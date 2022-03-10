« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO  (Read 6292 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:37:17 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 20, 2022, 04:01:29 pm
lets help relegate these twerps  :wave

This - especially after Burnley's win last night, this becomes a greater possibility.

There is something symbiotic about thrashing both United and the Blue Shite 4-0 in the same week, with Mo scoring a double in each game. So that is my prediction.

Oh, and seeing LumpOfLard losing his shit on the touchline again, with Klopp saying afterwards that "He is a young manager and needs to learn" would be incredibly satisfying. Yes, I AM pure evil  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:51:17 am »
Like with the United game, no doubt in my mind at all that we will win - which, also like the United game, is probably the first time in my lifetime where I can legitimately say that about a Derby. Everytime the Ev show a glimmer of hope for staying up they later show they haven't really improved at all. The only questions for me are the winning margin (anything less than 3 goals will mean we had an off-day) and if the blue shit-scum start kicking our players like that Manc knob-head Hannibal on Tue (and Fernandes).

I don't want Thiago anywhere near this match - his showboating would be a complete recipe for disaster and I suspect he would be able to start taking the piss before halftime. This might be one of the last opportunites to start Milner in his Liverpool career, but otherwise I would go for Jones. Henderson is an auto-start - we need as many experienced heads as possible in the refs ear all game.

I'd also be tempted with a Minimino diddle but I think he will just start Salah. Diaz is probably the sort of shithouse who would relish a Derby but since we have 5 super options up front and now have 4 games in 10 days I think we need to rotate 2 of the front 3/5 every game.


                Alisson

TAA    Konate     VVD       Tsimikas

  Henderson  Fabinho  Milner/Jones

   Salah     Firmino      Jota
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:29:48 am
I understand the trepidation about these lot smashing into our players but surely, even if they lose, they cant risk more  bans for players at this stage of the season which could really finish them off...or am i giving them too much credit ? Are they as thick and rabid as we suspect and will just fly into us to please the mongrel hordes?



I'd be delighted to be proved wrong.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:26:29 am
When has that ever stopped them before? Once the red mist descends they'll turn into their usual rabid form. The Pigeon is a proper loose cannon, I'd be shocked if he doesn't end up with a red.

When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:46:39 am »
This will be a bruising game where graft and guts will be just as vital as skill. That's why we have the squad we have.

This lot were lost when we faced them at their place, with none of the bite we've come to expect. I don't think it will be like that this time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:16 am
When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?

Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:47:42 am
Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D

Aye, not for ages, and particularly not when they're scrapping for their lives.

As others have said, they can't afford to just go out and start hacking people. Not initially anyway, maybe when they're 4-0 down we need to be wary but even that donut in charge isn't going to be that daft that they lose the game AND lose players for the next 3 games.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:16 am
When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?

1987

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:47:42 am
Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D

Wasn't that the season they kicked the fuck out our players at Anfield and Garcia stayed on injured as we'd used all 3 subs?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:31:48 am »
From todays press

Bobby getting better and better
Today is his first day on the pitch
Still 2 days to go so maybe
If Bobby gives the thumbs up he will be involved. If not a few more days it will be possible


Expects a very physical and intense game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
"This derby has never lacked intensity. It's about not going over the top like in the good old times, let me say it like this. We play games after the derby as well let's not forget. It was always very intense and this one is important for both clubs."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
He's clearly nervous about the damage they'll do, understandably so unfortunately. Bit of a farce a game feels more about this than the tactics, team news etc but that's the derby now. And in the previous game we just had a sky pundit declare himself "proud" of a lad who come on, cost Utd a goal but kicked some of ours. Weird times!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:15:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:00 am
1987

Wasn't that the season they kicked the fuck out our players at Anfield and Garcia stayed on injured as we'd used all 3 subs?

yeah Warnock, Hamann & Morientes all went off injured in the first half
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:15:18 am
yeah Warnock, Hamann & Morientes all went off injured in the first half

Then Baros got himself banned for 3 games too with a bad tackle didnt he?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:28:47 am »
Super OP Zlen. The potted history of blue. I love it.

No injuries and 3 points. If possible equal Man City's winning margin as well. Be nice to have an ace tucked away just in case.

Everton or Burnley to go down ? Everton please.

That's it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
Whats their squad looking like in terms of injuries? No doubt one yard dog will come in to replace the other. Wouldnt mind seeing Thiago left on the bench for this, hes in fantastic form and there is no doubting theyre going to be overly physical against our lads REST EVERYONE!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
I expect that Everton will fight for their lives. They know that they are only just above the relegation places and need to pick up points. Unfortunately they could get over-enthusiastic and so we will need a strong ref who doesn't stand for any dangerous play. Our tactics should be to keep the ball moving and to tire them out. They'll be running on fumes near the end of the match and that's when we could get lots of chances.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Everton':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4vRC7Rm6_xU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4vRC7Rm6_xU</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
I just want to hammer these on Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:37:19 am
I expect that Everton will fight for their lives. They know that they are only just above the relegation places and need to pick up points. Unfortunately they could get over-enthusiastic and so we will need a strong ref who doesn't stand for any dangerous play. Our tactics should be to keep the ball moving and to tire them out. They'll be running on fumes near the end of the match and that's when we could get lots of chances.

