If you watch the video about mobile tickets, on the UEFA app it tells you everything you need to know.When you get to the entrance at the Stadium shown on your mobile ticket, the stewards check your ticket on the phone and activate it, so the QR code appears. You are asked to make sure that Bluetooth is activated on your mobile, so presumably the stewards have some device which links your ticket to the ticket database and brings it to life. This is what happened with mobile tickets for the Europa League Final last week and the Europa Conference Final tonight.I don't recall any Rangers fans having any issues reported and apparently the same system was used at EURO 2020!
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing
Theres definitely a live ticket page, but looks like you can only add tickets if youve had an email.
yeah won't even let you access the page without an email this time
Got the email at 10:17 this morning while I was out and didn't see the notification on my phone until 10:20. Then had trouble logging in to the UEFA site through the mail app on me phone. Hover managed to get in eventually and get a ticket! Made up!
Well done mate, gutted as it looks like they've patched the glitch
"We are pleased to inform you that you have successfully paid for your tickets. The summary of your order can be seen in the invoice attached to this email.TICKET DELIVERYTickets will be distributed closer to the match day. You will be informed about the delivery by email."
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]