I'm hoping that since they need the points to try and avoid relegation that they might be slower to try and injure our players since getting anything against us with only 10 men obviously wouldn't be ideal, so I'm hoping we are 2-0 up before HT, in theory giving them enough time to make a comeback and we only get the rest of the goals late on so that they don't have long enough to spit their collective dummy and switch to kicking at our players like usual.