13 goals scored in 3 PL games against that lot with nine goals at OT! The oldies on here will remember that NEVER, EVER used to happen.



Last night's game was probably the first where I didn't have any pre-match nerves against the Forces Of Darkness. Never enjoyable to watch these games, spending 90+ mins mentally and physically on the edge praying, hoping to get anything from them. Then bloody Forlan or O'Shea scores the winner with one minute to go.



For the first time ever I watched an LFC v Utd game in a peaceful calm. Once the first went in you just knew we would absolutely batter them.



We live in interesting times.



I said in the Man United pisstake thread last night that I had absolutely no fear, no anxiety and no trepidation whatsoever before the match. It barely crossed my mind in the daytime. There was no build-up in my mind. No butterflies in the stomach at all. Now that's the first time that's happened in all my 59 years.My first game at Anfield was back in 1971. It was against these. We were 2-0 up at half time but Law and Charlton pegged us back to a draw by the end. We all watched through the 70s and 80s as a poor to average United side raised their game and often got anomalous results against our best side in the world. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we were and how poor they were.Yesterday was different. Something had changed. There was simply no worries. No concerns. No trepidation. No thoughts that they could fluke something, lurking in the back of my mind. I've never known that feeling against these before. Absolute zero anxiety.