall pushing, their generally delusional victim claims etc. etc. I resent the fact that one of the meffs made a comment about the 96 (at the time) and I responded by decking him... Should I have risen above it? Maybe, but why make the comment in the first place?! I know there are decent blues out there but I'm afraid I can't reconcile any of that any more so I hope the twisted c*nts go down and stay there. Too much damage has been done...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:23:15 pm
I know its only in jest but there really is an odd idea about who our hardarses are. Kelleher over Alisson? Tsimikas over Robbo? Ox over Fab? Harvey over Sadio? Origi over Mo? Odd.
Do you really want to give them shots at Mo or Sadio?

Pound them with our shock troops and bring in scorers if we need them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm »
Strongest team here, get the game beyond them early as possible and get three players off.

Strongest team on Wednesday and give no thought to Newcastle, by the time we walk off the field for against Villarreal we should have done everything we can to put them in a twat of a position for next week.

Then get to Newcastle on Saturday and make a couple of changes if needs be, the bench will be very strong too. Regardless of the first leg result Villarreal will probably make 11 changes again in their La Liga match next weekend.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #145 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Some history for you:

Only once before in the clubs history have Liverpool faced United and then Everton in consecutive encounters in the league at Anfield. That happened in September 1925, when a 5-0 victory over United was followed by a 5-1 win against our neighbours, with Dick Forshaw bagging a hat-trick in both games.

More of the same tomorrow, boys
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:05:54 pm
Some history for you:

Only once before in the clubs history have Liverpool faced United and then Everton in consecutive encounters in the league at Anfield. That happened in September 1925, when a 5-0 victory over United was followed by a 5-1 win against our neighbours, with Dick Forshaw bagging a hat-trick in both games.

More of the same tomorrow, boys
Bring back Dick Forshaw!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:09:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:58:34 am
Scouse born and bred.

Love the City more than the Reds.

Family meant I always wanted the best for the Blues.

Until VVD.  And that fuck trying to break Thiago's leg.

Let them eat shit.
Ever considered becoming a poet?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm »
IF me, I would love to bench Mane and Salah though (or release them in second half, might get extra 2 goals).

Let Jota, Diaz and Minamino to run the show, run riot.

Our firepower is in insane level.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm »
I want to see us smash them.

Then I want to see them get relegated as a Rafa-inspired Burnley leapfrogs them in the table.

Then I'd love them to have a few years in the wilderness with their main derby being against Tranmere.

Then I'd love Tranmere to get to the PL.

 ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 05:11:14 pm
I want to see us smash them.

Then I want to see them get relegated as a Rafa-inspired Burnley leapfrogs them in the table.

Then I'd love them to have a few years in the wilderness with their main derby being against Tranmere.
Relegated? Come on mate... Premier League surely is not going to be fun without Everton?
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:13:19 pm
Relegated? Come on mate... Premier League surely is not going to be fun without Everton?
I'd take the safety of our players over what you perceive as fun.

Besides, it'll be fun to see blues in the leagues below  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:37:21 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:13:19 pm
Relegated? Come on mate... Premier League surely is not going to be fun without Everton?
watching them target our best players in order to fukking maim them? 

you have a bizarre idea of what "fun" is.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:28:49 pm »
Fucking hell, I'm going the game. Mate just rang me up and offered me his corporate seats in the Main Stand ;D
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:31:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:28:49 pm
Fucking hell, I'm going the game. Mate just rang me up and offered me his corporate seats in the Main Stand ;D
lucky bastard.

start your booing practice now.  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:32:46 pm »
Cant wait cant sleep. Just win it and please the blue manc shits just drop some points!