It won't be enough, I feel confident in saying that. I think it's going to be comfortable and we should be able to get a couple of early subs in, in anticipation of Wednesday. This season must be the most clinical we've ever been in front of goal. We dominate games but to me it seems rarer these days when we come out of a match and think that could have been 7/8/9 goals, we just seem adept at taking chances and I'd expect us to similarly punish Everton on Sunday. We seemed massively intent to get one back over them at Goodison after last season, which might be one of the best things to happen to this fixture in a while, from a Liverpool perspective anyway.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
It's ridiculous how derby after derby our players are physically assaulted and no referee comes up with the brilliant idea to lay down the law early on and brandish yellow cards on the first challenge. I hope we don't risk Thiago as I'm sure they'll target him and with the current form he's on and Villareal being up next it would be madness to risk him.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
I agree with the sentiment around perhaps not starting/playing Thiago in this match.

We need him dearly for the run in - I dont want him anywhere near the thuggery of this lot.

A workmanlike midfield of Fabinho, Henderson and perhaps a Keita would be a nice balance for these.

As regards the forwards, I think Jota would really rise to the occasion and relish the barbarism that is likely to come his way.

4-0 Liverpool.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:29:48 am
I understand the trepidation about these lot smashing into our players but surely, even if they lose, they cant risk more  bans for players at this stage of the season which could really finish them off...or am i giving them too much credit ? Are they as thick and rabid as we suspect and will just fly into us to please the mongrel hordes?

PGMOL will be turning their usual blind eye to the assaults on our players.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
3-0 to the red side. C'mon yer Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:03:13 pm »
Regarding Everton's players potentially injuring ours .. let's not lose sight of the fact that Everton have Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Davies, Gomes, van de Beek and Patterson all out injured. The last thing they need is more injuries going into their relegation fight. If I were Lampard, and considering their chances of getting 1 or 3 points out of the derby are limited in the extreme, wouldn't he actually be more concerned about the games after this one, rather then telling them to go all 'blood and guts' against us? They desperately need points from the coming games a lot more then they need to injure any of our players, that's for sure.

Ironic that at this point we have virtually a full available squad of world class players to choose from and Everton, whose scummy players started off our huge injury problems last season, have major injury problems.

My Karma rode over your Dogma.

PS. I just became a Kemlynite - Whoop!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:28 pm by grenny158 »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:16:12 pm »
Great Op Zlen

:)


Let's have 'em  :)


I'd like to see us field mostly a second string and more than a few that will give it back - like Milner and tell Keita to get his stompin' boots on :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:51:17 am

I don't want Thiago anywhere near this match - his showboating would be a complete recipe for disaster and I suspect he would be able to start taking the piss before           


Why do people think hes showboating? Showboating is what people like Neymar does. Actions which dont really serve any actual purpose other than to rile up the opposition. Everything that Thiagos done so far, the foot over the ball or no look passes are to create time and space for himself and others. Very occasionally it gets the team into trouble like that back pass to Allison which was intercepted by Lacazette. Fortunately, so far such instances have been few and far between.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
3 points and players intact will do me just fine, but if we can absolutely thrash them into the middle of next week I will happily take it!  8)

I've no concern about the result, just our player's safety.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:10:15 pm
PGMOL will be turning their usual blind eye to the assaults on our players.


100%

Unprofessional doesn't even start to cover their shithousery
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
Miller in from the start for this one. If they try to ruffle us. Milner will toss them in to the air.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
I can't remember a derby that had so much at stake for both sides and this close to the end of the season before.

Managed to get a ticket for this today, going to be lively!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:25:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:13 am
Aye, not for ages, and particularly not when they're scrapping for their lives.

As others have said, they can't afford to just go out and start hacking people. Not initially anyway, maybe when they're 4-0 down we need to be wary but even that donut in charge isn't going to be that daft that they lose the game AND lose players for the next 3 games.
yeah but what Fwank tells them won't mean much and will fade in the background once the rabble starts screaming at them.  it just takes one of them going ott to impress their fans and boom we lose a key player. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
For me:

Trent Konate VVD Tsimikas
     Fab Hendo Milner
   Salah  Jota  Mane

If Firmino is truly fit, he replaces one of Salah or Mane. Would potentially like to rest Trent and Fab as well but doubt we're going to see that much rotation to be honest.   
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:18:28 pm
Why do people think hes showboating? Showboating is what people like Neymar does. Actions which dont really serve any actual purpose other than to rile up the opposition. Everything that Thiagos done so far, the foot over the ball or no look passes are to create time and space for himself and others. Very occasionally it gets the team into trouble like that back pass to Allison which was intercepted by Lacazette. Fortunately, so far such instances have been few and far between.

showboating is in the eyes of the embarrassed player left looking like a turd, and Thiago can do that without even meaning it or realizing it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:49:08 pm
3 points and players intact will do me just fine, but if we can absolutely thrash them into the middle of next week I will happily take it!  8)

I've no concern about the result, just our player's safety.
my thoughts exactly.
