Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 22830 times)

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #560 on: April 17, 2022, 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on April 17, 2022, 06:17:37 pm
Virgil, Ali, Fabinho. The rest are interchangeable as and when needed.

Virgil and Fabinho didn't play on Wednesday, it's nice to have the luxury of being able to rest players for a champions league game but it was earned by the first leg performance I suppose. I'm pretty sure Fabinho was rested for Watford and Virgil for some of the FA cup games. We've still produced some high quality performances even when squad players have started, they just slot in, it's very impressive to see such interchangeability in action.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #561 on: April 17, 2022, 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Robotforaday on April 17, 2022, 12:57:31 pm
I think Fabinho-Keita-Thiago is the ideal midfield against teams with highly skilled midfields and/or effectively 5 in midfield (which is how City play a lot of the time) because they harry the opposition midfield and break up any fluency they have (while still offering excellent skill and attacking potential themselves, of course). I would say that against teams that sit back more, aren't aiming for midfield dominance, etc., you'd probably want to inject more dynamism in there - Hendo for Keita or Thiago; or even Jones bursting forward

It was the perfect midfield 3 against City and potentially against Chelsea if they get to the final (especially because, as you say, Keita bossed things in the game against Chelsea). But I would be surprised to see it too regularly.
Agree mate.
I also don't think we'll see it regularly- we haven't sofar.

I'm so tired of playing these, but it's another opportunity to beat them.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #562 on: April 17, 2022, 10:02:41 pm »
These are very special times and we should bask in the talent and desire of this squad. I've waited 30 years to feel this way again and things in football can change very quickly in unexpected ways.

The integration of young players like Konate, Dias and Tsimikas has been seamless and the future looks extremely bright - but don't forget to enjoy it whislt we can.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #563 on: April 17, 2022, 10:11:03 pm »
Happy days, another final and hopefully a third at the end of the season in Europe. These are the days. Happy Easter everyone  :wave
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #564 on: April 17, 2022, 10:19:10 pm »
Sick and tired of playing those Chelsea pricks, but itd be lovely to win another cup (especially for Jurgen to complete the set) AND deny them another  :lickin
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #565 on: April 17, 2022, 10:49:38 pm »
BBC's footage of the fans yesterday was emotional. Everyone getting involved and singing. Top scenes for those who can't get tickets.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #566 on: April 17, 2022, 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 17, 2022, 12:37:05 pm
Who else? I remember Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both finals in 93. Im sure City have done it in recent years but I dont recall!
Quote from: Kalito on April 17, 2022, 12:38:15 pm
Chelsea under Maureen, 2007.

Arsenal 1993
Liverpool 2001
Chelsea 2007
City 2019
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #567 on: April 17, 2022, 11:14:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 17, 2022, 02:10:21 pm
I was thinking earlier, with the possibility of us playing Chelsea in the final.. how many times have both domestic finals been played out between the same two teams? With the same winner?

I presume the Arsenal reference you made is one...

If Chelsea didn't bottle the Real Madrid tie we could have had three Liverpool v Chelsea finals in one season!

Salah has faced Mendy 6 times this season. The FA Cup final could be the seventh.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #568 on: April 17, 2022, 11:30:28 pm »
Im still buzzing about winning this game with this team. City was below par but that's their tough shit we smashed them accordingly. Really we played very well, 8 mins at the start and 4 mins at the end was all the tension in it.

so now we can almost see a double double of winner take alls, 2 against Chelsea and 2 against these.  Thats nuts. Emery is the biggest problem in any of this. I demand day games only with Villarreal. 

Long Live the Quad.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 12:25:20 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on April 17, 2022, 11:30:28 pm
Im still buzzing about winning this game with this team. City was below par but that's their tough shit we smashed them accordingly. Really we played very well, 8 mins at the start and 4 mins at the end was all the tension in it.

so now we can almost see a double double of winner take alls, 2 against Chelsea and 2 against these.  Thats nuts. Emery is the biggest problem in any of this. I demand day games only with Villarreal. 

