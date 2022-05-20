« previous next »
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 11:26:13 am
Is there a customer support number if there are any issues?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 12:29:56 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on May 20, 2022, 11:18:35 am
Anyone got todays link?
I don't believe there is any.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 12:40:43 pm
Anybody know if you can download tickets to another telephone if you already download them once. I download them in wrong one, but would like to use another phone in Paris.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:27:37 pm
Anyone who bought in yesterdays sale got the tickets available to them yet?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:34:05 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 20, 2022, 02:27:37 pm
Anyone who bought in yesterdays sale got the tickets available to them yet?

No, they said this on the order confirmation email

"Tickets will be distributed closer to the match day. You will be informed about the delivery by email."
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:38:09 pm
Quote from: choi on May 20, 2022, 09:27:06 am
You had to have the email to basket. I was logged into a different UEFA account at first and it wouldn't let me basket until I logged into the account that received the email.

My mate was able to basket without an email
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:43:22 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 20, 2022, 02:38:09 pm
My mate was able to basket without an email
Ahhhhhh.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:47:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 20, 2022, 02:38:09 pm
My mate was able to basket without an email

Its possible the email was just lost but his account was selected for a personalised offer as required?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 02:49:32 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 20, 2022, 02:47:54 pm
Its possible the email was just lost but his account was selected for a personalised offer as required?
yeah you needed the account to have the offer, email or not it depends whether the account was allowed to buy or not
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 03:27:39 pm
Still haven't got a link for today man
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 03:55:29 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on May 20, 2022, 03:27:39 pm
Still haven't got a link for today man

There's no daily link, it was a one-off extra sale to an undisclosed number of people on the UEFA ballot waiting list
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 04:04:31 pm
Strange (good) how a lot more reds seemingly got sorted in this resale than in the initial ballot.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 04:09:24 pm
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on May 20, 2022, 04:04:31 pm
Strange (good) how a lot more reds seemingly got sorted in this resale than in the initial ballot.
wonder did they offer to people who had favourite club as Liverpool
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:09:08 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 20, 2022, 04:09:24 pm
wonder did they offer to people who had favourite club as Liverpool
I dont think I ever selected a favourite club. Unless they went off UK postcodes?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:11:25 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on May 20, 2022, 02:47:54 pm
Its possible the email was just lost but his account was selected for a personalised offer as required?

I'm not sure. I didn't pay any attention to his screenshot at 2.30 when he sent it on Whatsapp with a ticket in his basket. Thought it was a tout site he was on. Was only later I asked him had he got an email from UEFA about being able to buy one. He checked and said no.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:24:04 pm
Quote from: Tjfruits on May 20, 2022, 05:09:08 pm
I dont think I ever selected a favourite club. Unless they went off UK postcodes?
I think it's when you first sign up for the account, could've done postcodes too, was definitely selected somehow because a lot didn't get emails
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:42:17 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 20, 2022, 05:24:04 pm
I think it's when you first sign up for the account, could've done postcodes too, was definitely selected somehow because a lot didn't get emails
think it was just random allocation, as my sister and mum both got the email but have LE postcode, which is Leicestershire
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:52:32 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 20, 2022, 04:09:24 pm
wonder did they offer to people who had favourite club as Liverpool

The question is why would they do that. They're shitting their pants all the time, because of possible trouble with fans mixing. They know it'll happen in the free for all section of the stadium, so I would be very suprised, if they decided to deliberately put more declared supporters of either team in there. You could argue they could be trying to lessen the backlash a bit, but getting supporters into the stadium outside the club's official allocation, but I'm not sure Uefa care about stuff like that with more than half of the total tickets not going to the clubs.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:54:16 pm
Quote from: stoa on May 20, 2022, 05:52:32 pm
The question is why would they do that. They're shitting their pants all the time, because of possible trouble with fans mixing. They know it'll happen in the free for all section of the stadium, so I would be very suprised, if they decided to deliberately put more declared supporters of either team in there. You could argue they could be trying to lessen the backlash a bit, but getting supporters into the stadium outside the club's official allocation, but I'm not sure Uefa care about stuff like that with more than half of the total tickets not going to the clubs.

