Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
Topic: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
«
on:
April 19, 2022, 01:14:42 pm
This year sees the 10th Golf day to remember our good friend Anne
The Inclusive Hub are the charity that will benefit from all funds raised both on the link and the day.
https://theinclusivehub.co.uk/
Times are hard for everyone at the moment but if you can donate and spread the word about the day then please do.
Ta.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday
The only test pressing in existence of the new Half Man Half Biscuit album The Voltarol Years.
Signed by Nigel Blackwell.
donated by the band to the Anne Williams Golf Day on July 1st
all money raised goes to the inclusive hub charity.
special delivery only.
Two jamie carragher signed framed picture
take a deep breath now if youve any blue nose mates ..a signed Richarlison top donated by EFC
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523653762?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523594675?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523584208?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY
Justice for the 97, the families and the survivors
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
April 20, 2022, 07:11:43 am
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
April 21, 2022, 04:39:56 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
April 28, 2022, 04:47:13 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
May 1, 2022, 07:46:58 am
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day ( 1 month to go )
May 31, 2022, 06:40:14 am
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there .
June 5, 2022, 01:29:10 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there .
June 7, 2022, 05:58:56 am
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there .
June 7, 2022, 06:20:38 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there .
June 8, 2022, 04:27:13 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Half man half biscuit
June 10, 2022, 09:10:06 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Half man half biscuit
June 11, 2022, 08:25:57 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £360 till reach target
June 12, 2022, 12:21:27 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £360 till we reach target
June 18, 2022, 03:49:19 pm
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 481
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
at 02:17:57 pm
