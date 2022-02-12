Leaked United team is this 523
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Just seen Martin Tyler head into the toilets in the Upper Main. How much will anyone offer me to dunk his head down one
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Leaky United team is this 523
Lindelof Maguire and Jones, fucking hell our front 3 will be laughing their heads off
Lots of sitting deep and last ditch efforts, I can see it being either carnage or just incredibly frustrating.
Last ditch? I am predicting Mo is going to sky the penalty.
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1516470171837382656
Corrected for you.
A back 7 in effect
might work, will certainly have more chance of success than Oles attempts to press us!This is back to the peak Ole really. Sit back, defend and try and hit them on the break
Need Kenny there too so we can get that quick cut from sorrow to joy again.
Twitter hacks are saying Matip for konate and hendo for naby ladAnd Phil jones playing
if that's right then they're obviously coming for a point and praying. We score first we win. We score early it should be absolute carnage.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]