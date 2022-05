Seriously? Are tickets digital this year?



No biggie but i wanted my match ticket mounted with official program to go alongside Istanbul and Madrid



Apparently they are digital tickets which is shite, I keep all my tickets and if I get one in the ballot not a having a paper ticket will be half shite...However I did go to Italy vs Spain in the Euros and it was a mobile ticket then you could buy a souvenir ticket which they sent in the post at a later date so hopefully something like that happens.