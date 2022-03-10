Like with the United game, no doubt in my mind at all that we will win - which, also like the United game, is probably the first time in my lifetime where I can legitimately say that about a Derby. Everytime the Ev show a glimmer of hope for staying up they later show they haven't really improved at all. The only questions for me are the winning margin (anything less than 3 goals will mean we had an off-day) and if the blue shit-scum start kicking our players like that Manc knob-head Hannibal on Tue (and Fernandes).



I don't want Thiago anywhere near this match - his showboating would be a complete recipe for disaster and I suspect he would be able to start taking the piss before halftime. This might be one of the last opportunites to start Milner in his Liverpool career, but otherwise I would go for Jones. Henderson is an auto-start - we need as many experienced heads as possible in the refs ear all game.



I'd also be tempted with a Minimino diddle but I think he will just start Salah. Diaz is probably the sort of shithouse who would relish a Derby but since we have 5 super options up front and now have 4 games in 10 days I think we need to rotate 2 of the front 3/5 every game.





Alisson



TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas



Henderson Fabinho Milner/Jones



Salah Firmino Jota