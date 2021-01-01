« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO  (Read 10352 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,588
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:42:59 am
Anyone thinking or believing we're going to enjoy another goal avalanche against these tonight are going to very disappointed I reckon. These are professional footballers, who despite what we might think, care very much about losing. No way are they going to play the way they did at OT. Then you can add on the extra motivation they'll have for their team-mate Ronaldo & the terrible tragedy that has befallen him & his partner. It all adds up to a difficult night for us. Hope I'm wrong of course. But emotion can can be such a powerful force, it could be their 12th man tonight.

Agreed. I can see them sitting back very deep for this one. Gets the best out of Mcguire, and gives them a possibility of an attack on the counter. They do have some quick players up top. Probably not quick enough, but it could be a very frustrating evening.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 