From the Guardian match report...I could hear that on TV and wondered what was going on... hats off to the Kop, that's funny as fuck
Also said Salah is the greediest player he's ever seen. Might want to take another look at the top assisters in the league this season.
At 70 minutes in with Jota coming on I really wanted Jurgen to hook Mane for an early ovation and play Tsimikas up front. I would love to see his excitement running around up front with Salah and Jota laying on balls for him to score against Man U.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I've run out of superlatives for Thiago tonight - he is in cheat code mode. What a privilege it is watching him ply his trade in the red shirt of Liverpool Football Club.
Thiago is an evil, evil man btw
