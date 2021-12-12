One of Klopp's best achievements was getting top 4 given everything that happened. Even the empty grounds which didn't help us especially. We had an awful time with officials as well.



Was vital we did or would have undone a lot of progress on and off the pitch.



Think we would still have been ok personally, I suspect we would still have signed Konate, as for Dias who knows. As we can see many overestimated the impact of the injuries in future seasons.It would have been a travesty had we not got top 4 though it was absolutely deserved in the end we won 8 of the last 10 plus the 2 draws against Newcastle and Leeds which we ought to have won too.I still don't think it is highlighted enough how unlucky we were last season both in terms of injuries and ref decisions I certainly can't recall a season like for a top side certainly not in the PL era. Without the injuries we challenge for major honours as it was City got a free run at the title with 86 points, which is pretty fortunate when you think about.