Nat and Minamino

nerdster4

Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
Had it not been for Nats contribution last season and Minaminos last gasp goal against Leicester in the league cup we will not have had a chance of doing the quadruple. Proof of how important using the whole squad is .
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:38:03 am
Allison Becker scoring a header
MonsLibpool

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:38:33 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
Had it not been for Nats contribution last season and Minaminos last gasp goal against Leicester in the league cup we will not have had a chance of doing the quadruple. Proof of how important using the whole squad is .
Rhys and Kabak also put in a shift.
Kalito

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:39:37 am
And Rhys Williams.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:41:48 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:38:03 am
Allison Becker scoring a header

We still finish top 4 if he doesn't score that and it plays out the same
MonsLibpool

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:45:04 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:41:48 am
We still finish top 4 if he doesn't score that and it plays out the same
Our confidence wouldn't have been as high. It gave us momentum.
Kalito

Re: Nat and Minamino
Yesterday at 11:47:18 am
I believe Chelsea were playing Leicester the next day - both Tuchel and Rodgers said the winner from Alisson sort of deflated them and it changed their mentality.

They would have played out for a draw if not for Alisson's winner.
nerdster4

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 06:07:35 am
At the time I even wondered what the point of CL qualification was. We had lost 6 home games in a row , had 3 CBs with questions marks about career ending injuries , and 3 forwards approaching 30. That and Thiago struggling . Fast forward a year and the turnaround is unreal
reddebs

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 07:27:28 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:07:35 am
At the time I even wondered what the point of CL qualification was. We had lost 6 home games in a row , had 3 CBs with questions marks about career ending injuries , and 3 forwards approaching 30. That and Thiago struggling . Fast forward a year and the turnaround is unreal

Doubters to believers 😁
Fromola

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 08:39:04 am
Shout out to the Leicester mutants as well who fired the crowd up for that quarter final and really helped drive the team on in that second half to comeback.
El Lobo

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 08:40:58 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:04 am
Shout out to the Leicester mutants as well who fired the crowd up for that quarter final and really helped drive the team on in that second half to comeback.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:27:28 am
Doubters to believers 😁
Fromola

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 08:41:56 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:07:35 am
At the time I even wondered what the point of CL qualification was. We had lost 6 home games in a row , had 3 CBs with questions marks about career ending injuries , and 3 forwards approaching 30. That and Thiago struggling . Fast forward a year and the turnaround is unreal

One of Klopp's best achievements was getting top 4 given everything that happened. Even the empty grounds which didn't help us especially. We had an awful time with officials as well.

Was vital we did or would have undone a lot of progress on and off the pitch.
Illmatic

Re: Nat and Minamino
Today at 10:36:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:56 am
One of Klopp's best achievements was getting top 4 given everything that happened. Even the empty grounds which didn't help us especially. We had an awful time with officials as well.

Was vital we did or would have undone a lot of progress on and off the pitch.

Think we would still have been ok personally, I suspect we would still have signed Konate, as for Dias who knows. As we can see many overestimated the impact of the injuries in future seasons.

It would have been a travesty had we not got top 4 though it was absolutely deserved in the end we won 8 of the last 10 plus the 2 draws against Newcastle and Leeds which we ought to have won too.

I still don't think it is highlighted enough how unlucky we were last season both in terms of injuries and ref decisions I certainly can't recall a season like for a top side certainly not in the PL era. Without the injuries we challenge for major honours as it was City got a free run at the title with 86 points, which is pretty fortunate when you think about.
 
