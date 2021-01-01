I think they were only below par because we never gave them a moments peace until we were 3-0 up.



No team on planet Earth was living with our first half performance.



On our day, we are the best team in the world, bar none.



Anyway, on to the other plastics in the final. It's a pity we have to endure two sportswashes on the trot, but hopefully we turn up and do the business against them. A Liverpool win would be great for Liverpool, but also great for football itself.



I think it's fair to point out that they were also below par because none of their regular back 6 (gk, defence, dm) were there, apart from Cancelo moved over to right back, and also de Bruyne was out. That's closer to their second team than their first.I'm not sure some of our players could believe how easy it was as a result, in comparison to last week. After we'd got the 2nd, both Diaz and Thiago went on little dribbling runs and showed off some showboat-type skills which just emphasised we were miles above their level.Great fun to watch!