Long Live the Quad.
I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.

No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.

On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.

Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:25:20 am
I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.

No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.

On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.

Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.
I think it's fair to point out that they were also below par because none of their regular back 6 (gk, defence, dm) were there, apart from Cancelo moved over to right back, and also de Bruyne was out. That's closer to their second team than their first.
I'm not sure some of our players could believe how easy it was as a result, in comparison to last week. After we'd got the 2nd, both Diaz and Thiago went on little dribbling runs and showed off some showboat-type skills which just emphasised we were miles above their level.
Great fun to watch!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 03:48:52 am »
Please, no penalty against Chelsea in final. It's sickening for me. Haha!! Same like this game will do. Murder them in lightning strike first half, just happy to sit back / park the bus in second half.

Aaaannnndddd the cup is in our hand. p/s: Yeah yeah I know with us it's USUALLY not easy as it sounds. Almost never.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 07:04:46 am »
I cannot get over how good the third goal was
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 am »
Confused about people claiming City played a shit squad against us. As far as I know Steffen and Fernandinho were the only "poor" options for them on the field.

Cancelo (65m) Stones (55m) Ake (45m) Zinchenko (star player for national team)

Silva (50m, probably worth twice that) Grealish (100m) Foden (mcfc academy, transfermarkt evaluates at ~90m)

Sterling (63m)

That's in Euros btw. Are these lads going to separate, B team training sessions or something? lol. Not counting Fernandinho (40m) or Steffen that's ~420m euros. That squad would probably walk the league if we weren't around.

(Our starting squad cost about 450m euros if anyone is curious, I think it may be our most expensive starting XI just about)
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 03:31:59 am
I think it's fair to point out that they were also below par because none of their regular back 6 (gk, defence, dm) were there, apart from Cancelo moved over to right back, and also de Bruyne was out. That's closer to their second team than their first.
I'm not sure some of our players could believe how easy it was as a result, in comparison to last week. After we'd got the 2nd, both Diaz and Thiago went on little dribbling runs and showed off some showboat-type skills which just emphasised we were miles above their level.
Great fun to watch!

Was sure Stones played?
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 08:22:56 am
Confused about people claiming City played a shit squad against us. As far as I know Steffen and Fernandinho were the only "poor" options for them on the field.

Cancelo (65m) Stones (55m) Ake (45m) Zinchenko (star player for national team)

Silva (50m, probably worth twice that) Grealish (100m) Foden (mcfc academy, transfermarkt evaluates at ~90m)

Sterling (63m)

That's in Euros btw. Are these lads going to separate, B team training sessions or something? lol. Not counting Fernandinho (40m) or Steffen that's ~420m euros. That squad would probably walk the league if we weren't around.

(Our starting squad cost about 450m euros if anyone is curious, I think it may be our most expensive starting XI just about)

They were still strong, but were no match for us being at our strongest.. The key was they pretty much put out a team like we did at home to Benfica in terms of changes and unnecessarily compounded it by putting some no mark in goal. We can at least thank Simeone for parking the bus and keeping them in the tie because if they'd won the first leg by a few they'd have made those changes midweek like we did.

Walker is vital for them defensively and offensively in terms of pace and De Bruyne is very much their key player.

In terms of a CL final they had maybe 5 or 6 in their team who would start so it was half and half really. Ederson, Walker, Laporte and/or Dias, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan would play.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 09:31:51 am »
Big question from Saturday for me was would Jurgen start the same 11 if we played them again this season? You know, in that other final.

City's main man obviously wasn't around but I think that first half was as good as we've ever been against them. I'd do it again to be honest. But that does mean no starting spot for the captain.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 09:44:27 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 17, 2022, 09:43:32 am
So we don't cheat or act like some other teams and you want us to be "clever" by following suit? Feck me sideways but im delighted that some of our lads don't mind getting kicked as they get up and go even harder. There is many reasons why we are going for so many trophies and it sure is not due to diving, running up to refs screaming like babies. The game is getting softer with every generation as more worried about getting a shampoo / prada endorsement than winning.

