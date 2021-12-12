« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO  (Read 11256 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:42:59 am
Anyone thinking or believing we're going to enjoy another goal avalanche against these tonight are going to very disappointed I reckon. These are professional footballers, who despite what we might think, care very much about losing. No way are they going to play the way they did at OT. Then you can add on the extra motivation they'll have for their team-mate Ronaldo & the terrible tragedy that has befallen him & his partner. It all adds up to a difficult night for us. Hope I'm wrong of course. But emotion can can be such a powerful force, it could be their 12th man tonight.

Agreed. I can see them sitting back very deep for this one. Gets the best out of Mcguire, and gives them a possibility of an attack on the counter. They do have some quick players up top. Probably not quick enough, but it could be a very frustrating evening.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:57:39 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:39:47 pm
Agreed - but they will raise their game and we are coming off an emotionally draining game as well. 

There no match for us even if they could raise the Game.

4-0
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
I think we'll go as strong as we can with at most 1-2 changes. Everton is the game where we'll rotate I feel. Rotate against a side that's 5th in the table or 17th. It's a no brainer for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:20:05 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:03:38 am
I think we'll go as strong as we can with at most 1-2 changes. Everton is the game where we'll rotate I feel. Rotate against a side that's 5th in the table or 17th. It's a no brainer for me.
Getting a bit ahead of myself but I suspect we'll need our most physically robust and resilient players against Everton.  Man U were out of control at Old Trafford but, as others have already said, I think we'll see a much more containing and passive Man U side than the one that tried to stand toe-to-toe in that game.  Everton are loose cannons and I can name at least five of theirs that would revel in putting some of our players out of the run in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:38:37 am »
Win tonight and Liverpool will have gone 5 years without losing a Premier League game at Anfield with fans in the stadium. Madness really.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:47:31 am »
Morning all. After a bit of advice as a respectful United fan. In the away end tonight and on previous trips to Anfield I've usually driven or had a lift. Tonight I need to get back to Lime Street for a 23:15 train... what's the best way? Was thinking get away from the ground on foot for 15 mins and then try and hail a cab?

That's if I make it to the end of the game... if we're 5-0 down after 50 mins again I'll be out the door.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:42:59 am
Anyone thinking or believing we're going to enjoy another goal avalanche against these tonight are going to very disappointed I reckon. These are professional footballers, who despite what we might think, care very much about losing. No way are they going to play the way they did at OT. Then you can add on the extra motivation they'll have for their team-mate Ronaldo & the terrible tragedy that has befallen him & his partner. It all adds up to a difficult night for us. Hope I'm wrong of course. But emotion can can be such a powerful force, it could be their 12th man tonight.

Emotion isn't going to make them a better team overnight. The scoreline tonight depends entirely on us. If we're on it and want to score 5, there's not a thing they can do to stop us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:50:13 am »
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 10:47:31 am
Morning all. After a bit of advice as a respectful United fan. In the away end tonight and on previous trips to Anfield I've usually driven or had a lift. Tonight I need to get back to Lime Street for a 23:15 train... what's the best way? Was thinking get away from the ground on foot for 15 mins and then try and hail a cab?

That's if I make it to the end of the game... if we're 5-0 down after 50 mins again I'll be out the door.

You can walk it at a leisurely pace in about 40 mins, so you should be there by 9.45
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:52:44 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:50:13 am
You can walk it at a leisurely pace in about 40 mins, so you should be there by 9.45

;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:53:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:50:13 am
You can walk it at a leisurely pace in about 40 mins, so you should be there by 9.45

 ;D

Cheers yeah, probably the best option
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 10:47:31 am
Morning all. After a bit of advice as a respectful United fan. In the away end tonight and on previous trips to Anfield I've usually driven or had a lift. Tonight I need to get back to Lime Street for a 23:15 train... what's the best way? Was thinking get away from the ground on foot for 15 mins and then try and hail a cab?

That's if I make it to the end of the game... if we're 5-0 down after 50 mins again I'll be out the door.

Youll never make the station...

Only joking, good luck!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
If you grab a cab be careful, can occur that they overcharge any non-locals.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:01:18 am »
I'd be surprised if there's not a few changes tonight.

Matip to come in for Konate is nailed on I'd say. Henderson & Jota also are very likely selections. Reckon we'll do one other into midfield and the frontline imo.

If I was guessing the pre-game plan:

Ali, Trent, Matip, Virg, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago (sub for Keita at 60), Jones, Jota, Bobby, Mo.

Agree that this could well be a tougher game than the away fixture. Yeah, both teams have had similar gaps between the last fixture, but we've got many, many more minutes in our legs than them. That said, their ability (shite) and injuries won't help. I think they'll go with the classic - sit very deep and look to hit us on the counter with Sancho and Rashford. If we get to 2-0 relatively early though I think we'll destroy them.

Brutal news on the Ronaldo front. Would be nice to see a public gesture, but similarly would be perfectly fine for the club to do that away from the cameras imo.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:07:15 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:00:00 am
If you grab a cab be careful, can occur that they overcharge any non-locals.

Most Ive been charged is £20 ,been asked for £40 twice .

Id prefer the walk but no chance if with the other half

Or usually go the Albert after the game for a few beers and order one at a set price .( no good to you )
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:08:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:50:13 am
You can walk it at a leisurely pace in about 40 mins, so you should be there by 9.45

 :lmao
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:10:06 am »
Any truth in the clapping at minute 7 for Ronaldo's son?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: gorgepir on Today at 11:10:06 am
Any truth in the clapping at minute 7 for Ronaldo's son?
That would be a nice gesture.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:16:43 am »
Quote from: gorgepir on Today at 11:10:06 am
Any truth in the clapping at minute 7 for Ronaldo's son?
That would be great. Would a ywna at 7 mins be wrong?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
Has to be something the media pick up on. Obviously he won't be at the game.
Who do they play up front when they don't play him?
Pogba
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:16:43 am
That would be great. Would a ywna at 7 mins be wrong?

Lets be honest, theyd bloody hate that. Can see the they always make it about themselves blah blah shout already.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:21:39 am »
Quote from: pa on Today at 11:12:32 am
That would be a nice gesture.

Agree that would be a great gesture show real class from us
