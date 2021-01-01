Referee: Stuart Attwel

Assistants: Lee Betts, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Not that any game in this crazy finish to the season is less valuable or important, but to have a quick one-two of derbies at home, with so much beyond the usual depending on it - feels very rare and out of the ordinary. It would obviously be very easy for us to downplay these matches by looking at the table, where Manchester United is slowly but surely tumbling beyond European football spots and Everton is still not safe from getting dragged down into a desperate fight for survival. We can look at our team and feel comfortable in the knowledge that we are indeed miles ahead of them, much more so than any time I can remember. Yet still, to go into this match expecting a quick and easy repeat of what happened against United would be very unwise.If there is one thing Im almost certain Everton will do - theyll give their absolute best to rain on our parade. If three points were not that precious to us, they might collapse after some huffing and puffing. However, on Sunday, be prepared to see them run like men possessed for 90+ minutes. Because spite and schadenfreude is the sweetest and just about the only award they can still get this season. This will be a very different derby to the one we just chalked off, hopefully only in substance not in the final outcome.Did you know that natural origin ultramarine blue pigment was so bloody difficult to refine and process, and consequently so expensive, that many renaissance painters would have to include special stipulations into their contracts if they wanted to use it. It was even worse up north, further away from Venice, where artists like Albrecht Dürer would moan to anyone whod listen about the cost of blue, which would often by exchanging hands be further diluted and of inferior quality - much like drugs are these days. Imagine that, blue being at the same time expensive and of shit quality. Things history can teach us.If we would indulge in comparing the blue were about to face to a paint - it would hardly be royal ultramarine hand crafted from ore found in caves of Afghanistan. It more closely resembles that substance everyone makes at least once in their life, when you get a paint set and start jumbling colors together, hoping beyond reason that just another pinch of lime green will rescue the situation. You know the shade, they put it on cigarette boxes these days for its appeal - Pantone code EV-022.Everton have really been tragic, for the bulk of this season. Not just the results, but almost everything about their play. In all metrics that define how a team plays, they are battling it out at the bottom of the list. Wins - 16th, touches - 18th, goals - 15th and so on, you get the picture. Only metrics they are topping the list in, are indeed concerning. Red Cards - 1st, yellow Cards - 6th, tackles - 3rd.Not that its a big surprise to anyone, but this really paints a picture of what we can expect on Sunday. Torrent of wild tackles, with little to no concern for the wellbeing of fellow professionals in an attempt to grind the game into a slog and ruin our tempo while hoping to nick something on a counter. There isnt much else they can do and its not the first time they come not to play, well not football anyway. Often these games can slip beyond control if a referee is lenient and Stuart Atwell is certainly not one of those card happy ones. So yes, expect a slog and dont keep anything fragile around you while watching the match.Ever since we came close to City in the league, this word is used in almost all mentions of Liverpool. Now, Im not sure how you feel about it, but I personally hate it. Quadruple is nothing, its not an actual achievement in itself. Its just a hype word used by the media to drum up interest in the product they are selling. Oh look here - something historic is about to happen. One would think a unicorn is about to give birth to baby Frank Lampard (one for Capon perhaps). In actual fact its not really a thing - or at least not one you should think about for a minute before you have won three trophies and have an actual shot at this pregnant unicorn.As this game will likely remind us, the road to any achievement is bloody hard and full of various obstacles. Should this incredible team were enjoying win more trophies this season - motivation to do so will certainly not come from grand dreams of quadruple - but from diamond hard focus on each minute in every game. And well need a lot of that on Sunday - no matter the impeccable form were in.Well probably make some changes, possibly less so in attack. Were purring at the moment and those that do come in dont bring with them a noticeable drop in quality. We might try and keep Thiago away from this one, or majority of the game at least - just because he is so unique and so valuable to us. Also well likely bring in Konate to score another from a corner and rest one or two fullbacks. Up front itll depend if Bobby is ready to go, but Id keep Mane there anyway because he is simply ruthless recently. Well see.Lets win.