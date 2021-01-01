« previous next »
FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1

Yosser0_0

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Virgil, Ali, Fabinho. The rest are interchangeable as and when needed.

Virgil and Fabinho didn't play on Wednesday, it's nice to have the luxury of being able to rest players for a champions league game but it was earned by the first leg performance I suppose. I'm pretty sure Fabinho was rested for Watford and Virgil for some of the FA cup games. We've still produced some high quality performances even when squad players have started, they just slot in, it's very impressive to see such interchangeability in action.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

the_red_pill

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
Quote from: Robotforaday on Yesterday at 12:57:31 pm
I think Fabinho-Keita-Thiago is the ideal midfield against teams with highly skilled midfields and/or effectively 5 in midfield (which is how City play a lot of the time) because they harry the opposition midfield and break up any fluency they have (while still offering excellent skill and attacking potential themselves, of course). I would say that against teams that sit back more, aren't aiming for midfield dominance, etc., you'd probably want to inject more dynamism in there - Hendo for Keita or Thiago; or even Jones bursting forward

It was the perfect midfield 3 against City and potentially against Chelsea if they get to the final (especially because, as you say, Keita bossed things in the game against Chelsea). But I would be surprised to see it too regularly.
Agree mate.
I also don't think we'll see it regularly- we haven't sofar.

I'm so tired of playing these, but it's another opportunity to beat them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Gaz123456

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
These are very special times and we should bask in the talent and desire of this squad. I've waited 30 years to feel this way again and things in football can change very quickly in unexpected ways.

The integration of young players like Konate, Dias and Tsimikas has been seamless and the future looks extremely bright - but don't forget to enjoy it whislt we can.
disgraced cake

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
Happy days, another final and hopefully a third at the end of the season in Europe. These are the days. Happy Easter everyone  :wave
Red-4-Ever

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
Sick and tired of playing those Chelsea pricks, but itd be lovely to win another cup (especially for Jurgen to complete the set) AND deny them another  :lickin
SK8 Red

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
BBC's footage of the fans yesterday was emotional. Everyone getting involved and singing. Top scenes for those who can't get tickets.
jlb

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Who else? I remember Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both finals in 93. Im sure City have done it in recent years but I dont recall!
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 12:38:15 pm
Chelsea under Maureen, 2007.

Arsenal 1993
Liverpool 2001
Chelsea 2007
City 2019
jlb

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:10:21 pm
I was thinking earlier, with the possibility of us playing Chelsea in the final.. how many times have both domestic finals been played out between the same two teams? With the same winner?

I presume the Arsenal reference you made is one...

If Chelsea didn't bottle the Real Madrid tie we could have had three Liverpool v Chelsea finals in one season!

Salah has faced Mendy 6 times this season. The FA Cup final could be the seventh.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Im still buzzing about winning this game with this team. City was below par but that's their tough shit we smashed them accordingly. Really we played very well, 8 mins at the start and 4 mins at the end was all the tension in it.

so now we can almost see a double double of winner take alls, 2 against Chelsea and 2 against these.  Thats nuts. Emery is the biggest problem in any of this. I demand day games only with Villarreal. 

Long Live the Quad.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #569 on: Today at 12:25:20 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm
Im still buzzing about winning this game with this team. City was below par but that's their tough shit we smashed them accordingly. Really we played very well, 8 mins at the start and 4 mins at the end was all the tension in it.

so now we can almost see a double double of winner take alls, 2 against Chelsea and 2 against these.  Thats nuts. Emery is the biggest problem in any of this. I demand day games only with Villarreal. 

Long Live the Quad.
I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.

No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.

On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.

Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

RayPhilAlan

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #570 on: Today at 03:31:59 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:25:20 am
I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.

No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.

On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.

Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.
I think it's fair to point out that they were also below par because none of their regular back 6 (gk, defence, dm) were there, apart from Cancelo moved over to right back, and also de Bruyne was out. That's closer to their second team than their first.
I'm not sure some of our players could believe how easy it was as a result, in comparison to last week. After we'd got the 2nd, both Diaz and Thiago went on little dribbling runs and showed off some showboat-type skills which just emphasised we were miles above their level.
Great fun to watch!
NarutoReds

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:48:52 am
Please, no penalty against Chelsea in final. It's sickening for me. Haha!! Same like this game will do. Murder them in lightning strike first half, just happy to sit back / park the bus in second half.

Aaaannnndddd the cup is in our hand. p/s: Yeah yeah I know with us it's USUALLY not easy as it sounds. Almost never.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
