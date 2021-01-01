« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:09:16 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:44:23 am
From the Guardian match report...



I could hear that on TV and wondered what was going on... hats off to the Kop, that's funny as fuck  :lmao
The NBC coverage in the US had a good laugh at that. The most passes completed in a row by United tonight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:10:48 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:08:30 am
Also said Salah is the greediest player he's ever seen. Might want to take another look at the top assisters in the league this season.

His times up on sky I think.

Not just about tonight, hes starting to fall away a bit.

Very early signs but I saw it with my old man
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:11:14 am »

Dare I say it but the 1st half was reminiscent of the classic '88 5-0 v Forest. (The second half not so much  ;D)
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »
Thiago is an evil, evil man btw
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:18:01 am »
Them well hung dockers again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:19:27 am »
Oh and a special mention to Martin Atkinson, who's shown time and time again that he's an awful referee for Liverpool. The long list continues...
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #486 on: Today at 01:23:55 am »
Redcafe is absolute carnage tonight.

They've completely lost the plot. It's comedy gold.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #487 on: Today at 01:28:12 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:44:23 am
From the Guardian match report...



I could hear that on TV and wondered what was going on... hats off to the Kop, that's funny as fuck  :lmao

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:38:24 am »
Thiago. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:39:09 am »
Whats all this talk about coulda shoulda been sixteen! If you'd have given me 9-0 at the start of the season, i'd have bit your hand off.


 :lmao :lmao



Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:40:46 am »
Feck in hell that was worth getting up at 3am for!! Feck off utd. Absolutely rubbish team. Happy for Mo, hope this kick starts him now for the rest of the season! Get in! YNWA!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:42:06 am »
At 70 minutes in with Jota coming on I really wanted Jurgen  to hook Mane for an early ovation and play Tsimikas up front.

I would love to see his excitement running around up front with Salah and Jota laying on balls for him to score against Man U.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:55:57 am »
Spectacular victory!!! The second goal was simply a work of art, the last pass was incredible. Now to hope Shity doesn't win tomorrow!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:56:04 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:42:06 am
At 70 minutes in with Jota coming on I really wanted Jurgen  to hook Mane for an early ovation and play Tsimikas up front.

I would love to see his excitement running around up front with Salah and Jota laying on balls for him to score against Man U.

That's a dangerous game.
What if he scores,  like Dossena?
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:11:29 am »
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #495 on: Today at 02:14:24 am »
Tsim Tsimikas Tsim Timikas, Tsim Tsim, Cherroo
He always looks like hes been out until two
Tsim Tsimikas Tsim Timikas, Tsim Tsim, Cherroo
He can play football much better than you



sorry

carry on    ;D  4-0 was it?
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #496 on: Today at 02:22:08 am »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #497 on: Today at 02:28:40 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 08:33:59 pm
I've run out of superlatives for Thiago tonight - he is in cheat code mode.

What a privilege it is watching him ply his trade in the red shirt of Liverpool Football Club.

I sincerely hope that he is enjoying his time with LFC as much as we are enjoying watching him. What a sublimely skilled footballer. Remember when we used to sing that we had the best midfield in the world? Well, we're not far off that again, are we? 8)
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #498 on: Today at 02:35:29 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 01:15:00 am
Thiago is an evil, evil man btw

Has clearly sold his soul to the Devil in exchange for supreme football skills.... :P
