...How in the name of all that is Holy are we second in the league....
This is probably the best Liverpool play I have ever witnessed.How in the name of all that is Holy are we second in the league.Under any normal set of circumstances we would be miles ahead.
(Another) candidate for GOTS...Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.
'Skip of Despair'
I know Nick is a fan of the move - this was from October's *ahem* encounter (first goal, 5th minute):
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Deserves to be mentioned again, Sadio Mane's assist. Outrageous!!! How the hell did he pinpoint the movement of another teammate? Credit: "Red Raw" of RAWK.
Perfect passing by Matip as well
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
