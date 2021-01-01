I'm not being funny, but on the pros and cons of a round of applause in the ground, maybe let's leave it to the people who organise the stuff at the game, or if you personally have strong views on the subject, contact them. People are entitled to their opinions, particularly when there's a lot of light and shade around the subject of the discussion, namely Ronaldo himself - some people have very strong views on him as a man and, rightly or wrongly, have a hard time accessing what a lot of people might find a natural response - we should be tolerant of each others' views in that context in my view.



Some things are indeed bigger than football, and the visiting club has had a lot of them to deal with in recent years that provoke a little less sympathy - we've dealt with those pretty well as a fan base - I don't see why this should be any different.



It's a terrible thing to lose a child at any point, we can probably all acknowledge that. There's a massive amount of sympathy in relation to that. But the nature of a response that's broadly out of your (or your fellow forum posters') control? I dunno - it seems a bit of a waste of time to argue about that. It's a matter for everyone's own conscience.