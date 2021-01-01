« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,078
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #560 on: Today at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:03:50 am
YOu got me cackling twice in one post there hahah

Hnyurrr
haha fucking good that though eh. Was sitting there last night towards the End of the match and it dawned on me that Id been sitting there for a while with a massive smile on my gob like I was getting my school photo took. Haha sat on me Todd smiling like a fucking dickhead at this team.  ;D
Logged
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,648
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #561 on: Today at 10:37:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:19 am
Mate at work is a Manc, he got struck down with Guillain-Barré for the 3rd time last October and was put into a coma for 6 weeks. I visited him a couple of weeks ago in hospital and we were laughing that he missed the 5-0 mauling due to being in the coma and he was glad about it. I reckon he wishes he was still in the coma today ;D
That's COLD man!
Logged

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,078
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #562 on: Today at 10:42:51 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:19 am
Mate at work is a Manc, he got struck down with Guillain-Barré for the 3rd time last October and was put into a coma for 6 weeks. I visited him a couple of weeks ago in hospital and we were laughing that he missed the 5-0 mauling due to being in the coma and he was glad about it. I reckon he wishes he was still in the coma today ;D
haha
Logged
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #563 on: Today at 10:44:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:19 am
Mate at work is a Manc, he got struck down with Guillain-Barré for the 3rd time last October and was put into a coma for 6 weeks. I visited him a couple of weeks ago in hospital and we were laughing that he missed the 5-0 mauling due to being in the coma and he was glad about it. I reckon he wishes he was still in the coma today ;D

My word - hope your mate pulls through OK!
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #564 on: Today at 10:48:50 am
Am I going mad or did they sing wheres your famous atmosphere last night?
Logged

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #565 on: Today at 10:51:26 am
Alisson completed more passes (51) than United's entire central midfield (50).
Logged

Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #566 on: Today at 10:51:56 am
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:46:49 am
I don't need to say it but I will: What a brilliant performance .. every player scores a 10 from me except for Thiago. He gets a 54.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 266
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #567 on: Today at 10:57:00 am
13 goals scored in 3 PL games against that lot with nine goals at OT! The oldies on here will remember that NEVER, EVER used to happen.

Last night's game was probably the first where I didn't have any pre-match nerves against the Forces Of Darkness.  Never enjoyable to watch these games, spending 90+ mins mentally and physically on the edge praying, hoping to get anything from them. Then bloody Forlan or O'Shea scores the winner with one minute to go.

For the first time ever I watched an LFC v Utd game in a peaceful calm.  Once the first went in you just knew we would absolutely batter them. 

We live in interesting times.

fc
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:03 am by flyingcod »
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,078
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #568 on: Today at 10:59:43 am
Martin Atkinson goin down the tunnel at half time to take his top off was like watching some cctv footage of a seedy exchange between a prostitute and their customer
Logged
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,231
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #569 on: Today at 11:01:56 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:59:43 am
Martin Atkinson goin down the tunnel at half time to take his top off was like watching some cctv footage of a seedy exchange between a prostitute and their customer

CCTV footage
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,682
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #570 on: Today at 11:04:20 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:37:22 am
haha fucking good that though eh. Was sitting there last night towards the End of the match and it dawned on me that Id been sitting there for a while with a massive smile on my gob like I was getting my school photo took. Haha sat on me Todd smiling like a fucking dickhead at this team.  ;D

Haha definitely. Was giggling to myself at times from Thiago's fun little feints. And pretty sure I did a  hoo hooo hooooo disbelieving laugh at the Salahs goal/Matip and Mane's passes assisting it.

Unbelievable football at times
Logged

Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #571 on: Today at 11:06:10 am
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 10:57:00 am
13 goals scored in 3 PL games against that lot with two at OT! The oldies on here will remember that NEVER, EVER used to happen.
...

fc

You know what, I'd forgotten about that 4-2 the season before. I'm an 'oldie' so I remember well, buzzing off that 4-0 (Beardsley hattrick) for years and years until that 1-4 came along.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,189
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #572 on: Today at 11:14:00 am
"Sideshow Mop" in his disgusting 10 minute cameo towards the end.
They breed them like that over in Manchester unfortunately.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #573 on: Today at 11:19:43 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:48:50 am
Am I going mad or did they sing wheres your famous atmosphere last night?

Getting their Championship level chants ready for when theyre relegated in a season or two.
Logged

OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,408
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #574 on: Today at 11:20:25 am
They were beaten before a ball was kicked. Manchester United flapping it to Liverpool. Long may it continue.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,920
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #575 on: Today at 11:21:59 am
Logged

Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #576 on: Today at 11:25:38 am
It looks to me like the only player on our team that didnt touch the ball in that second goal was Virgil...
astounding football


Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:54:42 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjTZoMzGU2Q

Logged

flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 266
  • It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #577 on: Today at 11:26:10 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:21:59 am
Humiliation for them.

Their best passing sequence of the whole night.  ;D

fc
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,078
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #578 on: Today at 11:27:32 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:04:20 am
Haha definitely. Was giggling to myself at times from Thiago's fun little feints. And pretty sure I did a  hoo hooo hooooo disbelieving laugh at the Salahs goal/Matip and Mane's passes assisting it.

Unbelievable football at times
haha Ive always enjoyed watching us even when we were supposedly shit. But this is on another level. They just make it look dead easy
Logged
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #579 on: Today at 11:28:46 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:48:50 am
Am I going mad or did they sing wheres your famous atmosphere last night?
I thought it sounded a bit more like where were you when you were shit, but both kind of weird
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,417
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #580 on: Today at 11:32:06 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:44:04 am
My word - hope your mate pulls through OK!

He's on the mend but he really went through the shit, coma then two weeks locked in and at one point while locked in he thought he was actually dead. Its just good to be able to laugh with him about trivial shit
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,420
  • 27 Years...
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #581 on: Today at 11:32:48 am
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 10:57:00 am
13 goals scored in 3 PL games against that lot with nine goals at OT! The oldies on here will remember that NEVER, EVER used to happen.

Last night's game was probably the first where I didn't have any pre-match nerves against the Forces Of Darkness.  Never enjoyable to watch these games, spending 90+ mins mentally and physically on the edge praying, hoping to get anything from them. Then bloody Forlan or O'Shea scores the winner with one minute to go.

For the first time ever I watched an LFC v Utd game in a peaceful calm.  Once the first went in you just knew we would absolutely batter them. 

We live in interesting times.

fc
I said in the Man United pisstake thread last night that I had absolutely no fear, no anxiety and no trepidation whatsoever before the match. It barely crossed my mind in the daytime. There was no build-up in my mind. No butterflies in the stomach at all. Now that's the first time that's happened in all my 59 years.

My first game at Anfield was back in 1971. It was against these. We were 2-0 up at half time but Law and Charlton pegged us back to a draw by the end. We all watched through the 70s and 80s as a poor to average United side raised their game and often got anomalous results against our best side in the world. I learned never to take anything for granted against these, no matter how good we were and how poor they were.

Yesterday was different. Something had changed. There was simply no worries. No concerns. No trepidation. No thoughts that they could fluke something, lurking in the back of my mind. I've never known that feeling against these before. Absolute zero anxiety.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #582 on: Today at 11:38:46 am
It ain't arrogance when you can back it up

And man, our team are the definition of "backing it up"

Thiago believes. Let's all believe.


.... Why do all my posts look like haiku
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
Reply #583 on: Today at 11:42:47 am
Logged
