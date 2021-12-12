One of Klopp's best achievements was getting top 4 given everything that happened. Even the empty grounds which didn't help us especially. We had an awful time with officials as well.
Was vital we did or would have undone a lot of progress on and off the pitch.
Think we would still have been ok personally, I suspect we would still have signed Konate, as for Dias who knows. As we can see many overestimated the impact of the injuries in future seasons.
It would have been a travesty had we not got top 4 though it was absolutely deserved in the end we won 8 of the last 10 plus the 2 draws against Newcastle and Leeds which we ought to have won too.
I still don't think it is highlighted enough how unlucky we were last season both in terms of injuries and ref decisions I certainly can't recall a season like for a top side certainly not in the PL era. Without the injuries we challenge for major honours as it was City got a free run at the title with 86 points, which is pretty fortunate when you think about.