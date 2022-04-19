« previous next »
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target

The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
This year sees the 10th Golf day to remember our good friend Anne

The Inclusive Hub are the charity that will benefit from all funds raised both on the link and the day.

https://theinclusivehub.co.uk/



Times are hard for everyone at the moment but if you can donate and spread the word about the day then please do.

Ta.



https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday


The only test pressing in existence of the new Half Man Half Biscuit album The Voltarol Years.



Signed by Nigel Blackwell.




donated by the band to the Anne Williams Golf Day on July 1st



all money raised goes to the inclusive hub charity.



special delivery only.




Two jamie carragher signed framed picture









take a deep breath nowif youve any blue nose mates..a signed Richarlison top donated by EFC










https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523653762?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY







https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523594675?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY







https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/165523584208?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=7behvngysyg&sssrc=2051273&ssuid=7behvngysyg&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY
Justice for the 97, the families and the survivors

Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
£100 raised so far with £900 to go

All money raised going to Inclusive Hub



If anyone knows any Leicester fans LCFC donated a signed top to be sold with all proceeds going to inclusive hub.

Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day ( 1 month to go )
Not long to go


Its the old.    if everyone on here gave a quid       time


Inclusive hub is an amazing charity so your pound would be going to a great cause.     https://theinclusivehub.co.uk/




https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday



Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there.
Got a signed jamie carragher pic framed.

if anyone is interested let me know

Ta
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there.
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there.
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Halfway there.
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Half man half biscuit
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. Half man half biscuit
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £360 till reach target
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £360 till we reach target
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day. £280 till we reach target
