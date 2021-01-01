Absolutely fantastic that. Felt a bit tired before the game after an early start, yet here I am having finally got home at about half 4 running on adrenaline unable to sleep. Never enjoyed a game as much in my life. Fuck we were magnificent.



That first half display was something else, honestly up there with the 87/88 first half against Forest, although I know that Forest side was a lot better than these.

Havent had chance to watch the goals again, but cant wait to see the second, felt special.



A great team performance, but Thiago, I lost count of the times he had me smiling shaking my head at what hed just done. And Mane is at the top of his game. Brilliant



Whatever happens from here, this is a night I will always treasure