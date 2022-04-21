« previous next »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #680 on: April 21, 2022, 02:18:47 pm »
This is probably the best Liverpool play I have ever witnessed.

How in the name of all that is Holy are we second in the league.

Under any normal set of circumstances we would be miles ahead.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #681 on: April 21, 2022, 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 21, 2022, 02:18:47 pm
...

How in the name of all that is Holy are we second in the league.

...

It's like 2019 all over again, when our points tally would have won the league something like 103 times out of the last 106 or something (can't remember exactly). I still cherish the fight we gave them.

Unfortunately, City are around right now and they're pretty good with their unlimited cash.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #682 on: April 21, 2022, 06:58:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 21, 2022, 02:18:47 pm
This is probably the best Liverpool play I have ever witnessed.

How in the name of all that is Holy are we second in the league.

Under any normal set of circumstances we would be miles ahead.

I think its quite obvious, there is another side just as good as us.
Offline Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #683 on: April 21, 2022, 07:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 20, 2022, 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)

'Skip of Despair' :lmao
Online Red Raw

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #684 on: April 21, 2022, 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 21, 2022, 07:11:17 pm
'Skip of Despair' :lmao
:) I know Nick is a fan of the move - this was from October's *ahem* encounter (first goal, 5th minute):

Offline the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #685 on: April 21, 2022, 11:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 21, 2022, 08:10:31 pm
:) I know Nick is a fan of the move - this was from October's *ahem* encounter (first goal, 5th minute):


Quote from: Red Raw on April 20, 2022, 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)
We used to laugh at Jones for that little hop when the oppisiotn scored and he had a hand in it! ;D

Actually think he's better than Slabby.
Offline Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #686 on: April 22, 2022, 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on April 21, 2022, 08:10:31 pm
:) I know Nick is a fan of the move - this was from October's *ahem* encounter (first goal, 5th minute):

It's great, looking forward to seeing it again this weekend.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 12:24:07 am »
A skip is probably what Utd need at the moment
Offline jepovic

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 07:16:35 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on April 21, 2022, 12:15:09 pm
Deserves to be mentioned again, Sadio Mane's assist. Outrageous!!! How the hell did he pinpoint the movement of another teammate?

Credit: "Red Raw" of RAWK.


Perfect passing by Matip as well
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:16:35 am
Perfect passing by Matip as well

Brilliant from him
Online afc turkish

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #690 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
Watching the latest Inside Training, around the 7:00 mark, they move to finishing. You can clearly see them  training the little dink Sadio played over the back line into Mo's diagonal run.
