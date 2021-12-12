« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open  (Read 18596 times)

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • Twitter me bro
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #360 on: Today at 03:57:17 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:53:13 pm
Only good thing is that tout prices could probably drop, did anyone go in there end at Kyiv?

if you're gonna pay touts, you'll probably get better prices in neutral ends
Logged
YNWA.

Online lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #361 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #362 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
For people who had the email when you go to tickets & hospitality on the uefa site and then 'my tickets' does it have a link to take you to the page to buy them?

Just trying to put a few of us out of our misery here.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,614
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:55:41 pm
has anyone managed to basket?

Nah, been trying for a while now.

Cat 2 pops up from time to time, but can never add to basket.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 03:56:14 pm
One lad I know has just got two using that link.
did he get an email
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 03:56:14 pm
One lad I know has just got two using that link.
Did he sign up to the uefa ballot originally?
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • Kop 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:01:35 pm »
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:59:50 pm
For people who had the email when you go to tickets & hospitality on the uefa site and then 'my tickets' does it have a link to take you to the page to buy them?

Just trying to put a few of us out of our misery here.

yes it did. It has a light blue button that said "Your personal offers", then it took you to the game.

Like that
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • Kop 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #368 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm »
I'm wondering if it has something to do with the number in the link '101714087473'. I've been trying to randomise to little success
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Can the euro tickets be transferred?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #370 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:02:42 pm
yes it did. It has a light blue button that said "Your personal offers", then it took you to the game.

thanks

Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:02:53 pm
I'm wondering if it has something to do with the number in the link '101714087473'. I've been trying to randomise to little success

I think that's right, it looks like it's got a specific string for the person it was sent to and if they've been bought then it won't allow anything else on that contact.
Logged

Offline jayshields66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #371 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:02:53 pm
I'm wondering if it has something to do with the number in the link '101714087473'. I've been trying to randomise to little success

Link is the same for everyone, you need the email and button showing in your account
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #372 on: Today at 04:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:04:46 pm
thanks

I think that's right, it looks like it's got a specific string for the person it was sent to and if they've been bought then it won't allow anything else on that contact.
so we are using a dead link ffs
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • Twitter me bro
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #373 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:05:52 pm
so we are using a dead link ffs

 ;D

as if productivity hasn't been dramatically lowered the past couple weeks as it is
Logged
YNWA.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Enjoy these times
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:07:01 pm »
it looks like we just aren't being fast enough... as in the seat isnt available?
Logged
YNWA

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • Kop 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #375 on: Today at 04:07:12 pm »
Quote from: jayshields66 on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Link is the same for everyone, you need the email and button showing in your account
No you don't. My mate didn't get an email, clicked on that link i've shared (that was shared with us and has bought two). He's had the confirmation email to confirm his purchase.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #376 on: Today at 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:06:22 pm
;D

as if productivity hasn't been dramatically lowered the past couple weeks as it is
fuck the whole season you mean
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #377 on: Today at 04:08:51 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:07:01 pm
it looks like we just aren't being fast enough... as in the seat isnt available?
the 1 seat left in the ground ffs
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #378 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:05:52 pm
so we are using a dead link ffs

Possibly, I don't know cos I've seen one link posted in here, it _looks_ like that might be the case because of the way it's structured

Code: [Select]
selection/event/seat/performance/101714087473/contact-advantages/101775569506/lang/en

selection/event/seat/performance/[ event code ]/contact-advantages/[ specific account ]/lang/[ acc language ]
Logged

Online lucho07072016

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • Klopp of the League
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #379 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Just got 2 tickets via above link, thank you. Cat 1. Expensive afternoon!
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,614
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #380 on: Today at 04:10:32 pm »
https://twitter.com/ViewOfTheKop_/status/1527287309619539970

Someone shared a link an hour ago on twitter - its the same numbers as the one shared in here
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,382
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #381 on: Today at 04:11:02 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:02:53 pm
I'm wondering if it has something to do with the number in the link '101714087473'. I've been trying to randomise to little success

The number in the link I have is 101775569506

Never mind, just saw it's the same as everyone elses
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JohnRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #382 on: Today at 04:11:09 pm »
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 04:10:11 pm
Just got 2 tickets via above link, thank you. Cat 1. Expensive afternoon!

