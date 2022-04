I don’t see this being the cake walk that the Mancs provided the other night; there is no way Evertonians will allow their team to be as standoffish as the Mancs were in the first half, so we’ll have that to contend with.



Don’t think it’s going to be a difficult game as such either though as they have been absolutely piss poor, think it will take just a bit more passing around for us to break their defence down and then the floodgates will open.



Expect to see some wholesome changes, keep Robbo and Trent rested, possibly Virg as well. I’d possibly have a look at Taki and Origi as well, may as well utilise the full squad somewhat but our Juergen knows far more than me so I’ll bow to his infinite wisdom.



Should be a nice easy win though and onwards to the next game on Wednesday