maybe it's all coincidence and I guess Liverpool fans are the ones that are going to go straight to twitter with their excitement (everyone else will probably just stick them on a tout website and keep quiet), but it did seem like quite a few of our fans got something yesterday.
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 20, 2022, 05:58:10 pm
Quote from: stoa on May 20, 2022, 05:52:32 pm
The question is why would they do that. They're shitting their pants all the time, because of possible trouble with fans mixing. They know it'll happen in the free for all section of the stadium, so I would be very suprised, if they decided to deliberately put more declared supporters of either team in there. You could argue they could be trying to lessen the backlash a bit, but getting supporters into the stadium outside the club's official allocation, but I'm not sure Uefa care about stuff like that with more than half of the total tickets not going to the clubs.
true but week before the game most likely people buying tickets yesterday were going themselves or touting to Lfc/Real fans anyway
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 21, 2022, 08:47:55 pm
Quick question because Im being offered these UEFA ballot tickets but if someone transfers you their UEFA tickets, can they be recalled by the original purchaser
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 21, 2022, 09:13:12 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on May 21, 2022, 08:47:55 pm
Quick question because Im being offered these UEFA ballot tickets but if someone transfers you their UEFA tickets, can they be recalled by the original purchaser
You couldn't with the euro ones so I'd guess these will be the same
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
May 21, 2022, 10:53:28 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on May 21, 2022, 09:13:12 pm
You couldn't with the euro ones so I'd guess these will be the same

Thanks mate
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 09:00:22 am
Any idea where the neutral section is?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 09:18:22 am
Everything is neutral except this circles. Right is LFC end.



Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:33:46 am
Quote from: nickyd186 on May 21, 2022, 09:13:12 pm
You couldn't with the euro ones so I'd guess these will be the same

Once they are accepted I don't believe you can however you can recall it before it is accepted eg you sent to wrong email address
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:37:00 am
Any more of these going to come about?
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 10:57:33 am
Are CAT 1 Tickets in the upper tier also?  Seeing mixed stadium designs and confused what to believe
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 11:05:51 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 10:57:33 am
Are CAT 1 Tickets in the upper tier also?  Seeing mixed stadium designs and confused what to believe

Yeah my CAT1 seat is in block D8 which is CAT3 on other maps i've looked at.....Not complaining cos its a central seat but for the money I paid I was surprised
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 01:17:15 pm
So when do we expect the tickets bought on Thursday to load.  Theres only a few days left!!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 01:21:30 pm
Quote from: Nocter on Yesterday at 11:05:51 am
Yeah my CAT1 seat is in block D8 which is CAT3 on other maps i've looked at.....Not complaining cos its a central seat but for the money I paid I was surprised
was the same for euros, at Wembley I was like Row 20 odd of the upper but right on halfway
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 01:22:05 pm
Quote from: Nocter on Yesterday at 11:05:51 am
Yeah my CAT1 seat is in block D8 which is CAT3 on other maps i've looked at.....Not complaining cos its a central seat but for the money I paid I was surprised

FFS, I saw a CAT 1 ticket for like £2000 and I thought it would be up close!!
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm
Cat 1 ticket for about 2.5k ffs
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 01:17:15 pm
So when do we expect the tickets bought on Thursday to load.  Theres only a few days left!!
Surely tomorrow
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 07:03:13 am
Hoping we get the tickets today from the UEFA ballot on Thursday
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 07:13:41 am
If you log into your uefa account you can see the seat you've been allocated when you click View on map in the my tickets section. Just can't see them in the app yet
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
Today at 07:45:18 am
Quote from: Jack.lfc on Today at 07:13:41 am
If you log into your uefa account you can see the seat you've been allocated when you click View on map in the my tickets section. Just can't see them in the app yet
nice one mate Ill try that today
