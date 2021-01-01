« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO  (Read 1210 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Referee: Stuart Attwel
Assistants: Lee Betts, Timothy Wood
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan


One two, one two, this is not a test

Not that any game in this crazy finish to the season is less valuable or important, but to have a quick one-two of derbies at home, with so much beyond the usual depending on it - feels very rare and out of the ordinary. It would obviously be very easy for us to downplay these matches by looking at the table, where Manchester United is slowly but surely tumbling beyond European football spots and Everton is still not safe from getting dragged down into a desperate fight for survival. We can look at our team and feel comfortable in the knowledge that we are indeed miles ahead of them, much more so than any time I can remember. Yet still, to go into this match expecting a quick and easy repeat of what happened against United would be very unwise.

If there is one thing Im almost certain Everton will do - theyll give their absolute best to rain on our parade. If three points were not that precious to us, they might collapse after some huffing and puffing. However, on Sunday, be prepared to see them run like men possessed for 90+ minutes. Because spite and schadenfreude is the sweetest and just about the only award they can still get this season. This will be a very different derby to the one we just chalked off, hopefully only in substance not in the final outcome.


Moaning Dürer

Did you know that natural origin ultramarine blue pigment was so bloody difficult to refine and process, and consequently so expensive, that many renaissance painters would have to include special stipulations into their contracts if they wanted to use it. It was even worse up north, further away from Venice, where artists like Albrecht Dürer would moan to anyone whod listen about the cost of blue, which would often by exchanging hands be further diluted and of inferior quality - much like drugs are these days. Imagine that, blue being at the same time expensive and of shit quality. Things history can teach us.

If we would indulge in comparing the blue were about to face to a paint - it would hardly be royal ultramarine hand crafted from ore found in caves of Afghanistan. It more closely resembles that substance everyone makes at least once in their life, when you get a paint set and start jumbling colors together, hoping beyond reason that just another pinch of lime green will rescue the situation. You know the shade, they put it on cigarette boxes these days for its appeal - Pantone code EV-022.

Everton have really been tragic, for the bulk of this season. Not just the results, but almost everything about their play. In all metrics that define how a team plays, they are battling it out at the bottom of the list. Wins - 16th, touches - 18th, goals - 15th and so on, you get the picture. Only metrics they are topping the list in, are indeed concerning. Red Cards - 1st, yellow Cards - 6th, tackles - 3rd.

Not that its a big surprise to anyone, but this really paints a picture of what we can expect on Sunday. Torrent of wild tackles, with little to no concern for the wellbeing of fellow professionals in an attempt to grind the game into a slog and ruin our tempo while hoping to nick something on a counter. There isnt much else they can do and its not the first time they come not to play, well not football anyway. Often these games can slip beyond control if a referee is lenient and Stuart Atwell is certainly not one of those card happy ones. So yes, expect a slog and dont keep anything fragile around you while watching the match.


Quadruple is a word - annoying one at that

Ever since we came close to City in the league, this word is used in almost all mentions of Liverpool. Now, Im not sure how you feel about it, but I personally hate it. Quadruple is nothing, its not an actual achievement in itself. Its just a hype word used by the media to drum up interest in the product they are selling. Oh look here - something historic is about to happen. One would think a unicorn is about to give birth to baby Frank Lampard (one for Capon perhaps). In actual fact its not really a thing - or at least not one you should think about for a minute before you have won three trophies and have an actual shot at this pregnant unicorn.

As this game will likely remind us, the road to any achievement is bloody hard and full of various obstacles. Should this incredible team were enjoying win more trophies this season - motivation to do so will certainly not come from grand dreams of quadruple - but from diamond hard focus on each minute in every game. And well need a lot of that on Sunday - no matter the impeccable form were in.

Well probably make some changes, possibly less so in attack. Were purring at the moment and those that do come in dont bring with them a noticeable drop in quality. We might try and keep Thiago away from this one, or majority of the game at least - just because he is so unique and so valuable to us. Also well likely bring in Konate to score another from a corner and rest one or two fullbacks. Up front itll depend if Bobby is ready to go, but Id keep Mane there anyway because he is simply ruthless recently. Well see.