Is it true Prada have chosen Grealish to be the model for their childrens range.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 09:51:43 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Big question from Saturday for me was would Jurgen start the same 11 if we played them again this season? You know, in that other final.

City's main man obviously wasn't around but I think that first half was as good as we've ever been against them. I'd do it again to be honest. But that does mean no starting spot for the captain.

Couldn't see him not starting his captain in a major final, but it'd be a tough decision. Keita was unfortunate not to play the league game there after his Benfica performance.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Big question from Saturday for me was would Jurgen start the same 11 if we played them again this season? You know, in that other final.

City's main man obviously wasn't around but I think that first half was as good as we've ever been against them. I'd do it again to be honest. But that does mean no starting spot for the captain.
Getting ahead of the plan there mate.
I was talking to my lads about our current position. I remember being a teenager when we were after the treble in 77. It was bloody wonderful. Big games every time we played. Sometime performances were not great, but it was the Bob Paisley mantra. Focus purely on the next game. All I can recall now is pure excitement asthe team thundered cross England and Europe. Bunking off school to get to the Maine Road Replay, driven there by a lad from school in his brothers car (he was 17). St Etienne was fun as well. Yorky covered the Ipswich game in one of his pieces, where it did get a bit nervous due to the performance of one Mr Willis as referee (you think the current crop is bad). But I dont recall ever worrying about what ifs.
With every game we switched focus. Win the next game. The only thing you need to worry about today is trying to beat United. Do that and look at the next game, what do we do to win that one.
These are the days. Enjoy each one, savour it and try to make it last as long as you can, and only look forward to our next performance when its upon you.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:21:16 am »
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on April 17, 2022, 10:19:10 pm
Sick and tired of playing those Chelsea pricks, but itd be lovely to win another cup (especially for Jurgen to complete the set) AND deny them another  :lickin
;D
Bullish, but I've waited a LONG TIME to have reason for being bullish- but to stop this Liverpool team this season, you will have to fly in a team from Mars to beat us!
We're taking the lot and there is nothing no-one can do about it.
That League Cup loss will weigh on their minds.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 12:11:40 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 03:31:59 am
I think it's fair to point out that they were also below par because none of their regular back 6 (gk, defence, dm) were there, apart from Cancelo moved over to right back, and also de Bruyne was out. That's closer to their second team than their first.
I'm not sure some of our players could believe how easy it was as a result, in comparison to last week. After we'd got the 2nd, both Diaz and Thiago went on little dribbling runs and showed off some showboat-type skills which just emphasised we were miles above their level.
Great fun to watch!
Fair comment, but given their much raved over, interchangeable £50m+ players I don't think their 'below par' is like anyone else's below par. They basically have two teams that should win the title every season and should be easy favourites for the cups too, even with a lot of rotation.

On one hand everyone raves about their two teams being good enough to win the lot, but on the rare occasion they get battered it's because they had players out and the "best squad on Earth" suddenly counts for nothing as excuses are made for them.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 01:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:11:40 pm
Fair comment, but given their much raved over, interchangeable £50m+ players I don't think their 'below par' is like anyone else's below par. They basically have two teams that should win the title every season and should be easy favourites for the cups too, even with a lot of rotation.

On one hand everyone raves about their two teams being good enough to win the lot, but on the rare occasion they get battered it's because they had players out and the "best squad on Earth" suddenly counts for nothing as excuses are made for them.

The team that City fielded actually cost £30m more than the Liverpool team. Below par Im not sure. Ravaged very definitely. Theyre just an entitled  shower of shit and as for their pathetic ignorant supporters it just about sums them up as a football club !!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm »
They do have an unparalleled surplus of 40 million pound players that they use as subs, which is actually how they steamroll the league year after year more so than the top top talent they also have at disposal, but in this game they were:

Missing Du Bruyne, Dias and Walker who are basically the 3 best players

Started a rarely used back up goalie in order to provide pep with an excuse for losing  ;D rather than one of the best in the world-Job Done!

and were very tired as a squad from the toughest 3 game run they had in years in A Madrid  Us and A Madrid again.

so i take nothing away from our win as i said we battered them it wasn't really ever in doubt, so we took advantage when the opening showed, and yes it was a relative below ar  because they were still an extremely strong team and if the fearless overthinker hadn't thrown in the towel before the game even started they could have come closer.

