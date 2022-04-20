« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO  (Read 4709 times)

grenny158

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:37:17 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on April 20, 2022, 04:01:29 pm
lets help relegate these twerps  :wave

This - especially after Burnley's win last night, this becomes a greater possibility.

There is something symbiotic about thrashing both United and the Blue Shite 4-0 in the same week, with Mo scoring a double in each game. So that is my prediction.

Oh, and seeing LumpOfLard losing his shit on the touchline again, with Klopp saying afterwards that "He is a young manager and needs to learn" would be incredibly satisfying. Yes, I AM pure evil  ;D
kaesarsosei

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:51:17 am »
Like with the United game, no doubt in my mind at all that we will win - which, also like the United game, is probably the first time in my lifetime where I can legitimately say that about a Derby. Everytime the Ev show a glimmer of hope for staying up they later show they haven't really improved at all. The only questions for me are the winning margin (anything less than 3 goals will mean we had an off-day) and if the blue shit-scum start kicking our players like that Manc knob-head Hannibal on Tue (and Fernandes).

I don't want Thiago anywhere near this match - his showboating would be a complete recipe for disaster and I suspect he would be able to start taking the piss before halftime. This might be one of the last opportunites to start Milner in his Liverpool career, but otherwise I would go for Jones. Henderson is an auto-start - we need as many experienced heads as possible in the refs ear all game.

I'd also be tempted with a Minimino diddle but I think he will just start Salah. Diaz is probably the sort of shithouse who would relish a Derby but since we have 5 super options up front and now have 4 games in 10 days I think we need to rotate 2 of the front 3/5 every game.


                Alisson

TAA    Konate     VVD       Tsimikas

  Henderson  Fabinho  Milner/Jones

   Salah     Firmino      Jota
thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:29:48 am
I understand the trepidation about these lot smashing into our players but surely, even if they lose, they cant risk more  bans for players at this stage of the season which could really finish them off...or am i giving them too much credit ? Are they as thick and rabid as we suspect and will just fly into us to please the mongrel hordes?



I'd be delighted to be proved wrong.
El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:26:29 am
When has that ever stopped them before? Once the red mist descends they'll turn into their usual rabid form. The Pigeon is a proper loose cannon, I'd be shocked if he doesn't end up with a red.

When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?
Red Berry

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:46:39 am »
This will be a bruising game where graft and guts will be just as vital as skill. That's why we have the squad we have.

This lot were lost when we faced them at their place, with none of the bite we've come to expect. I don't think it will be like that this time.
Vote For Pedro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:16 am
When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?

Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D
El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:47:42 am
Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D

Aye, not for ages, and particularly not when they're scrapping for their lives.

As others have said, they can't afford to just go out and start hacking people. Not initially anyway, maybe when they're 4-0 down we need to be wary but even that donut in charge isn't going to be that daft that they lose the game AND lose players for the next 3 games.
rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:16 am
When did they last play us when they actually had something to play for?

1987

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:47:42 am
Would have to be the season they got top 4, surely. Even then we pissed on their chips in Istanbul  ;D

Wasn't that the season they kicked the fuck out our players at Anfield and Garcia stayed on injured as we'd used all 3 subs?
gazzalfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:31:48 am »
From todays press

Bobby getting better and better
Today is his first day on the pitch
Still 2 days to go so maybe
If Bobby gives the thumbs up he will be involved. If not a few more days it will be possible


Expects a very physical and intense game
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
"This derby has never lacked intensity. It's about not going over the top like in the good old times, let me say it like this. We play games after the derby as well let's not forget. It was always very intense and this one is important for both clubs."