Lets win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Win the game, try and walk off unharmed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Expecting to see Tsimikas run the show in this match!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
lets help relegate these twerps  :wave
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
2nd biggest league game of the season (after the Goodison derby).

In saying that I expect a few changes with Villareal in mind. Maybe 4 or 5 changes from last night. Think Tsimikas, Konate, Keita, Jota and potentially Firmino (if fit) must have a decent chance of starting.

I do wonder if Jurgen throws in Divock for his usual start against The Ev at Anfield
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Batter them into next week
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Nice long break before this game is nice

My only worry about this game is these twats knowing they cant beat us so just going out there to kick our players to shit and someone getting injured

Id go with this and protect Thiago for the CL game

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Mane
Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Robbo, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Firmino, Diaz

I am assuming Jota plays as he seems to be rotating between Jota and Diaz, If Firmino still not fit then Origi on the bench as he loves scoring against the blue shite.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Thiago should be nowhere near this match when they're blatantly going to be kicking lumps out of us because they can't get near us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
This is probably our longest break between games until the end of the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Jota clearly starts, probably Tsimikas. Reckon we see at least one of Milner/Jones/Elliott/Ox in the midfield - perhaps even two? (They might be 5th choice onwards but they're better than anything Everton has...)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
I'd give Tsimikas a start here but i'm not sure how much else squad rotation can be done, stakes are too high. They're horrible but might still go for a leg breaker or two.


Alisson; Trent, Konaté, VVD, Tsimikas; Hendo, Milner, Keita; Jota, Mané, Salah
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:19:56 pm
Thiago should be nowhere near this match when they're blatantly going to be kicking lumps out of us because they can't get near us.

100%

I'd go something like:

Ali, Trent [but very possibly Joe], Tsimikas, Konate, Matip, Hendo [in the 6], Keita, Jones, Jota, Bobby [if fit], Divock/Taki
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Let me just check who is the ref and on VAR.....

Yep, probably wise to 'rest' Thiago!

In all seriousness though, as yard doggish as they are I dont like the mindset of leaving out our best players because they're dirty, nasty c*nts. Thats exactly what they want.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Needs to be some rotation with Villarreal in mind. Given the way Klopp likes mad lineups for this fixture, I wouldn't be surprised if Ox or Divock starts
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
both Everton and Villareal are at home - ie no travel (not that we were traveling for the Ev anyway)....Klopp may go strong for both with less rotation.

also 5 days between Manu (yesterday) and the Ev (sunday).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:47:54 pm
...
Moaning Dürer

...

I read that as Moaning Diver originally. Also highly relevant.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Jurgen needs to send a message in his presser about the need to protect players from injury during the game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Excellent Op. Gave them far more words than they are deserving of.

Once again the afterbirth squares off against the rent dodgers. They had absolutely no fight in them when we faced them at the Boo Camp, but Lampard will likely have them pumped up to try and do us some damage. Let's see if they finish the game with more than nine men.

A win of any kind with no injuries will do me just fine for this one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 05:00:56 pm
I read that as Moaning Diver originally. Also highly relevant.

Same. Wondered if it was going to be a little feature on Richarlison or Gordon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Expect a few changes for this one while still fielding a strong team. First I would look at rest most midfielders and forwards who have played last 2 consecutive games and also make changes in defense were possible.

Allison
Gomez Matip VvD Tsimikas
Fabinho
Keita Jones
Salah Firmino Jota

Resting Trent is a bit of a gamble but I think Gomez has shown he can handle playing RB and providing quality from there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Any team list not featuring Origi is clearly wrong ;D

Brilliant OP Zlen, that paragraph on blue being both expensive and shite is absolutely brilliant :lmao.