Did you get a email?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #383 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:08:57 pm
Possibly, I don't know cos I've seen one link posted in here, it _looks_ like that might be the case because of the way it's structured

Code: [Select]
selection/event/seat/performance/101714087473/contact-advantages/101775569506/lang/en

selection/event/seat/performance/[ event code ]/contact-advantages/[ specific account ]/lang/[ acc language ]

It is the same URL I had, and I did not share mine anywhere.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • Twitter me bro
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #384 on: Today at 04:13:42 pm »
would explain how that one kid managed to buy six a couple hours ago if it's not locked to accounts lol
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #385 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:11:20 pm
It is the same URL I had, and I did not share mine anywhere.

cool, so that's that cleared up, now for the pain to continue.
Logged

Offline jayshields66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #386 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:07:12 pm
No you don't. My mate didn't get an email, clicked on that link i've shared (that was shared with us and has bought two). He's had the confirmation email to confirm his purchase.

Check if he has the 'Your Personal Offer' button. Maybe the email went in junk.
Logged

Online Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,251
  • allez les rouges
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #387 on: Today at 04:14:53 pm »
Need to know if you can only buy if youve received an email so I can stop wasting my afternoon refreshing haha
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,382
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #388 on: Today at 04:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 04:14:53 pm
Need to know if you can only buy if youve received an email so I can stop wasting my afternoon refreshing haha

A mate had a ticket in his basket at 2.30. Sent a screenshot of it but I never twigged on at the time that it was a legit sale on the UEFA website. I thought he was on a tout site. Have asked him if he had an email but the fucker hasn't replied  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Enjoy these times
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #389 on: Today at 04:19:28 pm »
andddd theyre gone
Logged
YNWA

Online glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #390 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm »
those cat 1 restricted now missing
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • Twitter me bro
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #391 on: Today at 04:19:40 pm »
Information

Unfortunately, the item you have selected is no longer available.

Logged
YNWA.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #392 on: Today at 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 04:14:53 pm
Need to know if you can only buy if youve received an email so I can stop wasting my afternoon refreshing haha

I think you must have to cos that rogue cat 1 has gone now.
Logged

Online G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • Kop 306
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #393 on: Today at 04:20:16 pm »
Quote from: jayshields66 on Today at 04:14:45 pm
Check if he has the 'Your Personal Offer' button. Maybe the email went in junk.
Sounds like this may have been the case. None of us could use the link but he could. He had to log into his account when purchasing.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #394 on: Today at 04:20:44 pm »
Don't worry it'll be back to torture us all
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,970
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm »
Argh it's back. This is like the old ticket site. Absolute fucking wind up ;D
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • Twitter me bro
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #396 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:19:45 pm
I think you must have to cos that rogue cat 1 has gone now.

it's the same site as the Euros - often looked like there was tickets but just seemed to be held in someones' basket or possibly some sort of cache issue
Logged
YNWA.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:21:41 pm
it's the same site as the Euros - often looked like there was tickets but just seemed to be held in someones' basket or possibly some sort of cache issue
was pain in the arse that
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • Enjoy these times
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #398 on: Today at 04:22:46 pm »
Christ someone please just confirm its not possible for me to buy this  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,904
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #399 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:20:51 pm
Argh it's back. This is like the old ticket site. Absolute fucking wind up ;D

The worst thing was when earlier I got the Cat.2 one pop up and then I clicked on order and the captcha actually made me pick motorcycles from pictures when before just clicking "Next" (or whatever it says on the bottom right) was enough to close it. I was getting excited, but then nothing... ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Up
« previous next »
 