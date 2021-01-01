Absolutely fantastic that. Felt a bit tired before the game after an early start, yet here I am having finally got home at about half 4 running on adrenaline unable to sleep. Never enjoyed a game as much in my life. Fuck we were magnificent.
That first half display was something else, honestly up there with the 87/88 first half against Forest, although I know that Forest side was a lot better than these.
Havent had chance to watch the goals again, but cant wait to see the second, felt special.
A great team performance, but Thiago, I lost count of the times he had me smiling shaking my head at what hed just done. And Mane is at the top of his game. Brilliant
Whatever happens from here, this is a night I will always treasure