So we shouldn't kid ourselves that they cant be better, although so can we and if we do make a cl final against them tha'ts going to be one hell of a football game.

Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 08:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:31:51 am
Big question from Saturday for me was would Jurgen start the same 11 if we played them again this season? You know, in that other final.

City's main man obviously wasn't around but I think that first half was as good as we've ever been against them. I'd do it again to be honest. But that does mean no starting spot for the captain.
Currently I think that is our most dangerous 11. I'd hope we'd play that team in the final if we get there. I love Hendo but he's not been the same since that injury last season. Keita presses better, retains possession well and really helps link up with our forwards. He's earned his spot IMO.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:11:40 pm
Fair comment, but given their much raved over, interchangeable £50m+ players I don't think their 'below par' is like anyone else's below par. They basically have two teams that should win the title every season and should be easy favourites for the cups too, even with a lot of rotation.

On one hand everyone raves about their two teams being good enough to win the lot, but on the rare occasion they get battered it's because they had players out and the "best squad on Earth" suddenly counts for nothing as excuses are made for them.

This was the shout on here as well when it looked like they were going to walk the league. Its mental and was always a bizarre claim, Id love someone to write down this second string eleven and make a convincing argument for them being title favourites because its clearly not true.

What is a legitimate point is that its none of our business if theyve burnt hundreds of millions on decent but not brilliant players, or people like Grealish who was always a huge gamble at that kind of money. Its also not our fault if their manager decides to drop half of them for a clearly massive semi-final because they had a difficult match midweek.

For what its worth the reds were brilliant on Saturday and Im genuinely not sure how much difference any of their changes made (even the mistake the keeper made was nearly made by Ederson the week before), its not like we havent seen this team turn up and put 3 past a City with De Bruyne in it before.

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
City's heads went weeks ago. Look at Guardiola when we scored against them in both games, he acted defeated on a single goal. The way some of their players weirdly bring us up in post match interviews too. I really wouldn't be surprised to see them drop some points in the league.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #587 on: Today at 05:04:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
This was the shout on here as well when it looked like they were going to walk the league. Its mental and was always a bizarre claim, Id love someone to write down this second string eleven and make a convincing argument for them being title favourites because its clearly not true.

What is a legitimate point is that its none of our business if theyve burnt hundreds of millions on decent but not brilliant players, or people like Grealish who was always a huge gamble at that kind of money. Its also not our fault if their manager decides to drop half of them for a clearly massive semi-final because they had a difficult match midweek.

For what its worth the reds were brilliant on Saturday and Im genuinely not sure how much difference any of their changes made (even the mistake the keeper made was nearly made by Ederson the week before), its not like we havent seen this team turn up and put 3 past a City with De Bruyne in it before.
Yeah, they have a few decent subs, but not a full XI, as we showed in the weekend.

If you try to write their 2nd XI (someone with more knowledge of their squad than me, feel free to add to this attempt) you'd have Steffen in goal ( ;D ), probably Stones, Ake and Zinchenko as three of the back 4, but I don't know who the right back would be if neither Walker nor regular left back Cancelo is available.
In midfield I guess two of them are Fernandinho and Gundogan, and they'd have to go to the youth team for another player. Up front (assuming Sterling-Foden-Mahrez is the first-choice) they have Grealish and Jesus, and again they need to go for a youth player to make up the numbers. That's certainly not an XI that would walk the league.

In comparison, our 2nd XI, counting only players currently at the club, would perhaps be: Kelleher; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Diaz and I've even left out Taki and Origi, both of whom would be good enough to get into Man City's 2nd XI. Again, it's not an XI that would walk the league, but it's a lot stronger than the City one.
