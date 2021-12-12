« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO  (Read 14915 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:58:31 pm
I agree with you but I am caught in 2 minds about these things.

While there is much to sympathise with Ronaldo, you know it will all go tits up as soon as one of United players put in a leg breaking challenge on our players perhaps even Ronaldo himself.  Or perhaps their fans will start singing about Hillsborough. It will make regret ever showing an ounce of support for an opposing player. That turns me into a bigger hypocrite so Id rather be staying quiet should the fans decide whatever gesture deemed appropriate.. I am willing to offer condolences privately though.

As has been pointed out, Ronaldo isn't playing tonight. There's another 89 minutes to get in the opposition's face.

We were all complaining about Man City's shitty behaviour on Saturday. This is a moment to show we aren't hypocrites. We should do this because it's the right thing to do, regardless of how the opposition behave on the pitch.

If you can't do it for Ronaldo, then do it for his partner. Losing a newborn has to be the worst thing any woman can experience.
Popcorn's Art

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm »
Anyone who does not think showing compassion for the loss of an infant to someone (including the poor child itself, and its mother) is what should be done, they should not be even engaged with, or acknowledged in any way whatsoever... they should be called out for what they are..ignorant morons.. as for using anything "alleged" in an argument to justify being a moron... muhhhhhh..
saps.. anyone who lets Liverpool down in the stadium itself, I hope are beaten to a pulp by the rest..and banned for ever. But I expect it wont happen.

As for the match... there can be only one winner.. The bookies have us to win 4-0 at 7/1 and them to win 0-4at 200/1, enough said..
c'mon Mo with at least 2!!!
 




Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
Yeah, as 666 said, let's try to keep this on the football.  8)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.

Don't see the problem myself, a family has lost a baby after all.
I'm no fan of Ronaldo but I can relate to that and think there is nothing wrong with a gesture to show some solidarity, some compassion and some decency.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:31:53 pm
As Roy say, if you do it for general sympathy, go ahead of course. I would personally never applaud an alleged rapist.

You can appluad without it being for him. He's not the only one mourning. There's a mother, grandparents and siblings affected here too.
