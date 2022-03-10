Regarding Everton's players potentially injuring ours .. let's not lose sight of the fact that Everton have Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Davies, Gomes, van de Beek and Patterson all out injured. The last thing they need is more injuries going into their relegation fight. If I were Lampard, and considering their chances of getting 1 or 3 points out of the derby are limited in the extreme, wouldn't he actually be more concerned about the games after this one, rather then telling them to go all 'blood and guts' against us? They desperately need points from the coming games a lot more then they need to injure any of our players, that's for sure.
Ironic that at this point we have virtually a full available squad of world class players to choose from and Everton, whose scummy players started off our huge injury problems last season, have major injury problems.
My Karma rode over your Dogma.
PS. I just became a Kemlynite - Whoop!