Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO  (Read 13654 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.
Have an ounce of compassion, mate. Two parents have lost their newborn.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Can't wait for kick off.

The gulf in class between the teams, squads and coaching staff is ASTRONOMIC and we owe these lot another good shoeing!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.

Utterly odd take. Showing solidarity to a rival player who just lost a newborn child is just a nod to the phrase that some things are bigger than football as opposed to some grandstanding about how classy we are.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.

I think the easy answer is that you can do both.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:25:31 pm »
I'm not being funny, but on the pros and cons of a round of applause in the ground, maybe let's leave it to the people who organise the stuff at the game, or if you personally have strong views on the subject, contact them. People are entitled to their opinions, particularly when there's a lot of light and shade around the subject of the discussion, namely Ronaldo himself - some people have very strong views on him as a man and, rightly or wrongly, have a hard time accessing what a lot of people might find a natural response - we should be tolerant of each others' views in that context in my view.

Some things are indeed bigger than football, and the visiting club has had a lot of them to deal with in recent years that provoke a little less sympathy - we've dealt with those pretty well as a fan base - I don't see why this should be any different.

It's a terrible thing to lose a child at any point, we can probably all acknowledge that. There's a massive amount of sympathy in relation to that. But the nature of a response that's broadly out of your (or your fellow forum posters') control? I dunno - it seems a bit of a waste of time to argue about that. It's a matter for everyone's own conscience. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Good lad Duvva mate, thank you for the OP.

I hope the game will be as easy as many are predicting, I expect it to be a bit tighter than the 0-5. Maybe just 3-0? Maybe two of those coming from Mo, maybe one of them being a pen. The team selection will be interesting and whoever is playing must be focused on the game and not still on a high from the weekend.

I'd be quite happy for their to be a clap on 7-mins. It wouldn't be surprising for our fans to show some class and compassion amongst a growing amount of PL clubs that have little dignity in their fanbases. I doubt it will happen, but I wouldn't ridicule it at all.

It's gonna be a boss game folks.
Martin Atkinson is the ref, so fuck all chance of us getting a penalty. Conversely, I can see him giving them an incredibly soft one that Tierney doesn't overturn.

They'll park the bus and hope to get a break on the counter. An early goal for us and they're in dire straits. If not, it could prove a frustrating evening but I'd still back us to grind them down in the second half. As long as we play at a good tempo, these will be shattered by the hour mark. Also, defensively, they're just not good enough to keep us out all night.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:25:31 pm
I'm not being funny, but on the pros and cons of a round of applause in the ground, maybe let's leave it to the people who organise the stuff at the game, or if you personally have strong views on the subject, contact them. People are entitled to their opinions, particularly when there's a lot of light and shade around the subject of the discussion, namely Ronaldo himself - some people have very strong views on him as a man and, rightly or wrongly, have a hard time accessing what a lot of people might find a natural response - we should be tolerant of each others' views in that context in my view.

Some things are indeed bigger than football, and the visiting club has had a lot of them to deal with in recent years that provoke a little less sympathy - we've dealt with those pretty well as a fan base - I don't see why this should be any different.

It's a terrible thing to lose a child at any point, we can probably all acknowledge that. There's a massive amount of sympathy in relation to that. But the nature of a response that's broadly out of your (or your fellow forum posters') control? I dunno - it seems a bit of a waste of time to argue about that. It's a matter for everyone's own conscience.

Think it's just a human thing to do. I think those who want to applaud should, and those that don't want to, just don't boo.

Applauding Bruno's Aston Martin I agree would be a different matter altogether.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #207 on: Today at 01:39:15 pm »
Quote from: gorgepir on Today at 11:10:06 am
Any truth in the clapping at minute 7 for Ronaldo's son?

That would be class.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #208 on: Today at 01:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:36:25 pm
Think it's just a human thing to do. I think those who want to applaud should, and those that don't want to, just don't boo.

There's a danger it gets swept up into a place that's daft though. I'm seeing on other platforms people saying 'You'll Never Walk Alone' applies to him, but of course this is a fella who, correct me if I'm wrong, if he ever lands on US soil, will be immediately routed for questioning. As you say, those who want to applaud, applaud. Those who don't, well, I understand it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #209 on: Today at 01:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.

Nobody here has much love for Ronaldo, either as a player or as a person. But a young man has lost his infant son and both he and his partner will be devastated by grief.

For Liverpool fans to sing YNWA for Ronaldo is inappropriate, but I can put football aside for 60 seconds and express some sympathy and compassion for people experiencing a level of grief I can't begin to imagine. 

Show a bit of humanity.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #210 on: Today at 01:41:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:39:27 pm
There's a danger it gets swept up into a place that's daft though. I'm seeing on other platforms people saying 'You'll Never Walk Alone' applies to him, but of course this is a fella who, correct me if I'm wrong, if he ever lands on US soil, will be immediately routed for questioning. As you say, those who want to applaud, applaud. Those who don't, well, I understand it.

Spot on as ever Roy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #211 on: Today at 01:44:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:39:27 pm
There's a danger it gets swept up into a place that's daft though. I'm seeing on other platforms people saying 'You'll Never Walk Alone' applies to him, but of course this is a fella who, correct me if I'm wrong, if he ever lands on US soil, will be immediately routed for questioning. As you say, those who want to applaud, applaud. Those who don't, well, I understand it.

I understand the sentiment, but at the same time, we as a club have to show dignity. The parameters for the applause are quite well defined, I don't think anyone will mistake LFC fans for applauding something that they shouldn't.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #212 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:36:25 pm
Think it's just a human thing to do. I think those who want to applaud should, and those that don't want to, just don't boo.

Applauding Bruno's Aston Martin I agree would be a different matter altogether.


It's pretty obvious that is we expect opposing fans to show some compassion and class we have the same duty to behave that way as well.


That does not stop the fans getting behind the team 100%, just needs a moment at some point to reflect and support (and involving a player that, whilst we all probably dislike him as an individual, will probably not be there either). YNWA.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm »
Honestly a small banner or something would be enough, as would applause during the minute's silence to show solidarity with him. I don't think a minute's applause on 7 minutes is necessary.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:50:16 pm
Because it's proper try hard behaviour by a load of people who are doing it so everyone says look at the class of those Liverpool fans.

Go for it if you want to do it, but I will stick to supporting the team in a massive game.

Load of bollocks that fella. Its the right thing to do. Actions.

If you help an old lady across the road to look good, you're still helping an old lady across the road.

"try hard" is a stupid insult as well. Like trying hard is bad. Grow up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
win.
win well...
but any win will do - i feel the momentum from the weekend will stand us in good stead

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:44:37 pm
I understand the sentiment, but at the same time, we as a club have to show dignity. The parameters for the applause are quite well defined, I don't think anyone will mistake LFC fans for applauding something that they shouldn't.

Where are they defined? If it's not anywhere clear, then it's a matter for everyone's own conscience I'd suggest.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:13:52 pm »
with the understandable absence of Ronaldo, are they now down 6 first choices for tonight?. Fernandes is playing despite his car crash.
