Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO  (Read 18258 times)

Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:22:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:21 pm
Leaked United team is this


523

Lindelof Maguire and Jones, fucking hell our front 3 will be laughing their heads off ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online gerrardisgod

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:22:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:19:54 pm
Just seen Martin Tyler head into the toilets in the Upper Main. How much will anyone offer me to dunk his head down one :)
The bogs arent that big.
AHA!

Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:21 pm
Leaked United team is this


523

if that's right then they're obviously coming for a point and praying. We score first we win. We score early it should be absolute carnage.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:24:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:19:54 pm
Just seen Martin Tyler head into the toilets in the Upper Main. How much will anyone offer me to dunk his head down one :)

I'll give you an iptv sub,photo of him coming back out covered in bloo (preferably not the blue one) and it's yours  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SP

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:27:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:21 pm
Leaky United team is this

523

Corrected for you.
Online farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:22:38 pm
Lindelof Maguire and Jones, fucking hell our front 3 will be laughing their heads off ;D
If they could laugh Maguire's head off, now that would be massive!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:19:54 pm
Just seen Martin Tyler head into the toilets in the Upper Main. How much will anyone offer me to dunk his head down one :)
you promise to keep it there till the game's over - right?
Online Father Ted

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
5-0 is an outlier as a result in this fixture, they're usually quite bitty and tight. United clearly trying to go down that road again (if that team is correct), after mistakenly thinking they could engage in an open game of football with us at OT.

Still feel confident, we're a much better side than they are.
Online NarutoReds

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
1-0... ??? Come on, onslaught is much more entertaining.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Schmidt

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:38:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:22:38 pm
Lindelof Maguire and Jones, fucking hell our front 3 will be laughing their heads off ;D

Lots of sitting deep and last ditch efforts, I can see it being either carnage or just incredibly frustrating.
Online NarutoReds

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:38:58 pm
Lots of sitting deep and last ditch efforts, I can see it being either carnage or just incredibly frustrating.
Last ditch? I am predicting Mo is going to sky the penalty.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
Hopefully Atkinson refs this better than he did the last time we were in a big title race game under the floodlights v a team with Maguire at CB.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm »
After beating the blue mancs we should be super confident for tonight.
Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:40:44 pm
Last ditch? I am predicting Mo is going to sky the penalty.

There's more chance of me scoring a penalty tonight than of martin atkinson giving us one.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online PeterTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:44:53 pm »
Online farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:45:46 pm »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Wghennessy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:45:47 pm »
Thats a terrible team. Maguire and Jones LOL. I wonder what ours is going to be like...I imagine the weekend but Henderson for Keita.
Online TepidT2O

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 06:27:04 pm
Corrected for you.
A back 7 in effect might work, will certainly have more chance of success than Oles attempts to press us!
This is back to the peak Ole really. Sit back, defend and try and hit them on the break
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #298 on: Today at 06:46:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:46:20 pm
A back 7 in effect might work, will certainly have more chance of success than Oles attempts to press us!
This is back to the peak Ole really. Sit back, defend and try and hit them on the break

Do they know how to park a bus without Mourinho?
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #299 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
cool the confidence a bit lads - Ragy raised most of our team from babies so will know our every weakness !
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Persephone

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:50:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:44:53 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1516470171837382656
He's there to witness us smacking them to the bottom of the perch. We're taking it back.
Online smicer07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:51:35 pm »
Rarely are these games won easily. Tough challenge.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Need Kenny there too so we can get that quick cut from sorrow to joy again.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:46:20 pm
A back 7 in effect might work, will certainly have more chance of success than Oles attempts to press us!
This is back to the peak Ole really. Sit back, defend and try and hit them on the break

So the Godfather of Gegenpressing has shit his kecks and resorted to the Gareth Southgate book of tactics.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Need Kenny there too so we can get that quick cut from sorrow to joy again.

Never misses a game, he'll be bouncing ready for tonight
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online phil236849

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm »
Twitter hacks are saying Matip for konate and hendo for naby lad
And Phil jones playing
Online farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 06:57:02 pm
Twitter hacks are saying Matip for konate and hendo for naby lad
And Phil jones playing
Phil Jones on Van Dijk then? That's a masterclass from Klopp!

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #307 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:23:51 pm
if that's right then they're obviously coming for a point and praying. We score first we win. We score early it should be absolute carnage.

Smacks of trying to keep the score down.

Obviously we need to be right at it and can't take them lightly. Atkinson won't help, that's a slight leveller for them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Caston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:59:19 pm »
Alisson, Trent, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Diaz
