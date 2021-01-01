« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open

lucas leivas #1 fan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • twitter: @Ciaran_CP
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #560 on: Today at 11:35:44 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 05:05:59 pm
If you watch the video about mobile tickets, on the UEFA app it tells you everything you need to know.
When you get to the entrance at the Stadium shown on your mobile ticket, the stewards check your ticket on the phone and activate it, so the QR code appears.

You are asked to make sure that Bluetooth is activated on your mobile, so presumably the stewards have some device which links your ticket to the ticket database and brings it to life.  This is what happened with mobile tickets for the Europa League Final last week and the Europa Conference Final tonight.

I don't recall any Rangers fans having any issues reported and apparently the same system was used at EURO 2020!

the euros ticket app was so easy to fake last year - even easier than paper tickets and the people working dont know how to tell as long as it react like theyre told it zhould
Logged
Follow me on Twitter: @Ciaran_CP

rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,239
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #561 on: Today at 11:38:05 am
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #562 on: Today at 11:40:03 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 11:38:05 am
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing
in fairness their hardly gonna be selling tickets up there
Logged

SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #563 on: Today at 11:40:05 am
Theres definitely a live ticket page, but looks like you can only add tickets if youve had an email.
Logged

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #564 on: Today at 11:40:23 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 11:38:05 am
Its just a Twitter rumour, Ive just been up to stare de France ticketing and theyve got nothing

It's geniune. Friend got email at 10:17
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #565 on: Today at 11:43:39 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:40:05 am
Theres definitely a live ticket page, but looks like you can only add tickets if youve had an email.
yeah won't even let you access the page without an email this time
Logged

owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #566 on: Today at 11:44:31 am
Got the email at 10:17 this morning while I was out and didn't see the notification on my phone until 10:20. Then had trouble logging in to the UEFA site through the mail app on me phone. Hover managed to get in eventually and get a ticket! Made up!
Logged

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #567 on: Today at 11:44:43 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:43:39 am
yeah won't even let you access the page without an email this time

I'm on the page! Cat 1, Cat 1 restricted and cat 2,

Error

Unfortunately, the item you have selected is no longer available.
Logged

stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #568 on: Today at 11:46:21 am
Whats the link?? Anyone get an extra one spare??
Logged

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #569 on: Today at 11:46:30 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:44:31 am
Got the email at 10:17 this morning while I was out and didn't see the notification on my phone until 10:20. Then had trouble logging in to the UEFA site through the mail app on me phone. Hover managed to get in eventually and get a ticket! Made up!

Well done mate, gutted as it looks like they've patched the glitch
Logged

Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #570 on: Today at 11:59:12 am
Soooo... Is anyone actually going to share the link to see if at least any of us can get sorted? :D
Logged

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,431
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #571 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm
ffs just a bit of luck required haha
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,431
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #572 on: Today at 12:01:53 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 11:44:31 am
Got the email at 10:17 this morning while I was out and didn't see the notification on my phone until 10:20. Then had trouble logging in to the UEFA site through the mail app on me phone. Hover managed to get in eventually and get a ticket! Made up!
Well in mate
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #573 on: Today at 01:06:40 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:46:30 am
Well done mate, gutted as it looks like they've patched the glitch
I think its just luck of the draw as I was sent the link previously from someone else who got the email and it didnt work
Logged

owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #574 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm
How long did it take to show up in peoples apps?

I've got this email.

Quote
"We are pleased to inform you that you have successfully paid for your tickets. The summary of your order can be seen in the invoice attached to this email.




TICKET DELIVERY



Tickets will be distributed closer to the match day. You will be informed about the delivery by email."

But nothing since
Logged

Tim

  • Make that an umbrella in my Breezer. Jimmy Anderson's stunt double.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,044
  • Welcome to Heaven
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #575 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm
We got our last Thursday and they came though on Tuesday. I'd imagine it would be later today or sometime tomorrow at the latest.
Logged
If you're going to sign up on Betfair please use my code N4TFVF4PK

We'll both get £20



:wave

Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #576 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm
How easy is it to transfer these tickets - I've just got a mail for them, my mate missed out and I wanted to let him have them - But they are the most expensive ones and don't want to get stung
Logged

emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #577 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm
Very easy; just need an email to send them to and they're gone.
Logged

vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Reply #578 on: Today at 01:16:40 pm
If anyone gets lucky and can't go just give a shout.
Willing to buy any Category that is left.
Logged