We'll beat these. Only question is whether we can get out unscathed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:28:29 pm
Expect a few changes for this one while still fielding a strong team. First I would look at rest most midfielders and forwards who have played last 2 consecutive games and also make changes in defense were possible.

Allison
Gomez Matip VvD Tsimikas
Fabinho
Keita Jones
Salah Firmino Jota

Resting Trent is a bit of a gamble but I think Gomez has shown he can handle playing RB and providing quality from there.

Probably have Milner in for Jones, would Klopp start Taki in this one to give Salah a rest?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
No reason for major changes given we've got another four days before this. Like United last night it's another great chance to really humiliate them, any win is nice but we may as well take the chance.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Fabinho
Keita   Henderson
Salah   Jota   Diaz

Key is mullering their full backs. Diaz should play because he has the potential to make Seamus Coleman call it a day during the game like Gary Neville for United. A returning to form Salah against the Ukrainian as well. Could really be bliss. Hopefully no injuries and a couple off early for a truly massive game in the week.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:48:54 pm
No reason for major changes given we've got another four days before this.

It's the 72 hours between this game finishing and the CL semi final that might be more of a factor in team selection than the gap between United and the Everton game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Great OP Zlen, thanks for stepping in at short notice.

Although weve got a few days before this one its the first of 4 games in 11 days I think so Id expect therell be some rotation here. We got a little taste of what to expect when sideshow Bob came on last night and just started kicking everyone. Id expect a lot more intensity and blood and guts type play from them. We wont get the same time on the ball as last night either.

However like last night we are levels above as we showed in the away game. We just need to keep our composure score a few and avoid any injuries.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
We need a rugged team of bruisers for this game. Young James seems ideal for this one. I know he's not the player he once was, but I doubt this match will be run at a pace that's beyond him. He can also bag a yellow when he wants to.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Thanks Zleninteresting angle you took.

As for the game we just need to keep playing at the high level that we have been and it should be far too much for Everton.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Agree with protecting Thiago from this shower, I still remember seeing Fat Frank break Xabis ankle right in front of us and can see one of their c*nts trying the same shite.

Nice 4-0 will do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Come on Redmen!!
Enjoyed the op thanks Zlen. Found out today that I have a ticket for this so am made up to be going to a Derby again. They have just got a late draw so will be on a bit of a high (well a small bit!!).
We need to do the same to them as we did to Utd, score twice early and kill off any hope. Keita and Jota will certainly start. Suspect we go pretty strong with only 3-4 changes.
Win by at lest three will do me fine.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:19:56 pm
Thiago should be nowhere near this match when they're blatantly going to be kicking lumps out of us because they can't get near us.

Seriously. The overly cautious part of me thinks we should field our most durable boys, as literally any squad we field will have far too much for Everton. We can always sub on some firepower on in the second half should the need arise.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield - 24th April 16:30 KO
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:08:06 pm
Great OP Zlen, thanks for stepping in at short notice.

Although weve got a few days before this one its the first of 4 games in 11 days I think so Id expect therell be some rotation here. We got a little taste of what to expect when sideshow Bob came on last night and just started kicking everyone. Id expect a lot more intensity and blood and guts type play from them. We wont get the same time on the ball as last night either.

However like last night we are levels above as we showed in the away game. We just need to keep our composure score a few and avoid any injuries.
4 games in 9 days isn't it? Sunday through to Tuesday the following week.

I think that means that most players will get rotated out for one game in this run of matches. Ali and Virg are probably the exceptions, as well as possibly Trent and Mo. But as we know, we can rotate in many positions now without much of a drop in quality. For example, we changed 5 players between the two wins over Man Utd - Konate, Keita, Milner, Jota and Firmino all started the 5-0 but not the 4-0, and it made almost no difference.

I think the home game against Villarreal is the match we will need the strongest starting XI, so I won't be surprised if a few players get a rest for this one, but it's the game against Newcastle that I think will see more changes. We'll go pretty strong against Everton.

Though I'd love to see Origi up front against them one more time!
