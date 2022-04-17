This was the shout on here as well when it looked like they were going to walk the league. Its mental and was always a bizarre claim, Id love someone to write down this second string eleven and make a convincing argument for them being title favourites because its clearly not true.
What is a legitimate point is that its none of our business if theyve burnt hundreds of millions on decent but not brilliant players, or people like Grealish who was always a huge gamble at that kind of money. Its also not our fault if their manager decides to drop half of them for a clearly massive semi-final because they had a difficult match midweek.
For what its worth the reds were brilliant on Saturday and Im genuinely not sure how much difference any of their changes made (even the mistake the keeper made was nearly made by Ederson the week before), its not like we havent seen this team turn up and put 3 past a City with De Bruyne in it before.
Yeah, they have a few decent subs, but not a full XI, as we showed in the weekend.
If you try to write their 2nd XI (someone with more knowledge of their squad than me, feel free to add to this attempt) you'd have Steffen in goal (
), probably Stones, Ake and Zinchenko as three of the back 4, but I don't know who the right back would be if neither Walker nor regular left back Cancelo is available.
In midfield I guess two of them are Fernandinho and Gundogan, and they'd have to go to the youth team for another player. Up front (assuming Sterling-Foden-Mahrez is the first-choice) they have Grealish and Jesus, and again they need to go for a youth player to make up the numbers. That's certainly not an XI that would walk the league.
In comparison, our 2nd XI, counting only players currently at the club, would perhaps be: Kelleher; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Diaz and I've even left out Taki and Origi, both of whom would be good enough to get into Man City's 2nd XI. Again, it's not an XI that would walk the league, but it's a lot stronger than the City one.