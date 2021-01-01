Im still buzzing about winning this game with this team. City was below par but that's their tough shit we smashed them accordingly. Really we played very well, 8 mins at the start and 4 mins at the end was all the tension in it.
so now we can almost see a double double of winner take alls, 2 against Chelsea and 2 against these. Thats nuts. Emery is the biggest problem in any of this. I demand day games only with Villarreal.
Long Live the Quad.
I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.
No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.
On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.
Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.